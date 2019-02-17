This is a cache service provider for AdonisJS framework
npm i adonis-cache --save
After installation, you need to register the providers inside
start/app.js file.
const providers = [
...,
'adonis-cache/providers/CacheProvider'
]
Also, for registering commands.
const aceProviders = [
...,
'adonis-cache/providers/CommandsProvider'
]
Also, it is a good practice to setup an alias to avoid typing the complete namespace.
const aliases = {
...,
Cache: 'Adonis/Addons/Cache'
}
Then, for generating a config file.
adonis cache:config
AdonisCache provides an expressive, unified API for various caching backends. The cache configuration is located at
config/cache.js. In this file you may specify which cache driver you would like used by default throughout your application. AdonisCache supports popular caching backends like Redis out of the box.
The cache configuration file also contains various other options, which are documented within the file, so make sure to read over these options. By default, AdonisCache is configured to use the
object cache driver, which stores cached objects in plain JavaScript object (use only for development). For larger applications, it is recommended that you use a more robust driver such as Redis. You may even configure multiple cache configurations for the same driver.
When using the
database cache driver, you will need to setup a table to contain the cache items. You'll find an example
Schema declaration for the table below:
this.create('cache', (table) => {
table.string('key').unique()
table.text('value')
table.integer('expiration')
})
{tip} You may also use the
adonis cache:tableAce command to generate a migration with the proper schema.
Before using a Redis cache, you will need to have the Redis provider installed.
For more information on configuring Redis, consult its AdonisJs documentation page.
'use strict'
const Cache = use('Cache')
class UserController {
async index(request, response) {
const value = await Cache.get('key')
//
}
}
You may access various cache stores via the
store method. The key passed to the
store method should correspond to one of the stores listed in the
stores configuration object in your
cache configuration file:
value = await Cache.store('database').get('foo')
await Cache.store('redis').put('bar', 'baz', 10)
The
get method is used to retrieve items from the cache. If the item does not exist in the cache,
null will be returned. If you wish, you may pass a second argument to the
get method specifying the default value you wish to be returned if the item doesn't exist:
value = await Cache.get('key')
value = await Cache.get('key', 'default')
You may even pass a
Closure as the default value. The result of the
Closure will be returned if the specified item does not exist in the cache. Passing a Closure allows you to defer the retrieval of default values from a database or other external service:
value = await Cache.get('key', async () => {
return await Database.table(...).where(...).first()
})
Retrieving multiple items:
values = await Cache.many(['key1', 'key2', 'key3'])
// values = {
// key1: value,
// key2: value,
// key3: value
// }
The
has method may be used to determine if an item exists in the cache:
if (await Cache.has('key')) {
//
}
The
increment and
decrement methods may be used to adjust the value of integer items in the cache. Both of these methods accept an optional second argument indicating the amount by which to increment or decrement the item's value:
await Cache.increment('key')
await Cache.increment('key', amount)
await Cache.decrement('key')
await Cache.decrement('key', amount)
Sometimes you may wish to retrieve an item from the cache, but also store a default value if the requested item doesn't exist. For example, you may wish to retrieve all users from the cache or, if they don't exist, retrieve them from the database and add them to the cache. You may do this using the
Cache.remember method:
value = await Cache.remember('key', minutes, async () => {
return await Database.table(...).where(...).first()
})
If the item does not exist in the cache, the
Closure passed to the
remember method will be executed and its result will be placed in the cache.
If you need to retrieve an item from the cache and then delete the item, you may use the
pull method. Like the
get method,
null will be returned if the item does not exist in the cache:
value = await Cache.pull('key')
You may use the
put method on the
Cache to store items in the cache. When you place an item in the cache, you need to specify the number of minutes for which the value should be cached:
await Cache.put('key', 'value', minutes)
Instead of passing the number of minutes as an integer, you may also pass a
Date instance representing the expiration time of the cached item:
const expiresAt = new Date(2016, 11, 1, 12, 0)
await Cache.put('key', 'value', expiresAt)
Storing multiple items:
const items = {
key1: 'value1',
key2: 'value2',
key3: 'value3'
}
await Cache.putMany(items, minutes)
The
add method will only add the item to the cache if it does not already exist in the cache store. The method will return
true if the item is actually added to the cache. Otherwise, the method will return
false:
await Cache.add('key', 'value', minutes)
The
forever method may be used to store an item in the cache permanently. Since these items will not expire, they must be manually removed from the cache using the
forget method:
await Cache.forever('key', 'value')
You may remove items from the cache using the
forget method:
await Cache.forget('key')
You may clear the entire cache using the
flush method:
await Cache.flush()
{note} Flushing the cache does not respect the cache prefix and will remove all entries from the cache. Consider this carefully when clearing a cache which is shared by other applications.
{note} Cache tags are not supported when using the
databasecache driver.
Cache tags allow you to tag related items in the cache and then flush all cached values that have been assigned a given tag. You may access a tagged cache by passing in an ordered array of tag names. For example, let's access a tagged cache and
put value in the cache:
await Cache.tags(['people', 'artists']).put('John', john, minutes)
await Cache.tags(['people', 'authors']).put('Anne', anne, minutes)
To retrieve a tagged cache item, pass the same ordered list of tags to the
tags method and then call the
get method with the key you wish to retrieve:
const john = await Cache.tags(['people', 'artists']).get('John')
const anne = await Cache.tags(['people', 'authors']).get('Anne')
You may flush all items that are assigned a tag or list of tags. For example, this statement would remove all caches tagged with either
people,
authors, or both. So, both
Anne and
John would be removed from the cache:
await Cache.tags(['people', 'authors']).flush()
In contrast, this statement would remove only caches tagged with
authors, so
Anne would be removed, but not
John:
await Cache.tags('authors').flush()
To execute code on every cache operation, you may listen for the events fired by the cache. Typically, you should place these event listeners within your
start/events.js:
Cache.hit
Cache.missed
Cache.keyForgotten
Cache.keyWritten