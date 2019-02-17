AdonisCache

This is a cache service provider for AdonisJS framework

Installation

npm i adonis-cache --save

After installation, you need to register the providers inside start/app.js file.

const providers = [ ..., 'adonis-cache/providers/CacheProvider' ]

Also, for registering commands.

const aceProviders = [ ..., 'adonis-cache/providers/CommandsProvider' ]

Also, it is a good practice to setup an alias to avoid typing the complete namespace.

const aliases = { ..., Cache : 'Adonis/Addons/Cache' }

Then, for generating a config file.

adonis cache:config

Configuration

AdonisCache provides an expressive, unified API for various caching backends. The cache configuration is located at config/cache.js . In this file you may specify which cache driver you would like used by default throughout your application. AdonisCache supports popular caching backends like Redis out of the box.

The cache configuration file also contains various other options, which are documented within the file, so make sure to read over these options. By default, AdonisCache is configured to use the object cache driver, which stores cached objects in plain JavaScript object (use only for development). For larger applications, it is recommended that you use a more robust driver such as Redis. You may even configure multiple cache configurations for the same driver.

Driver Prerequisites

Database

When using the database cache driver, you will need to setup a table to contain the cache items. You'll find an example Schema declaration for the table below:

this .create( 'cache' , (table) => { table.string( 'key' ).unique() table.text( 'value' ) table.integer( 'expiration' ) })

{tip} You may also use the adonis cache:table Ace command to generate a migration with the proper schema.

Redis

Before using a Redis cache, you will need to have the Redis provider installed.

For more information on configuring Redis, consult its AdonisJs documentation page.

Cache Usage

Obtaining A Cache Instance

const Cache = use( 'Cache' ) class UserController { async index(request, response) { const value = await Cache.get( 'key' ) } }

Accessing Multiple Cache Stores

You may access various cache stores via the store method. The key passed to the store method should correspond to one of the stores listed in the stores configuration object in your cache configuration file:

value = await Cache.store( 'database' ).get( 'foo' ) await Cache.store( 'redis' ).put( 'bar' , 'baz' , 10 )

Retrieving Items From The Cache

The get method is used to retrieve items from the cache. If the item does not exist in the cache, null will be returned. If you wish, you may pass a second argument to the get method specifying the default value you wish to be returned if the item doesn't exist:

value = await Cache.get( 'key' ) value = await Cache.get( 'key' , 'default' )

You may even pass a Closure as the default value. The result of the Closure will be returned if the specified item does not exist in the cache. Passing a Closure allows you to defer the retrieval of default values from a database or other external service:

value = await Cache.get( 'key' , async () => { return await Database.table(...).where(...).first() })

Retrieving multiple items:

values = await Cache.many([ 'key1' , 'key2' , 'key3' ])

Checking For Item Existence

The has method may be used to determine if an item exists in the cache:

if ( await Cache.has( 'key' )) { }

Incrementing / Decrementing Values

The increment and decrement methods may be used to adjust the value of integer items in the cache. Both of these methods accept an optional second argument indicating the amount by which to increment or decrement the item's value:

await Cache.increment( 'key' ) await Cache.increment( 'key' , amount) await Cache.decrement( 'key' ) await Cache.decrement( 'key' , amount)

Retrieve & Store

Sometimes you may wish to retrieve an item from the cache, but also store a default value if the requested item doesn't exist. For example, you may wish to retrieve all users from the cache or, if they don't exist, retrieve them from the database and add them to the cache. You may do this using the Cache.remember method:

value = await Cache.remember( 'key' , minutes, async () => { return await Database.table(...).where(...).first() })

If the item does not exist in the cache, the Closure passed to the remember method will be executed and its result will be placed in the cache.

Retrieve & Delete

If you need to retrieve an item from the cache and then delete the item, you may use the pull method. Like the get method, null will be returned if the item does not exist in the cache:

value = await Cache.pull( 'key' )

Storing Items In The Cache

You may use the put method on the Cache to store items in the cache. When you place an item in the cache, you need to specify the number of minutes for which the value should be cached:

await Cache.put( 'key' , 'value' , minutes)

Instead of passing the number of minutes as an integer, you may also pass a Date instance representing the expiration time of the cached item:

const expiresAt = new Date ( 2016 , 11 , 1 , 12 , 0 ) await Cache.put( 'key' , 'value' , expiresAt)

Storing multiple items:

const items = { key1 : 'value1' , key2 : 'value2' , key3 : 'value3' } await Cache.putMany(items, minutes)

Store If Not Present

The add method will only add the item to the cache if it does not already exist in the cache store. The method will return true if the item is actually added to the cache. Otherwise, the method will return false :

await Cache.add( 'key' , 'value' , minutes)

Storing Items Forever

The forever method may be used to store an item in the cache permanently. Since these items will not expire, they must be manually removed from the cache using the forget method:

await Cache.forever( 'key' , 'value' )

Removing Items From The Cache

You may remove items from the cache using the forget method:

await Cache.forget( 'key' )

You may clear the entire cache using the flush method:

await Cache.flush()

{note} Flushing the cache does not respect the cache prefix and will remove all entries from the cache. Consider this carefully when clearing a cache which is shared by other applications.

{note} Cache tags are not supported when using the database cache driver.

Storing Tagged Cache Items

Cache tags allow you to tag related items in the cache and then flush all cached values that have been assigned a given tag. You may access a tagged cache by passing in an ordered array of tag names. For example, let's access a tagged cache and put value in the cache:

await Cache.tags([ 'people' , 'artists' ]).put( 'John' , john, minutes) await Cache.tags([ 'people' , 'authors' ]).put( 'Anne' , anne, minutes)

Accessing Tagged Cache Items

To retrieve a tagged cache item, pass the same ordered list of tags to the tags method and then call the get method with the key you wish to retrieve:

const john = await Cache.tags([ 'people' , 'artists' ]).get( 'John' ) const anne = await Cache.tags([ 'people' , 'authors' ]).get( 'Anne' )

Removing Tagged Cache Items

You may flush all items that are assigned a tag or list of tags. For example, this statement would remove all caches tagged with either people , authors , or both. So, both Anne and John would be removed from the cache:

await Cache.tags([ 'people' , 'authors' ]).flush()

In contrast, this statement would remove only caches tagged with authors , so Anne would be removed, but not John :

await Cache.tags( 'authors' ).flush()

Events

To execute code on every cache operation, you may listen for the events fired by the cache. Typically, you should place these event listeners within your start/events.js :