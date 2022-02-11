AdminJS is An automatic admin interface which can be plugged into your application. You, as a developer, provide database models (like posts, comments, stores, products or whatever else your application uses), and AdminJS generates UI which allows you (or other trusted users) to manage content.
Inspired by: django admin, rails admin and active admin.
Check out the example application with mongodb and postgres models here:
test@example.com
password
https://admin-bro-example-app-staging.herokuapp.com/admin/login
So you have a working service built in Node.js. It uses (for example) Hapi.js for rendering a couple of REST routes and mongoose as the connector to the database.
Everything works fine, but now you would like to:
And all these cases can be solved by AdminJS. By adding couple of lines of code you have a running admin interface.
If you would like work on an adminjs and develop new features - take a look at our dev repository: https://github.com/SoftwareBrothers/adminjs-dev
You can find there instructions on how to run adminjs for development.
AdminJS is Copyright © 2021 SoftwareBrothers.co. It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.
We’re an open, friendly team that helps clients from all over the world to transform their businesses and create astonishing products.