admin-bro-expressjs

by SoftwareBrothers
2.1.1 (see all)

Overview

1.3K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Expressjs plugin for AdminJS

This is an official AdminJS plugin which integrates it to expressjs framework.

AdminJS

AdminJS is an automatic admin interface which can be plugged into your application. You, as a developer, provide database models (like posts, comments, stores, products or whatever else your application uses), and AdminJS generates UI which allows you (or other trusted users) to manage content.

Check out the example application with mongo and postgres models here: https://admin-bro-example-app-staging.herokuapp.com/admin/login

Or visit AdminJS github page.

Usage

To see example usage visit the Express section under AdminJS project page

Debugging

Set process.env.ADMINJS_EXPRESS_DEBUG env variable to see debug logs from the library

License

AdminJS is Copyright © 2021 SoftwareBrothers.co. It is free software and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.

About SoftwareBrothers.co

We’re an open, friendly team that helps clients from all over the world to transform their businesses and create astonishing products.

  • We are available to hire.
  • If you want to work for us - check out the career page.

Tutorials

