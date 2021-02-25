This package is an authorization provider built on top of @slynova/fence.
Install the package using the
adonis CLI.
> adonis install adonis-guard
Follow instruction that are displayed (or read them here).
Gates must be defined inside the
start/acl.js file. This file will be loaded only once when the server is launch.
To define a gate, use the
Gate facade.
// start/acl.js
const Gate = use('Gate')
Gate.define('gateName', (user, resource) => {
// Payload
// e.g. return user.id === resource.author_id
})
You can generate a new policy by using the command
adonis make:policy {name}.
This will generate a file in
app/Policies/{Name}Policy.js.
To attach a policy to a resource, you need to call the
policy method of the
Gate facade.
// start/acl.js
const Gate = use('Gate')
Gate.policy('App/Models/MyResource', 'App/Policies/MyPolicy')
Adonis Guard automaticaly share an instance of the
guard in the context of each request.
To validate the authorization of a user you simply need to extract it from the context and run the gate/policy.
// Controller
async show ({ guard, params }) {
const post = await Post.find(params.id)
if (guard.denies('show', post)) {
// abort 401
}
// ...
}
// RouteValidator
async authorize () {
const post = await Post.find(this.ctx.params.id)
if (this.ctx.guard.denies('show', post)) {
// abort 401
}
// ...
}
You can also use it in your view to choose to display or not an element.
@if(guard.allows('edit', post))
<a href="/posts/{{ post.id }}/edit">Edit</a>
@endif
@can('edit', post)
<a href="/posts/{{ post.id }}/edit">Edit</a>
@endcan
@cannot('edit', post)
<p>Not allowed!</p>
@endcannot
The
@can and
@cannot tags have the same signature as
guard.allows() and
guard.denies().
You can also use the middleware
can in your route.
Notice that this middleware doesn't work with resource. It will execute a gate with the loggedIn user only.
Route.get('/admin/posts', 'Admin/PostController.index')
.middleware('can:viewAdminPosts')
A second argument can be supplied that will replace a resource in your gate. This is useful when you want to have dynamic route rules.
Route.get('/admin/posts', 'Admin/PostController.index')
.middleware('can:hasRole,admin,editor')
admin,editor will be extracted into an array that you can retrieve as the second parameter in your gate.
Public API
guard.allows('gateName/Policy Method', resource) // It will use per default the authenticated user or return false if not authenticated
guard.denies('gateName/Policy Method', resource) // It will use per default the authenticated user or return true if not authenticated
guard.allows('gateName/Policy Method', resource, user)
guard.denies('gateName/Policy Method', resource, user)
guard.can(user).pass('gateName').for(resource)
guard.can(user).callPolicy('Policy Method', resource)