Readme

AdminLTE - Bootstrap 4 Admin Dashboard

npm version Packagist cdn version Gitpod Ready-to-Code Open in Visual Studio Code Discord Invite

AdminLTE is a fully responsive administration template. Based on Bootstrap 4.6 framework and also the JS/jQuery plugin. Highly customizable and easy to use. Fits many screen resolutions from small mobile devices to large desktops.

Preview on AdminLTE.io

Looking for Premium Templates?

AdminLTE.io just opened a new premium templates page. Hand picked to ensure the best quality and the most affordable prices. Visit https://adminlte.io/premium for more information.

"AdminLTE Presentation"

AdminLTE has been carefully coded with clear comments in all of its JS, SCSS and HTML files. SCSS has been used to increase code customizability.

Quick start

There are multiple ways to install AdminLTE.

Download & Changelog:

Always Recommended to download from GitHub latest release AdminLTE 3 for bug free and latest features.\ Visit the releases page to view the changelog.\ Legacy Releases are AdminLTE 2 / AdminLTE 1.

Stable release

Grab from jsdelivr CDN:

Important Note: You needed to add separately cdn links for plugins in your project.

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/admin-lte@3.2/dist/js/adminlte.min.js"></script>

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/admin-lte@3.2/dist/css/adminlte.min.css">

Using The Command Line:

Important Note: To install it via npm/Yarn, you need at least Node.js 14 or higher.

Via npm

npm install admin-lte@^3.2 --save

Via Yarn

yarn add admin-lte@^3.2

Via Composer

composer require "almasaeed2010/adminlte=~3.2"

Via Git

git clone https://github.com/ColorlibHQ/AdminLTE.git

Documentation

Visit the online documentation for the most updated guide. Information will be added on a weekly basis.

Browsers support

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		iOS Safari
iOS Safari		Samsung
Samsung		Opera
Opera		Vivaldi
Vivaldi		Electron
Electron
IE10, IE11, Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

Light Mode (Only Dark Mode Removed)

You can use light-mode-only version, if you are not using dark mode and also file size less without dark-mode.

File Location ./dist/css/alt/adminlte.light.css

Compile dist files

To compile the dist files you need Node.js/npm, clone/download the repo then:

  1. npm install (install npm deps)
  2. Optional: npm run dev (developer mode, autocompile with browsersync support for live demo)
  3. npm run production (compile css/js files)

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.

License

AdminLTE is an open source project by AdminLTE.io that is licensed under MIT. AdminLTE.io reserves the right to change the license of future releases.

Image Credits

100
Deven RathodIndia37 Ratings71 Reviews
Full Stack Developer | AWS | NodeJS | ReactJS | Flutter
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I've used AdminLTE library for my serval dynamic web app projects using this package I save my time and money. this library provide me pre-ready template and I just want to add some more code in it and its start working with my website smoothly and this library use Bootstrap 4 so this run so smooth and fully responsive

1
danny007in
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

An Excellent open source and powerful library for creating Admin Panel in less time with great performance and quality . I find this library when I was working on my client project where I have to create a Admin Panel for Web App in before deadline and I find this library then i use this and I got amazing performance i was not expecting that but work amazing for me . and also help me to save my lot of time very powerful and useful library with best community support.

0
Akshay Kadambattu
January 12, 2021
January 12, 2021
Easy to Use

The fist back-end design library I've ever used. Very good for beginners and experienced people alike. Very lightweight and customizable. Uses Bootstrap, that is the only downside I've seen, but I've never used it for any front end use cases, so, Bootstrap dependency have never been a problem for me.

0
Abhishek KumarIIIT Ranchi9 Ratings152 Reviews
Front-end Developer, Web Designer, C++, Social Media Manager, Artist & after all a wonderful Human Being.
December 1, 2020
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Admin LTE is Bootstrap Admin Dashboard Template . Best open source admin dashboard & control panel theme. Built on top of Bootstrap, AdminLTE provides a range of responsive, reusable, and commonly used components.

0
Akshay K Nair
December 1, 2020
December 1, 2020
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use

Easy and quick. Works right out of the box. Good for backend amin panels and widely used. great support.

0

