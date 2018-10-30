AdminBSB - Material Design

AdminBSB - Material Design is a fully responsive and free admin template. It was developed with Bootstrap 3.x Framework and Google Material Design of powers.

It's really easy to customize and usage. You can use for from 320px to large resolution pixels of new generation screens and mobile devices. (Fully Responsive Material Design)

Installation

You can choose one from multiple ways for installation.

GitHub

Fork the repository (here is the guide).

Clone to your machine

git clone https://github.com/gurayyarar/AdminBSBMaterialDesign.git

npm

npm install adminbsb-materialdesign

bower

bower install adminbsb-materialdesign

Browser Support

IE 10 +

Microsoft Edge (Latest)

Mozilla Firefox (Latest)

Google Chrome (Latest)

Opera (Latest)

Safari (Latest)

FAQ

Can I use this template for personal or commercial websites/web projects?

Sure, you can use both of personal and commercial websites/web projects.

Is the attribution link required?

No, not required. (Though very much appreciated)

License

AdminBSB - Material Design is an open source project that is licensed under the MIT license.

