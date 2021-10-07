ADM-ZIP is a pure JavaScript implementation for zip data compression for NodeJS.
With npm do:
$ npm install adm-zip
The library allows you to:
There are no other nodeJS libraries that ADM-ZIP is dependent of
var AdmZip = require("adm-zip");
// reading archives
var zip = new AdmZip("./my_file.zip");
var zipEntries = zip.getEntries(); // an array of ZipEntry records
zipEntries.forEach(function (zipEntry) {
console.log(zipEntry.toString()); // outputs zip entries information
if (zipEntry.entryName == "my_file.txt") {
console.log(zipEntry.getData().toString("utf8"));
}
});
// outputs the content of some_folder/my_file.txt
console.log(zip.readAsText("some_folder/my_file.txt"));
// extracts the specified file to the specified location
zip.extractEntryTo(/*entry name*/ "some_folder/my_file.txt", /*target path*/ "/home/me/tempfolder", /*maintainEntryPath*/ false, /*overwrite*/ true);
// extracts everything
zip.extractAllTo(/*target path*/ "/home/me/zipcontent/", /*overwrite*/ true);
// creating archives
var zip = new AdmZip();
// add file directly
var content = "inner content of the file";
zip.addFile("test.txt", Buffer.from(content, "utf8"), "entry comment goes here");
// add local file
zip.addLocalFile("/home/me/some_picture.png");
// get everything as a buffer
var willSendthis = zip.toBuffer();
// or write everything to disk
zip.writeZip(/*target file name*/ "/home/me/files.zip");
// ... more examples in the wiki
For more detailed information please check out the wiki.