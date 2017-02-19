Pure AngularJs Gregorian and Jalali smart dateTimePicker by ADM | Amirkabir Data Miners
See ADMdtp live HERE.
npm install adm-dtp
bower install adm-dtp
<!doctype html>
<html ng-app="myApp">
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/ADM-dateTimePicker.css" />
<script src="js/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="js/ADM-dateTimePicker.min.js"></script>
...
</head>
<body>
...
</body>
</html>
var app = angular.module('myApp', ['ADM-dateTimePicker']);
<adm-dtp ng-model='date'></adm-dtp>
app.config(['ADMdtpProvider', function(ADMdtp) {
ADMdtp.setOptions({
calType: 'gregorian',
format: 'YYYY/MM/DD hh:mm',
default: 'today',
...
});
}]);
<!-- pass options from controller -->
<adm-dtp ng-model='date1' options='date1_options'></adm-dtp>
<!-- or write them inline -->
<adm-dtp ng-model='date2' options='{calType: "jalali", format: "YYYY/MM/DD", default: 1450197600000}'></adm-dtp>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|watchingOptions
|Boolean
|false
|Whether watch options for changes or not"
|calType
|String
|'gregorian'
|'gregorian' & 'jalali' are available
|dtpType
|String
|'date&time'
|'date&time' & 'date' are available. (expect 'time' in next version)
|default
|Number, String, Date
|--
|Initial date can be Number(UNIX), String or Date and also word 'today' for auto set current date
|disabled
|Array
|--
|Disable specific days with format of String, Date and UNIX, or days with pattern of 'i+[NUM]' and '[NUM]d+[NUM]
|freezeInput
|Boolean
|false
|Freeze input to prevent user changing text
|smartDisabling
|Boolean
|true
|Whether change Sunday from Gregorian calendar to Friday in Jalali calendar by switching calendar type or not
|format
|String
|'YYYY/MM/DD hh:mm'
|Any combination of YYYY, YY, MM, DD, hh, mm. (e.g. YY/MM/DD, MM-DD (hh:mm))
|multiple
|Boolean
|true
|Whether user can change calendar type or not
|autoClose
|Boolean
|false
|Closing ADMdtp on selecting a day
|transition
|Boolean
|true
|Transition on loading days
|gregorianStartDay
|Number
|0
|0 for Sunday, 1 for Monday, ...
|minuteStep
|Number
|1
|Each step for increasing or decreasing minutes
|gregorianDic
|Object
|see on examples
|Changing title, monthsNames, daysNames and todayBtn for Gregorian Calendar
|jalaliDic
|Object
|see on examples
|Changing title, monthsNames, daysNames and todayBtn for Jalali Calendar
|zIndex
|Number
|9
|z-index of datePicker popup
You can put custom input template inside
<adm-dtp></adm-dtp> but with unwanted limits.
<!-- all optional actions -->
<adm-dtp ng-model='date' full-data='date_details'>
<!-- fully access to 'date' and 'date_details' parameters -->
<!-- input is optional too, but must use in this format -->
<input type='text' ng-model='date' dtp-input />
<!-- attributes name are important, not tags name -->
<button dtp-open > Open calendar </button>
<button dtp-close > Close calendar </button>
<button dtp-toggle > Toggle calendar </button>
<button dtp-destroy > Destroy calendar </button>
</adm-dtp>
<!-- it accept both unix and string date -->
<adm-dtp ng-model="date" options="disabled:['2016/1/20', 1453408200000]"></adm-dtp>
Currently two types of patterns are availble:
i+[NUM]
i -> will disable all Sundays in Gregorain calendar or Saturdays in Jalali calendars
i+6 -> will disable all Saturdays in Gregorain calendar or Fridays in Jalali calendars
[NUM]d+[NUM]
d+1 -> will disable the second day of all months
2d -> will disable the even days of all months
2d+1 -> will disable the odd days of all months
putting Exclamation mark (!) at the begining of the pattern will inverse disabling pattern:
!i+6 -> just Saturdays in Gregorain calendar or Fridays in Jalali calendars are available
!2d+1 -> it's exactly like
2d
patterns of the same type can be combine with Ampersand (&).
mention that
['2d+1', '7d'] and
['2d+1&7d'] are equal, but
['!2d+1', '!7d'] and
['!2d+1&7d'] are completely differents.
i in Gregorian calendar will disable Sundays (weekend) that is equal to Fridays (weekend) in Jalali calendar.
option
smartDisabling: true change Sunday from Gregorian calendar to Friday in Jalali calendar by switching calendar type,
but
smartDisabling: false makes no different.
<adm-dtp ng-model='date' options="disabled:['2016/1/20', '!i&i+1', '15d+2']"></adm-dtp>
Beside ngModel you can access to date full details throw
full-data attribute.
<adm-dtp ng-model="date" full-data="date_details"></adm-dtp>
date_details contains following parameters:
{
formated: "2015/12/15",
gDate: 2015-12-15T16:40:00.000Z,
//gDate is Date format of selected date in Gregorian calendar
unix: 1450197600000,
year: 2015,
month: 12,
day: 15,
hour: 20,
minute: 10,
minDate: null,
maxDate: null,
calType: "gregorian",
format: "YYYY/MM/DD"
}
<!-- mindate & maxdate accept both unix and string date -->
<adm-dtp ng-model="date" options="{default:'2015/12/15'}" mindate="1449866902553" maxdate="'2015/12/18'"></adm-dtp>
No need to destroy datepickers anymore!
<adm-dtp ng-model="date1" full-data="date1_detail" maxdate="{{date2_detail.unix}}"></adm-dtp>
<adm-dtp ng-model="date2" full-data="date2_detail" mindate="{{date1_detail.unix}}"></adm-dtp>
<adm-dtp ng-model="date3" mindate="{{date1_detail.unix}}" maxdate="{{date2_detail.unix}}"></adm-dtp>
<!-- disable permanently -->
<adm-dtp ng-model='date' disable='true'></adm-dtp>
<!-- disable dynamicly -->
<adm-dtp ng-model='date1' ></adm-dtp>
<adm-dtp ng-model='date2' disable='{{!date1}}'></adm-dtp>
{
calType:'gregorian',
multiple:false,
gregorianDic: {
title: 'Grégorien',
monthsNames: ['Janvier', 'Février', 'Mars', 'Avril', 'Mai', 'Juin', 'Juillet', 'Août', 'Septembre', 'Octobre', 'Novembre', 'Décembre'],
daysNames: ['Dim', 'Lun', 'Mar', 'Mer', 'Jeu', 'Ven', 'Sam'],
todayBtn: "Aujourd'hui"
}
}
<!--
0 -> Sunday
1 -> Monday
...
6 -> Satudary
-->
<adm-dtp ng-model='date' options='{gregorianStartDay: 1}'></adm-dtp>
<adm-dtp ng-model="date" on-open="open()"></adm-dtp>
<adm-dtp ng-model="date" on-close="close()"></adm-dtp>
<!-- Note 1: you can access to the selected date full details in below functions -->
<!-- Note 2: functions names are optional but input name must be 'date' -->
<!-- event on any change occurs on input -->
<adm-dtp ng-model="date" on-change="change(date)"></adm-dtp>
<!-- event on selecting a day -->
<adm-dtp ng-model="date" on-datechange="dateChanged(date)"></adm-dtp>
<!-- event on changing the time -->
<adm-dtp ng-model="date" on-datechange="timeChanged(date)"></adm-dtp>