adminMongo

adminMongo is a cross platform user interface (GUI) to handle all your MongoDB connections/databases needs. adminMongo is fully responsive and should work on a range of devices.

adminMongo connection information (including username/password) is stored unencrypted in a config file, it is not recommended to run this application on a production or public facing server without proper security considerations.

Support

Installation

Navigate to folder & install adminMongo: git clone https://github.com/mrvautin/adminMongo.git && cd adminMongo Install dependencies: npm install Start application: npm start or node app Visit http://127.0.0.1:1234 in your browser

Note: Node.js version 4.x or above is required

Electron App

adminMongo can also be used as a cross platform Electron application. Due to the size of Electron it will need to be built manually.

To build for Mac:

$ npm run-script packageOsx

To build for Windows:

$ npm run-script packageWin32

To build for Linux:

$ npm run-script packageLinux

Once built, the executable will be in the /releases folder.

Prebuilt binaries

Prebuilt binaries can be downloaded here:

Mac 64bit

Windows 32bit

Windows 64bit

The Electron builds have been tested on Mac and Windows 10. Linux has not been tested. Please report any issues.

Deploy on Heroku

Features

Manage from a connection level for easy access to multiple databases

Create/Delete databases

Backup/Restore databases

Create/Delete/Edit collection

Create/Delete/Edit documents

Create/Delete indexes

Query documents

Collection statistics

Export collections in JSON format

Server monitoring

Current limitations

Documents need to have an "_id" value which is a string, integer, or MongoDB ObjectId. Documents using Composite ID indexing is currently not supported.

Connection strings with multiple hosts for replica sets are currently not supported.

Configuration

adminMongo will listen on host: localhost and port: 1234 by default. This can be overwritten by adding a config file in /config/app.json . For example:

{ "app" : { "host" : "10.0.0.1" , "port" : 4321 , "password" : "secureadminpassword" , "locale" : "de" , "context" : "dbApp" , "monitoring" : false } }

Note: Any changes to the config file requires a restart of the application

All above parameters are usable through the environment which makes it very handy to when using adminMongo as a docker container! just run docker run -e HOST=yourchoice -e PORT=1234 ...

The config file (optional) options are:

Option Env-variable Definition host HOST The IP address adminMongo will listen on port PORT The Port adminMongo will listen on password PASSWORD An application level password to add simply authentication locale LOCALE The locale is automatically set to the detected locale of Nodejs. If there is not a translation, adminMongo will default to English. This setting overrides the default/detected value context CONTEXT Setting a context of "dbApp" is like changing the base URL of the app and will mean the app will listen on http://10.0.0.1:4321/dbApp . Ommiting a context will mean the application will listen on root. Eg: http://10.0.0.1:4321 . This setting can be useful when running adminMongo behind Nginx etc. monitoring MONITORING Whether to run monitoring at regular intervals. Defaults to true or on

Setting a context path

Setting a context of "dbApp" is like changing the base URL of the app and will mean the app will listen on http://10.0.0.1:4321/dbApp . Ommiting a context will mean the application will listen on root. Eg: http://10.0.0.1:4321 . This setting can be useful when running adminMongo behind Nginx etc.

An example Nginx server block. Note the location /dbApp { and proxy_pass http://10.0.0.1:4321/dbApp; lines match the context set in the /config/app.json file.

server { listen 80 ; server_name mydomain.com www.mydomain.com; location /dbApp { proxy_pass http://10.0.0.1:4321/dbApp; proxy_http_version 1 . 1 ; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade ; proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade' ; proxy_set_header Host $host ; proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade ; } }

Language locale

Looking for people to translate into other languages. If you can help, grab the /locale/en.js file, translate to your language and submit a pull request.

The locale is automatically set to the detected locale of Nodejs. If there is not a translation, adminMongo will default to English. To override the detected locale a setting can be added to the app.json file. See Configuration section for a "German" example.

Authentication

By default adminMongo is not password protected. You can add password authentication by adding a password value to the /config/app.json file (See the Configuration section). Once added you will need to restart adminMongo and all routes will be protected until the correct password is added. You will then be authenticated for the life of the session (60 mins by default) or if the "Logout" link is clicked.

Usage

Create a connection

After visiting http://127.0.0.1:1234 you will be presented with a connection screen. You need to give your connection a unique name as a reference when using adminMongo and a MongoDB formatted connection string. The format of a MongoDB connection string can form: mongodb://<user>:<password>@127.0.0.1:<port>/<db> where specifying to the <db> level is optional. For more information on MongoDB connection strings, see the official MongoDB documentation.

You can supply a connection options object (see docs) with each connection.

For example:

{ "poolSize" : 10 , "autoReconnect" : false , "ssl" : false }

Note: The connection can be either local or remote hosted on VPS or MongoDB service such as mLab.

The connection can also be automatically initiated through the environment (or with the docker -e parameters)

Env-variable Description CONN_NAME The name of the connection to create on boot DB_USERNAME The username for the database connection DB_PASSWORD The password for the database user DB_HOST The host IP address or DNS name without the port! DB_PORT The port of the mongoDB database, if not provided the default 27017 will be used DB_NAME The name of the database

The Connection setup screen

Connection/Database admin

After opening your newly created connection, you are able to see all database objects associated with your connection. Here you can create/delete collections, create/delete users and see various stats for your database.

The connections/database screen

Collections

After selecting your collection from the "Database Objects" menu, you will be presented with the collections screen. Here you can see documents in pagination form, create new documents, search documents, delete, edit documents and view/add indexes to your collection.

The collections screen

Searching/Querying documents

You can perform searches of documents using the Search documents button on the collections screen. You will need to enter the key (field name) and value. Eg: key = "_id" and value = "569ff81e0077663d78a114ce" (Only works on string "_id" fields - Use "Query Documents" for ObjectID's).

You can clear your search by clicking the Reset button on the collections screen.

Simple search documents

Complex querying of documents is done through the "Query documents" button. This allows a query Object to be passed to MongoDB to return results. Queries can be written in full BSON format or EJSON format. For example these queries should return the same results:

{ ObjectId ( "56a97ed3f718fe9a4f599489" ) }

is equivalent to:

{ "$oid" : "56a97ed3f718fe9a4f599489" }

Query documents

Documents

Adding and editing documents is done using a JSON syntax highlighting control.

Editing a document

Documents with Media embedded show previews

Documents with media

Server Monitoring

Functionality currently in Beta

Selected server monitoring is done at regular intervals and stored in local database store for 24hrs.

New connections require an app restart for monitoring to commence

Server monitoring

Indexes

Indexes can be added from the collection screen. Please see the official MongoDB documentation on adding indexes.

Viewing/Adding indexes

Tests

The adminMongo API tests include:

Add and remove a connection

Add and remove a database

Add, remove and rename a collection

Create and delete a user

Add, query and delete a document

To run tests, simply run:

npm test

Note: You will need to ensure there is no password protection setup in the /config/app.json .

You may need to edit the variables and connection string in /tests/tests.js for your MongoDB instance.

If you see any missing tests, please submit a PR.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Future plans

License

The MIT License