Scaffolding tool for Adonisjs
Adonis cli is built on top of Adonis ace and helps you scaffold new Adonisjs projects.
Also it can proxy all the ace commands for a project, so that you can run them using the global
adonis command.
You can install the package from npm.
npm i --global @adonisjs/cli
adonis new yardstick
# start http server
adonis serve --dev
Checkout the official documentation at the AdonisJs website for more info.
Tests are written using japa. Run the following commands to run tests.
npm run test:local
# report coverage
npm run test
# on windows
npm run test:win
Checkout CHANGELOG.md file for release history.
