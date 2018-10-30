AdminBSB - Material Design is a fully responsive and free admin template. It was developed with Bootstrap 3.x Framework and Google Material Design of powers.
It's really easy to customize and usage. You can use for from 320px to large resolution pixels of new generation screens and mobile devices. (Fully Responsive Material Design)
You can check the website preview with this link
You can choose one from multiple ways for installation.
GitHub
git clone https://github.com/gurayyarar/AdminBSBMaterialDesign.git
npm
npm install adminbsb-materialdesign
bower
bower install adminbsb-materialdesign
Visit the documentation
You can display all release notes with this link
Can I use this template for personal or commercial websites/web projects?
Sure, you can use both of personal and commercial websites/web projects.
Is the attribution link required?
No, not required. (Though very much appreciated)
AdminBSB - Material Design is an open source project that is licensed under the MIT license.
