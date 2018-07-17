A frontend Framework for building admin applications running in the browser on top of REST services, using ES6, React and Material Design. Open sourced and maintained by marmelab.

Admin-on-rest 1.x is in maintenance mode. Version 2.x lives at https://github.com/marmelab/react-admin.

Features

Adapts to any REST backend

Complete documentation

Optimistic rendering (renders before the server returns)

Relationships (many to one, one to many)

Internationalization (i18n)

Conditional formatting

Themeable

Supports any authentication provider (REST API, OAuth, Basic Auth, ...)

Full-featured Datagrid (sort, pagination, filters)

Filter-as-you-type

Supports any form layout (simple, tabbed, etc.)

Data Validation

Custom actions

Large library of components for various data types: boolean, number, rich text, etc.

WYSIWYG editor

Customize dashboard, menu, layout

Super easy to extend and override (it's just React components)

Highly customizable interface

Can connect to multiple backends

Leverages the best libraries in the React ecosystem (Redux, redux-form, redux-saga, material-ui, recompose)

Can be included in another React app

Inspired by the popular ng-admin library (also by marmelab)

Versions In This Repository

master - commits that will be included in the next patch release

next - commits that will be included in the next major or minor release

Bugfix PRs that don't break BC should be made against master. All other PRs (new features, bugfix with BC break) should be made against next.

Installation

Admin-on-rest is available from npm. You can install it (and its required dependencies) using:

npm install --save-dev admin-on-rest

Documentation

Read the Tutorial for a 15 minutes introduction. After that, head to the Documentation, or checkout the source code of the demo for an example usage.

At a Glance

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import { simpleRestClient, Admin, Resource } from 'admin-on-rest' ; import { PostList, PostEdit, PostCreate, PostIcon } from './posts' ; render( < Admin restClient = {simpleRestClient( ' http: // localhost:3000 ')}> < Resource name = "posts" list = {PostList} edit = {PostEdit} create = {PostCreate} icon = {PostIcon}/ > </ Admin > , document.getElementById('root') );

The <Resource> component is a configuration component that allows to define sub components for each of the admin view: list , edit , and create . These components use Material UI and custom components from admin-on-rest:

import React from 'react' ; import { List, Datagrid, Edit, Create, SimpleForm, DateField, TextField, EditButton, DisabledInput, TextInput, LongTextInput, DateInput } from 'admin-on-rest' ; import BookIcon from 'material-ui/svg-icons/action/book' ; export const PostIcon = BookIcon; export const PostList = ( props ) => ( <List {...props}> <Datagrid> <TextField source="id" /> <TextField source="title" /> <DateField source="published_at" /> <TextField source="average_note" /> <TextField source="views" /> <EditButton basePath="/posts" /> </Datagrid> </List> ); const PostTitle = ({ record }) => { return <span>Post {record ? `"${record.title}"` : ''}</span>; }; export const PostEdit = (props) => ( <Edit title={<PostTitle />} {...props}> <SimpleForm> <DisabledInput source="id" /> <TextInput source="title" /> <TextInput source="teaser" options={{ multiLine: true }} /> <LongTextInput source="body" /> <DateInput label="Publication date" source="published_at" /> <TextInput source="average_note" /> <DisabledInput label="Nb views" source="views" /> </SimpleForm> </Edit> ); export const PostCreate = (props) => ( <Create title="Create a Post" {...props}> <SimpleForm> <TextInput source="title" /> <TextInput source="teaser" options={{ multiLine: true }} /> <LongTextInput source="body" /> <TextInput label="Publication date" source="published_at" /> <TextInput source="average_note" /> </SimpleForm> </Create> );

Does It Work With My REST API?

Yes.

Admin-on-rest uses an adapter approach, with a concept called REST client. Existing rest clients can be used as a blueprint to design your API, or you can write your own REST client to query an existing API. Writing a custom REST client is a matter of hours.

See the REST clients documentation for details.

Batteries Included But Removable

Admin-on-rest is designed as a library of loosely coupled React components built on top of material-ui, in addition to controller functions implemented the Redux way. It is very easy to replace one part of admin-on-rest with your own, e.g. to use a custom datagrid, GraphQL instead of REST, or bootstrap instead of Material Design.

Run the example

You can run the example app by calling:

npm install make run

And then browse to http://localhost:8080/. The credentials are login/password

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. You must follow the coding style of the existing files (based on prettier), and include unit tests and documentation. Be prepared for a thorough code review, and be patient for the merge - this is an open-source initiative.

You can run the tests (linting, unit and functional tests) by calling

make test

If you have coding standards problems, you can fix them automatically using prettier by calling

make prettier

If you want to contribute to the documentation, install jekyll, then call

make doc

And then browse to http://localhost:4000/

Note: if you have added a section with heading to the docs, you also have to add it to docs/_layouts/default.html (the links on the left) manually.

If you are using admin-on-rest as a dependency, and if you want to try and hack it, here is the advised process:

$ cd .. $ git clone git@github.com:marmelab/admin-on-rest.git && cd admin-on-rest && make install $ cd ../myapp $ npm link ../admin-on-rest $ cd ../admin-on-rest $ npm link ../myapp/node_modules/react $ make watch $ cd ../myapp $ npm run

Tip: If you're on Windows and can't use make , try this Gist.

License

Admin-on-rest is licensed under the MIT Licence, sponsored and supported by marmelab.

Donate

This library is free to use, even for commercial purpose. If you want to give back, please talk about it, help newcomers, or contribute code. But the best way to give back is to donate to a charity. We recommend Doctors Without Borders.