adminjs

by SoftwareBrothers
5.3.3 (see all)

AdminJS is an admin panel for apps written in node.js

Documentation
6.1K

GitHub Stars

4.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

38

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Admin Panel

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AdminJS

AdminJS is An automatic admin interface which can be plugged into your application. You, as a developer, provide database models (like posts, comments, stores, products or whatever else your application uses), and AdminJS generates UI which allows you (or other trusted users) to manage content.

Inspired by: django admin, rails admin and active admin.

How it looks

Example application

Check out the example application with mongodb and postgres models here:

  • login: test@example.com
  • password: password

https://admin-bro-example-app-staging.herokuapp.com/admin/login

Getting started

OpenSource SoftwareBrothers community

What kind of problems it solves

So you have a working service built in Node.js. It uses (for example) Hapi.js for rendering a couple of REST routes and mongoose as the connector to the database.

Everything works fine, but now you would like to:

  • see all the data in the app,
  • perform custom business actions on objects in the database,
  • bootstrap the tables with the initial data,
  • build custom report pages,
  • allow other team members (not necessary programmers) to see what is going on in the application.

And all these cases can be solved by AdminJS. By adding couple of lines of code you have a running admin interface.

Features

  • CRUD any data in any resource
  • Custom actions
  • Form validation based on schema in your resources
  • Full featured dashboard with widgets
  • Custom resource decorators

Contribute

If you would like work on an adminjs and develop new features - take a look at our dev repository: https://github.com/SoftwareBrothers/adminjs-dev

You can find there instructions on how to run adminjs for development.

License

AdminJS is Copyright © 2021 SoftwareBrothers.co. It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.

About SoftwareBrothers.co

We’re an open, friendly team that helps clients from all over the world to transform their businesses and create astonishing products.

  • We are available for hire.
  • If you want to work for us - checkout the career page.

