adnn provides Javascript-native neural networks on top of general scalar/tensor reverse-mode automatic differentiation. You can use just the AD code, or the NN layer built on top of it. This architecture makes it easy to define big, complex numerical computations and compute derivatives w.r.t. their inputs/parameters. adnn also includes utilities for optimizing/training the parameters of such computations.

Examples

Scalar code

The simplest use case for adnn:

var ad = require ( 'adnn/ad' ) function dist ( x1, y1, x2, y2 ) { var xdiff = ad.scalar.sub(x1, x2); var ydiff = ad.scalar.sub(y1, y2); return ad.scalar.sqrt(ad.scalar.add( ad.scalar.mul(xdiff, xdiff), ad.scalar.mul(ydiff, ydiff) )); } var out = dist( 0 , 1 , 1 , 4 ); console .log(out); var x1 = ad.lift( 0 ); var y1 = ad.lift( 1 ); var x2 = ad.lift( 1 ); var y2 = ad.lift( 4 ); var out = dist(x1, y1, x2, y2); console .log(ad.value(out)); out.backprop(); console .log(ad.derivative(x1));

Tensor code

adnn also supports computations involving tensors, or a mixture of scalars and tensors:

var ad = require ( 'adnn/ad' ); var Tensor = require ( 'adnn/tensor' ); function dot ( vec ) { var sq = ad.tensor.mul(vec, vec); return ad.tensor.sumreduce(sq); } function dist ( vec1, vec2 ) { return ad.scalar.sqrt(dot(ad.tensor.sub(vec1, vec2))); } var vec1 = ad.lift( new Tensor([ 3 ]).fromFlatArray([ 0 , 1 , 1 ])); var vec2 = ad.lift( new Tensor([ 3 ]).fromFlatArray([ 2 , 0 , 3 ])); var out = dist(vec1, vec2); console .log(ad.value(out)); out.backprop(); console .log(ad.derivative(vec1).toFlatArray());

Simple neural network

adnn makes it easy to define simple, feedforward neural networks. Here's a basic multilayer perceptron that takes a feature vector as input and outputs class probabilities:

var Tensor = require ( 'adnn/tensor' ); var ad = require ( 'adnn/ad' ); var nn = require ( 'adnn/nn' ); var opt = require ( 'adnn/opt' ); var nInputs = 20 ; var nHidden = 10 ; var nClasses = 5 ; var net = nn.sequence([ nn.linear(nInputs, nHidden), nn.tanh, nn.linear(nHidden, nClasses), nn.softmax ]); net = nn.sequence([ nn.mlp(nInputs, [ { nOut : nHidden, activation : nn.tanh}, { nOut : nClasses} ]), nn.softmax ]); var trainingData = loadData(...); opt.nnTrain(net, trainingData, opt.classificationLoss, { batchSize : 10 , iterations : 100 , method : opt.adagrad() }); var features = new Tensor([nInputs]).fillRandom(); var classProbs = net.eval(features);

Convolutional neural network

adnn includes the building blocks necessary to create convolutional networks. Here is a simple example, adapted from a ConvNetJS example:

var nn = require ( 'adnn/nn' ); var net = nn.sequence([ nn.convolution({ inDepth : 3 , outDepth : 16 , filterSize : 5 }), nn.relu, nn.maxpool({ filterSize : 2 }), nn.convolution({ inDepth : 16 , outDepth : 20 , filterSize : 5 }), nn.relu, nn.maxpool({ filterSize : 2 }), nn.convolution({ inDepth : 20 , outDepth : 20 , filterSize : 5 }), nn.relu, nn.maxpool({ filterSize : 2 }), nn.linear( 320 , 10 ), nn.softmax ]);

Recurrent neural network

adnn is also flexible enough to support recurrent neural networks. Here's an example of a rudimentary RNN:

var ad = require ( 'adnn/ad' ); var nn = require ( 'adnn/nn' ); var inputSize = 10 ; var outputSize = 5 ; var stateSize = 20 ; var inputNet = nn.linear(inputSize, stateSize); var stateNet = nn.linear(stateSize, stateSize); var outputNet = nn.linear(stateSize, outputSize); var initialStateNet = nn.constantparams([stateSize]); function processSequence ( seq ) { var state = initialStateNet.eval(); var outputs = []; for ( var i = 0 ; i < seq.length; i++) { state = ad.tensor.tanh(ad.tensor.add(inputNet.eval(seq[i]), stateNet.eval(state))) outputs.push(outputNet.eval(state)); } return outputs; }

The ad module

The ad module has its own documentation here

The nn module

The nn module has its own documentation here

The opt module

The opt module has its own documentation here

Tensors

adnn provides a Tensor type for representing multidimensional arrays of numbers and various operations on them. This is the core datatype underlying neural net computations.

var Tensor = require ( 'adnn/tensor' ); var vec = new Tensor([ 3 ]); vec.fromArray([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); vec.toArray(); vec.fill( 1 ); vec.fillRandom(); var dupvec = vec.clone(); var mat = new Tensor([ 2 , 2 ]); mat.fromArray([[ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 4 ]]); mat.fromFlatArray([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]); var elem = mat.get([ 0 , 1 ]); mat.set([ 0 , 1 ], 5 );

The Tensor type also provides a large number of mathematical functions--unary operators, binary operators, reductions, matrix operations, etc. See tensor.js for a complete listing.

Projects using adnn

If you use adnn for anything, let us know and we'll list it here! Send email to daniel.c.ritchie@gmail.com