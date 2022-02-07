AdminLTE is a fully responsive administration template. Based on Bootstrap 4.6 framework and also the JS/jQuery plugin. Highly customizable and easy to use. Fits many screen resolutions from small mobile devices to large desktops.
AdminLTE has been carefully coded with clear comments in all of its JS, SCSS and HTML files. SCSS has been used to increase code customizability.
There are multiple ways to install AdminLTE.
Always Recommended to download from GitHub latest release AdminLTE 3 for bug free and latest features.\ Visit the releases page to view the changelog.\ Legacy Releases are AdminLTE 2 / AdminLTE 1.
Important Note: You needed to add separately cdn links for plugins in your project.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/admin-lte@3.2/dist/js/adminlte.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/admin-lte@3.2/dist/css/adminlte.min.css">
Important Note: To install it via npm/Yarn, you need at least Node.js 14 or higher.
npm install admin-lte@^3.2 --save
yarn add admin-lte@^3.2
composer require "almasaeed2010/adminlte=~3.2"
git clone https://github.com/ColorlibHQ/AdminLTE.git
Visit the online documentation for the most updated guide. Information will be added on a weekly basis.
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
iOS Safari
Samsung
Opera
Vivaldi
Electron
|IE10, IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
You can use light-mode-only version, if you are not using dark mode and also file size less without dark-mode.
File Location
./dist/css/alt/adminlte.light.css
To compile the dist files you need Node.js/npm, clone/download the repo then:
npm install (install npm deps)
npm run dev (developer mode, autocompile with browsersync support for live demo)
npm run production (compile css/js files)
Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.
Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.
AdminLTE is an open source project by AdminLTE.io that is licensed under MIT. AdminLTE.io reserves the right to change the license of future releases.
I've used AdminLTE library for my serval dynamic web app projects using this package I save my time and money. this library provide me pre-ready template and I just want to add some more code in it and its start working with my website smoothly and this library use Bootstrap 4 so this run so smooth and fully responsive
An Excellent open source and powerful library for creating Admin Panel in less time with great performance and quality . I find this library when I was working on my client project where I have to create a Admin Panel for Web App in before deadline and I find this library then i use this and I got amazing performance i was not expecting that but work amazing for me . and also help me to save my lot of time very powerful and useful library with best community support.
The fist back-end design library I've ever used. Very good for beginners and experienced people alike. Very lightweight and customizable. Uses Bootstrap, that is the only downside I've seen, but I've never used it for any front end use cases, so, Bootstrap dependency have never been a problem for me.
Admin LTE is Bootstrap Admin Dashboard Template . Best open source admin dashboard & control panel theme. Built on top of Bootstrap, AdminLTE provides a range of responsive, reusable, and commonly used components.
Easy and quick. Works right out of the box. Good for backend amin panels and widely used. great support.