ADM-ZIP for NodeJS with added support for electron original-fs

ADM-ZIP is a pure JavaScript implementation for zip data compression for NodeJS.

Installation

With npm do:

npm install adm-zip

What is it good for?

The library allows you to:

decompress zip files directly to disk or in memory buffers

compress files and store them to disk in .zip format or in compressed buffers

update content of/add new/delete files from an existing .zip

Dependencies

There are no other nodeJS libraries that ADM-ZIP is dependent of

Examples

Basic usage

var AdmZip = require ( "adm-zip" ); var zip = new AdmZip( "./my_file.zip" ); var zipEntries = zip.getEntries(); zipEntries.forEach( function ( zipEntry ) { console .log(zipEntry.toString()); if (zipEntry.entryName == "my_file.txt" ) { console .log(zipEntry.getData().toString( "utf8" )); } }); console .log(zip.readAsText( "some_folder/my_file.txt" )); zip.extractEntryTo( "some_folder/my_file.txt" , "/home/me/tempfolder" , false , true ); zip.extractAllTo( "/home/me/zipcontent/" , true ); var zip = new AdmZip(); var content = "inner content of the file" ; zip.addFile( "test.txt" , Buffer.from(content, "utf8" ), "entry comment goes here" ); zip.addLocalFile( "/home/me/some_picture.png" ); var willSendthis = zip.toBuffer(); zip.writeZip( "/home/me/files.zip" );

For more detailed information please check out the wiki.