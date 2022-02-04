This is an official AdminJS adapter which integrates sequelize ORM into AdminJS.

Usage

The plugin can be registered using standard AdminJS.registerAdapter method.

const AdminJS = require ( 'adminjs' ) const AdminJSSequelize = require ( '@adminjs/sequelize' ) AdminJS.registerAdapter(AdminJSSequelize)

More options can be found on AdminJS official website.

Testing

Integration tests require running database. Database connection data are given in config/config.js . Make sure you have following env variables set: POSTGRES_USER, POSTGRES_PASSWORD, POSTGRES_PORT, POSTGRES_DATABASE, POSTGRES_HOST. Take a look at config/config.js to see default values.

Than you will have to create database and run migrations

npm run sequelize db :create npm run sequelize db :migrate

License

AdminJS is Copyright © 2021 SoftwareBrothers.co. It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.

About SoftwareBrothers.co

We’re an open, friendly team that helps clients from all over the world to transform their businesses and create astonishing products.