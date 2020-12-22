openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

adonis-commands

by adonisjs
2.1.5 (see all)

Set of core commands for adonis framework

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Adonis Commands

Gitter Trello Version Build Status Coverage Status Downloads License

🙏 Commands to scaffold AdonisJs application.

This repo contains commands used by ace to do common tasks from command line. It includes generators for:

  • Controllers
  • Models
  • View
  • Commands
  • Listeners
  • Hooks
  • Middleware
  • Migrations
  • Seeds

You can learn more about AdonisJS and all of its awesomeness on http://adonisjs.com 🌲

Table of Contents

Team Members

Getting Started

The package is already integrated into AdonisJs and you are good to make use of defined commands.

Controllers

./ace make:controller User

Or

./ace make:controller User --resource

Models

./ace make:model User

Also create migration for this model

./ace make:model User --migration

Define table for the generated migration

./ace make:model User --migration --table=users

Define different connection for model and migration

./ace make:model User --migration --table=users --connection=mysql

Migrations

./ace make:migration users

Define table to be selected for alter

./ace make:migration users --table=users

Define table to be selected for creation

./ace make:migration users --create=users

Define a different connection for migration

./ace make:migration users --connection=pg

View

./ace make:view welcome

Define a template to extend

./ace make:view welcome --extend=master

Command

./ace make:command Greet

Model Hook

./ace make:hook User

Define a method to be created on the Model Hook.

./ace make:hook User --method=encryptPassword

Middleware

./ace make:middleware RateLimit

Seed

./ace make:seed Users

Events Listener

./ace make:listener Emailer

Define a method to be created on the listener.

./ace make:listener Emailer --method=sendWelcomeEmail

Contribution Guidelines

In favor of active development we accept contributions for everyone. You can contribute by submitting a bug, creating pull requests or even improving documentation.

You can find a complete guide to be followed strictly before submitting your pull requests in the Official Documentation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial