This is an official AdminJS plugin which integrates it to expressjs framework.
AdminJS is an automatic admin interface which can be plugged into your application. You, as a developer, provide database models (like posts, comments, stores, products or whatever else your application uses), and AdminJS generates UI which allows you (or other trusted users) to manage content.
Set
process.env.ADMINJS_EXPRESS_DEBUG env variable to see debug logs from the library
