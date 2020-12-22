Adonis Commands

🙏 Commands to scaffold AdonisJs application.

This repo contains commands used by ace to do common tasks from command line. It includes generators for:

Controllers

Models

View

Commands

Listeners

Hooks

Middleware

Migrations

Seeds

You can learn more about AdonisJS and all of its awesomeness on http://adonisjs.com 🌲

Table of Contents

Team Members

Harminder Virk Profile virk@adonisjs.com

Getting Started

The package is already integrated into AdonisJs and you are good to make use of defined commands.

Controllers

./ace make:controller User

Or

./ace make:controller User --resource

Models

./ace make:model User

Also create migration for this model

./ace make:model User --migration

Define table for the generated migration

./ace make:model User --migration --table=users

Define different connection for model and migration

./ace make:model User --migration --table=users --connection=mysql

Migrations

./ace make:migration users

Define table to be selected for alter

./ace make:migration users --table=users

Define table to be selected for creation

./ace make:migration users --create=users

Define a different connection for migration

./ace make:migration users --connection=pg

View

./ace make:view welcome

Define a template to extend

./ace make:view welcome --extend=master

Command

./ace make: command Greet

Model Hook

./ace make:hook User

Define a method to be created on the Model Hook.

./ace make:hook User --method=encryptPassword

Middleware

./ace make:middleware RateLimit

Seed

./ace make:seed Users

Events Listener

./ace make:listener Emailer

Define a method to be created on the listener.

./ace make:listener Emailer --method=sendWelcomeEmail

Contribution Guidelines

In favor of active development we accept contributions for everyone. You can contribute by submitting a bug, creating pull requests or even improving documentation.

You can find a complete guide to be followed strictly before submitting your pull requests in the Official Documentation.