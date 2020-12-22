🙏 Commands to scaffold AdonisJs application.
This repo contains commands used by ace to do common tasks from command line. It includes generators for:
You can learn more about AdonisJS and all of its awesomeness on http://adonisjs.com 🌲
The package is already integrated into AdonisJs and you are good to make use of defined commands.
./ace make:controller User
Or
./ace make:controller User --resource
./ace make:model User
Also create migration for this model
./ace make:model User --migration
Define table for the generated migration
./ace make:model User --migration --table=users
Define different connection for model and migration
./ace make:model User --migration --table=users --connection=mysql
./ace make:migration users
Define table to be selected for alter
./ace make:migration users --table=users
Define table to be selected for creation
./ace make:migration users --create=users
Define a different connection for migration
./ace make:migration users --connection=pg
./ace make:view welcome
Define a template to extend
./ace make:view welcome --extend=master
./ace make:command Greet
./ace make:hook User
Define a method to be created on the Model Hook.
./ace make:hook User --method=encryptPassword
./ace make:middleware RateLimit
./ace make:seed Users
./ace make:listener Emailer
Define a method to be created on the listener.
./ace make:listener Emailer --method=sendWelcomeEmail
