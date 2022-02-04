This is an official AdminJS adapter which integrates sequelize ORM into AdminJS.
The plugin can be registered using standard
AdminJS.registerAdapter method.
const AdminJS = require('adminjs')
const AdminJSSequelize = require('@adminjs/sequelize')
AdminJS.registerAdapter(AdminJSSequelize)
More options can be found on AdminJS official website.
Integration tests require running database. Database connection data are given in
config/config.js. Make sure you have following env variables set: POSTGRES_USER, POSTGRES_PASSWORD, POSTGRES_PORT, POSTGRES_DATABASE, POSTGRES_HOST. Take a look at
config/config.js to see default values.
Than you will have to create database and run migrations
npm run sequelize db:create
npm run sequelize db:migrate
