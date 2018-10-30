openbase logo
adminbsb-materialdesign

by Güray Yarar
1.0.7

AdminBSB - Free admin panel that is based on Bootstrap 3.x with Material Design

Readme

AdminBSB - Material Design

npm version Bower version

AdminBSB - Material Design is a fully responsive and free admin template. It was developed with Bootstrap 3.x Framework and Google Material Design of powers.

It's really easy to customize and usage. You can use for from 320px to large resolution pixels of new generation screens and mobile devices. (Fully Responsive Material Design)

Looking for Premium Templates?

If you need more features please visit portfolio of mine which page link is https://themeforest.net/user/gurayyarar/portfolio

Demo

You can check the website preview with this link

AdminBSB - Free Admin Template With Material Design

Installation

You can choose one from multiple ways for installation.

GitHub

git clone https://github.com/gurayyarar/AdminBSBMaterialDesign.git

npm

npm install adminbsb-materialdesign

bower

bower install adminbsb-materialdesign

Documentation

Visit the documentation

Browser Support

  • IE 10 +
  • Microsoft Edge (Latest)
  • Mozilla Firefox (Latest)
  • Google Chrome (Latest)
  • Opera (Latest)
  • Safari (Latest)

Change Logs

You can display all release notes with this link

FAQ

Can I use this template for personal or commercial websites/web projects?
Sure, you can use both of personal and commercial websites/web projects.

Is the attribution link required?
No, not required. (Though very much appreciated)

License

AdminBSB - Material Design is an open source project that is licensed under the MIT license.

Donations

Donations are greatly appreciated!

BUY ME A COFFEE

