admin

Drop-in Node.js admin endpoint to help you analyze production issues.

Running apps in production can be challenging. Applications may crash, run into bugs or get slow. There are a variety of ways to approach such issues. Admin is a tool to help troubleshoot application issues. It is designed to provide detailed debugging information about running Node.js apps.

Admin provides debugging endpoints via an HTTP server. The functionality provided by this server is extensible as admin is a plugin system.

Instead of describing this at length, check out the live demo system on Heroku!

Contents

Installation

To use admin, the admin Node.js package and at least one plugin needs to be installed. The following example shows a typical setup.

npm install admin -plugin-config \ admin -plugin-healthcheck \ admin -plugin-environment \ admin -plugin- index \ admin -plugin-profile \ admin -plugin-report \ admin -plugin-terminate

Usage

To use admin, it needs to be configured and started with your application. The folowing code listing shows how this can be done.

const admin = require ( 'admin' ); admin.configure({ http : { bindAddress : '127.0.0.1' , port : 2999 }, plugins : [ require ( 'admin-plugin-index' )(), require ( 'admin-plugin-report' )(), require ( 'admin-plugin-environment' )(), require ( 'admin-plugin-profile' )(), require ( 'admin-plugin-terminate' )(), require ( 'admin-plugin-config' )({ config : { secret : '42' , port : 8080 } }), require ( 'admin-plugin-healthcheck' )({ checks : { random() { const v = Math .random(); if (v > 0.8 ) { throw new Error ( 'Random value >0.8' ); } else if (v > 0.3 ) { return "Healthy like an application that isn't used." ; } else { return Promise .reject( 'Something bad happened here…' ); } } } }) ] }); admin.start();

FAQ

How do I inspect the admin UI when it only binds to localhost?

The easiest solution is to setup an SSH tunnel to the machine: