adonis-cli

by adonisjs
2.1.9 (see all)

Legacy Adonis CLI module to generate new application

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
18

GitHub Stars

132

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

AdonisJs Cli 🍺

Scaffolding tool for Adonisjs

NPM Version Build Status Appveyor Coveralls

Adonis cli is built on top of Adonis ace and helps you scaffold new Adonisjs projects.

Also it can proxy all the ace commands for a project, so that you can run them using the global adonis command.

Installation

You can install the package from npm.

npm i --global @adonisjs/cli

Usage

adonis new yardstick

# start http server
adonis serve --dev

Moving Forward

Checkout the official documentation at the AdonisJs website for more info.

Tests

Tests are written using japa. Run the following commands to run tests.

npm run test:local

# report coverage
npm run test

# on windows
npm run test:win

Release History

Checkout CHANGELOG.md file for release history.

Meta

AdonisJs – @adonisframeworkvirk@adonisjs.com

Checkout LICENSE.txt for license information

Harminder Virk (Aman) - https://github.com/thetutlage

