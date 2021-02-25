openbase logo
adonis-guard

by Romain Lanz
1.0.0-beta.5

🔰 Authorization provider built on top of @slynova/fence

Readme

Adonis Guard 🔰

This package is an authorization provider built on top of @slynova/fence.

Getting Started

Install the package using the adonis CLI.

> adonis install adonis-guard

Follow instruction that are displayed (or read them here).

Defining your authorization

Gate

Gates must be defined inside the start/acl.js file. This file will be loaded only once when the server is launch. To define a gate, use the Gate facade.

// start/acl.js
const Gate = use('Gate')

Gate.define('gateName', (user, resource) => {
  // Payload
  // e.g. return user.id === resource.author_id
})

Policy

You can generate a new policy by using the command adonis make:policy {name}. This will generate a file in app/Policies/{Name}Policy.js. To attach a policy to a resource, you need to call the policy method of the Gate facade.

// start/acl.js
const Gate = use('Gate')

Gate.policy('App/Models/MyResource', 'App/Policies/MyPolicy')

Usage

Adonis Guard automaticaly share an instance of the guard in the context of each request. To validate the authorization of a user you simply need to extract it from the context and run the gate/policy.

// Controller
async show ({ guard, params }) {
  const post = await Post.find(params.id)

  if (guard.denies('show', post)) {
    // abort 401
  }

  // ...
}

// RouteValidator
async authorize () {
  const post = await Post.find(this.ctx.params.id)

  if (this.ctx.guard.denies('show', post)) {
    // abort 401
  }

  // ...
}

You can also use it in your view to choose to display or not an element.

@if(guard.allows('edit', post))
  <a href="/posts/{{ post.id }}/edit">Edit</a>
@endif

@can('edit', post)
  <a href="/posts/{{ post.id }}/edit">Edit</a>
@endcan

@cannot('edit', post)
  <p>Not allowed!</p>
@endcannot

The @can and @cannot tags have the same signature as guard.allows() and guard.denies().

You can also use the middleware can in your route.
Notice that this middleware doesn't work with resource. It will execute a gate with the loggedIn user only.

Route.get('/admin/posts', 'Admin/PostController.index')
  .middleware('can:viewAdminPosts')

A second argument can be supplied that will replace a resource in your gate. This is useful when you want to have dynamic route rules.

Route.get('/admin/posts', 'Admin/PostController.index')
  .middleware('can:hasRole,admin,editor')

admin,editor will be extracted into an array that you can retrieve as the second parameter in your gate.

Public API

guard.allows('gateName/Policy Method', resource) // It will use per default the authenticated user or return false if not authenticated
guard.denies('gateName/Policy Method', resource) // It will use per default the authenticated user or return true if not authenticated
guard.allows('gateName/Policy Method', resource, user)
guard.denies('gateName/Policy Method', resource, user)
guard.can(user).pass('gateName').for(resource)
guard.can(user).callPolicy('Policy Method', resource)

