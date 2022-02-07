AdminLTE is a fully responsive administration template. Based on Bootstrap 4.6 framework and also the JS/jQuery plugin. Highly customizable and easy to use. Fits many screen resolutions from small mobile devices to large desktops.

Preview on AdminLTE.io

Looking for Premium Templates?

AdminLTE.io just opened a new premium templates page. Hand picked to ensure the best quality and the most affordable prices. Visit https://adminlte.io/premium for more information.

AdminLTE has been carefully coded with clear comments in all of its JS, SCSS and HTML files. SCSS has been used to increase code customizability.

Quick start

There are multiple ways to install AdminLTE.

Download & Changelog:

Always Recommended to download from GitHub latest release AdminLTE 3 for bug free and latest features.\ Visit the releases page to view the changelog.\ Legacy Releases are AdminLTE 2 / AdminLTE 1.

Stable release

Grab from jsdelivr CDN:

Important Note: You needed to add separately cdn links for plugins in your project.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/admin-lte@3.2/dist/js/adminlte.min.js" > </ script >

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/admin-lte@3.2/dist/css/adminlte.min.css" >

Using The Command Line:

Important Note: To install it via npm/Yarn, you need at least Node.js 14 or higher.

Via npm

npm install admin-lte@^3.2 --save

Via Yarn

yarn add admin-lte@^3.2

Via Composer

composer require "almasaeed2010/adminlte=~3.2"

Via Git

git clone https://github.com/ColorlibHQ/AdminLTE.git

Documentation

Visit the online documentation for the most updated guide. Information will be added on a weekly basis.

Browsers support



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

iOS Safari

Samsung

Opera

Vivaldi

Electron IE10, IE11, Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Light Mode (Only Dark Mode Removed)

You can use light-mode-only version, if you are not using dark mode and also file size less without dark-mode.

File Location ./dist/css/alt/adminlte.light.css

Compile dist files

To compile the dist files you need Node.js/npm, clone/download the repo then:

npm install (install npm deps) Optional: npm run dev (developer mode, autocompile with browsersync support for live demo) npm run production (compile css/js files)

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.

License

AdminLTE is an open source project by AdminLTE.io that is licensed under MIT. AdminLTE.io reserves the right to change the license of future releases.

