AdminLTE is a fully responsive administration template. Based on Bootstrap 4.6 framework and also the JS/jQuery plugin. Highly customizable and easy to use. Fits many screen resolutions from small mobile devices to large desktops.
AdminLTE has been carefully coded with clear comments in all of its JS, SCSS and HTML files. SCSS has been used to increase code customizability.
There are multiple ways to install AdminLTE.
Always Recommended to download from GitHub latest release AdminLTE 3 for bug free and latest features.\ Visit the releases page to view the changelog.\ Legacy Releases are AdminLTE 2 / AdminLTE 1.
Important Note: You needed to add separately cdn links for plugins in your project.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/admin-lte@3.2/dist/js/adminlte.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/admin-lte@3.2/dist/css/adminlte.min.css">
Important Note: To install it via npm/Yarn, you need at least Node.js 14 or higher.
npm install admin-lte@^3.2 --save
yarn add admin-lte@^3.2
composer require "almasaeed2010/adminlte=~3.2"
git clone https://github.com/ColorlibHQ/AdminLTE.git
Visit the online documentation for the most updated guide. Information will be added on a weekly basis.
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
iOS Safari
Samsung
Opera
Vivaldi
Electron
|IE10, IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
You can use light-mode-only version, if you are not using dark mode and also file size less without dark-mode.
File Location
./dist/css/alt/adminlte.light.css
To compile the dist files you need Node.js/npm, clone/download the repo then:
npm install (install npm deps)
npm run dev (developer mode, autocompile with browsersync support for live demo)
npm run production (compile css/js files)
Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.
Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.
AdminLTE is an open source project by AdminLTE.io that is licensed under MIT. AdminLTE.io reserves the right to change the license of future releases.