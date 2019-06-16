adminMongo is a cross platform user interface (GUI) to handle all your MongoDB connections/databases needs. adminMongo is fully responsive and should work on a range of devices.
adminMongo connection information (including username/password) is stored unencrypted in a config file, it is not recommended to run this application on a production or public facing server without proper security considerations.
git clone https://github.com/mrvautin/adminMongo.git && cd adminMongo
npm install
npm start or
node app
Note: Node.js version 4.x or above is required
adminMongo can also be used as a cross platform Electron application. Due to the size of Electron it will need to be built manually.
To build for Mac:
$ npm run-script packageOsx
To build for Windows:
$ npm run-script packageWin32
To build for Linux:
$ npm run-script packageLinux
Once built, the executable will be in the
/releases folder.
Prebuilt binaries can be downloaded here:
The Electron builds have been tested on Mac and Windows 10. Linux has not been tested. Please report any issues.
A read only demo can be seen here
adminMongo will listen on host:
localhost and port:
1234 by default. This can be overwritten by adding a config file in
/config/app.json. For example:
{
"app": {
"host": "10.0.0.1",
"port": 4321,
"password": "secureadminpassword",
"locale": "de",
"context": "dbApp",
"monitoring": false
}
}
Note: Any changes to the config file requires a restart of the application
All above parameters are usable through the environment which makes it very handy to when using adminMongo as a docker container!
just run
docker run -e HOST=yourchoice -e PORT=1234 ...
The config file (optional) options are:
|Option
|Env-variable
|Definition
host
HOST
|The IP address
adminMongo will listen on
port
PORT
|The Port
adminMongo will listen on
password
PASSWORD
|An application level password to add simply authentication
locale
LOCALE
|The locale is automatically set to the detected locale of Nodejs. If there is not a translation,
adminMongo will default to English. This setting overrides the default/detected value
context
CONTEXT
|Setting a
context of "dbApp" is like changing the base URL of the app and will mean the app will listen on
http://10.0.0.1:4321/dbApp. Ommiting a context will mean the application will listen on root. Eg:
http://10.0.0.1:4321. This setting can be useful when running
adminMongo behind Nginx etc.
monitoring
MONITORING
|Whether to run monitoring at regular intervals. Defaults to true or on
An example Nginx server block. Note the
location /dbApp { and
proxy_pass http://10.0.0.1:4321/dbApp; lines match
the
context set in the
/config/app.json file.
server {
listen 80;
server_name mydomain.com www.mydomain.com;
location /dbApp {
proxy_pass http://10.0.0.1:4321/dbApp;
proxy_http_version 1.1;
proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade';
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade;
}
}
Looking for people to translate into other languages. If you can help, grab the
/locale/en.jsfile, translate to your language and submit a pull request.
The locale is automatically set to the detected locale of Nodejs. If there is not a translation,
adminMongo will default to English. To override the detected locale
a setting can be added to the
app.json file. See Configuration section for a "German" example.
By default
adminMongo is not password protected. You can add password authentication by adding a
password value to the
/config/app.json file
(See the Configuration section). Once added you will need to restart
adminMongo and all routes will be protected until the correct password is added. You
will then be authenticated for the life of the session (60 mins by default) or if the "Logout" link is clicked.
After visiting http://127.0.0.1:1234 you will be presented with a connection screen. You need to give your connection a unique name as a reference when using adminMongo and a MongoDB formatted connection string. The format of a MongoDB connection string can form:
mongodb://<user>:<password>@127.0.0.1:<port>/<db> where specifying to the
<db> level is optional. For more information on MongoDB connection strings, see the official MongoDB documentation.
You can supply a connection options object (see docs) with each connection.
For example:
{
"poolSize": 10,
"autoReconnect": false,
"ssl": false
}
Note: The connection can be either local or remote hosted on VPS or MongoDB service such as mLab.
The connection can also be automatically initiated through the environment (or with the docker -e parameters)
|Env-variable
|Description
CONN_NAME
|The name of the connection to create on boot
DB_USERNAME
|The username for the database connection
DB_PASSWORD
|The password for the database user
DB_HOST
|The host IP address or DNS name without the port!
DB_PORT
|The port of the mongoDB database, if not provided the default 27017 will be used
DB_NAME
|The name of the database
The Connection setup screen
After opening your newly created connection, you are able to see all database objects associated with your connection. Here you can create/delete collections, create/delete users and see various stats for your database.
The connections/database screen
After selecting your collection from the "Database Objects" menu, you will be presented with the collections screen. Here you can see documents in pagination form, create new documents, search documents, delete, edit documents and view/add indexes to your collection.
The collections screen
You can perform searches of documents using the
Search documents button on the collections screen. You will need to enter the key (field name) and value. Eg: key = "_id" and value = "569ff81e0077663d78a114ce" (Only works on string "_id" fields - Use "Query Documents" for ObjectID's).
You can clear your search by clicking the
Resetbutton on the collections screen.
Simple search documents
Complex querying of documents is done through the "Query documents" button. This allows a query Object to be passed to MongoDB to return results. Queries can be written in full BSON format or EJSON format. For example these queries should return the same results:
{
ObjectId("56a97ed3f718fe9a4f599489")
}
is equivalent to:
{
"$oid": "56a97ed3f718fe9a4f599489"
}
Query documents
Adding and editing documents is done using a JSON syntax highlighting control.
Editing a document
Documents with Media embedded show previews
Documents with media
Functionality currently in Beta
Selected server monitoring is done at regular intervals and stored in local database store for 24hrs.
New connections require an app restart for monitoring to commence
Server monitoring
Indexes can be added from the collection screen. Please see the official MongoDB documentation on adding indexes.
Viewing/Adding indexes
The
adminMongo API tests include:
To run tests, simply run:
npm test
Note: You will need to ensure there is no password protection setup in the
/config/app.json.
You may need to edit the variables and connection string in
/tests/tests.js for your MongoDB instance.
If you see any missing tests, please submit a PR.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
