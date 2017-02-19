Pure AngularJs Gregorian and Jalali smart dateTimePicker by ADM | Amirkabir Data Miners

Now popup is appending to body instead of main element to fix some overflow & z-index issues

Add translate option. so days & months names are no more constants

Add option to watch options for changes

Add option to set start day of week. (setting Monday instead of Sunday for some calendars in Europe)

Add option to set minutes step

Now popup will close by hitting tab

Add ng-required support

Fix the bug that causes high cpu usage on Safari

Fix removeIcon bug

Rediuce stylesheet size by 70%

Fix unused font dependency

Fix bug for converting Gregorian dates after 2017/1/1

Prevent today button from posting form

Fix datePicker input stucking by pasting date

Remove all other dependencies. (Bootstrap, Glyphicon, Fonts)

Add month and year quick select.

Date format is now fully customize with any combination of YYYY, YY, MM, DD, hh, mm.

Add custom input template option inside directive.

Add option to freeze input to prevent user from changing text.

Add option to hide time from dateTimePicker.

Add option to auto select current day, by puting 'today' in default parameter.

Fix bugs on IE9.

Implementation steps

npm install adm-dtp bower install adm-dtp

Step 2: Include the files in your app

< html ng-app = "myApp" > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/ADM-dateTimePicker.css" /> < script src = "js/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/ADM-dateTimePicker.min.js" > </ script > ... </ head > < body > ... </ body > </ html >

var app = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ADM-dateTimePicker' ]);

Step 4: Add the adm-dtp directive to a DOM element

< adm-dtp ng-model = 'date' > </ adm-dtp >

Options

Set options for entire of app

app.config([ 'ADMdtpProvider' , function ( ADMdtp ) { ADMdtp.setOptions({ calType : 'gregorian' , format : 'YYYY/MM/DD hh:mm' , default : 'today' , ... }); }]);

Set options for each directive

< adm-dtp ng-model = 'date1' options = 'date1_options' > </ adm-dtp > < adm-dtp ng-model = 'date2' options = '{calType: "jalali", format: "YYYY/MM/DD", default: 1450197600000}' > </ adm-dtp >

Quick look

Name Type Default Description watchingOptions Boolean false Whether watch options for changes or not" calType String 'gregorian' 'gregorian' & 'jalali' are available dtpType String 'date&time' 'date&time' & 'date' are available. (expect 'time' in next version) default Number, String, Date -- Initial date can be Number(UNIX), String or Date and also word 'today' for auto set current date disabled Array -- Disable specific days with format of String, Date and UNIX, or days with pattern of 'i+[NUM]' and '[NUM]d+[NUM] freezeInput Boolean false Freeze input to prevent user changing text smartDisabling Boolean true Whether change Sunday from Gregorian calendar to Friday in Jalali calendar by switching calendar type or not format String 'YYYY/MM/DD hh:mm' Any combination of YYYY, YY, MM, DD, hh, mm. (e.g. YY/MM/DD, MM-DD (hh:mm)) multiple Boolean true Whether user can change calendar type or not autoClose Boolean false Closing ADMdtp on selecting a day transition Boolean true Transition on loading days gregorianStartDay Number 0 0 for Sunday, 1 for Monday, ... minuteStep Number 1 Each step for increasing or decreasing minutes gregorianDic Object see on examples Changing title, monthsNames, daysNames and todayBtn for Gregorian Calendar jalaliDic Object see on examples Changing title, monthsNames, daysNames and todayBtn for Jalali Calendar zIndex Number 9 z-index of datePicker popup

Custom input template

You can put custom input template inside <adm-dtp></adm-dtp> but with unwanted limits.

< adm-dtp ng-model = 'date' full-data = 'date_details' > < input type = 'text' ng-model = 'date' dtp-input /> < button dtp-open > Open calendar </ button > < button dtp-close > Close calendar </ button > < button dtp-toggle > Toggle calendar </ button > < button dtp-destroy > Destroy calendar </ button > </ adm-dtp >

Disabling days

Disable specific days

< adm-dtp ng-model = "date" options = "disabled:['2016/1/20', 1453408200000]" > </ adm-dtp >

Disable with pattern

Currently two types of patterns are availble:

Days in a week: i+[NUM] i -> will disable all Sundays in Gregorain calendar or Saturdays in Jalali calendars i+6 -> will disable all Saturdays in Gregorain calendar or Fridays in Jalali calendars ...

Days in a month: [NUM]d+[NUM] d+1 -> will disable the second day of all months 2d -> will disable the even days of all months 2d+1 -> will disable the odd days of all months ...



Inverse disabling:

putting Exclamation mark (!) at the begining of the pattern will inverse disabling pattern:

!i+6 -> just Saturdays in Gregorain calendar or Fridays in Jalali calendars are available

-> just Saturdays in Gregorain calendar or Fridays in Jalali calendars are available !2d+1 -> it's exactly like 2d

Combine patterns:

patterns of the same type can be combine with Ampersand (&). mention that ['2d+1', '7d'] and ['2d+1&7d'] are equal, but ['!2d+1', '!7d'] and ['!2d+1&7d'] are completely differents.

Smart disabling:

i in Gregorian calendar will disable Sundays (weekend) that is equal to Fridays (weekend) in Jalali calendar.

option smartDisabling: true change Sunday from Gregorian calendar to Friday in Jalali calendar by switching calendar type,

but smartDisabling: false makes no different.

< adm-dtp ng-model = 'date' options = "disabled:['2016/1/20', '!i&i+1', '15d+2']" > </ adm-dtp >

Full data

Beside ngModel you can access to date full details throw full-data attribute.

< adm-dtp ng-model = "date" full-data = "date_details" > </ adm-dtp >

date_details contains following parameters:

{ formated : "2015/12/15" , gDate : 2015 -12 -15 T16: 40 : 00.000 Z, unix : 1450197600000 , year : 2015 , month : 12 , day : 15 , hour : 20 , minute : 10 , minDate : null , maxDate : null , calType : "gregorian" , format : "YYYY/MM/DD" }

Smart range picker

Static limitation

< adm-dtp ng-model = "date" options = "{default:'2015/12/15'}" mindate = "1449866902553" maxdate = "'2015/12/18'" > </ adm-dtp >

Dynamic limitation

No need to destroy datepickers anymore!

< adm-dtp ng-model = "date1" full-data = "date1_detail" maxdate = "{{date2_detail.unix}}" > </ adm-dtp > < adm-dtp ng-model = "date2" full-data = "date2_detail" mindate = "{{date1_detail.unix}}" > </ adm-dtp > < adm-dtp ng-model = "date3" mindate = "{{date1_detail.unix}}" maxdate = "{{date2_detail.unix}}" > </ adm-dtp >

Disabling ADMdtp

< adm-dtp ng-model = 'date' disable = 'true' > </ adm-dtp > < adm-dtp ng-model = 'date1' > </ adm-dtp > < adm-dtp ng-model = 'date2' disable = '{{!date1}}' > </ adm-dtp >

Dictionary

{ calType : 'gregorian' , multiple : false , gregorianDic : { title : 'Grégorien' , monthsNames : [ 'Janvier' , 'Février' , 'Mars' , 'Avril' , 'Mai' , 'Juin' , 'Juillet' , 'Août' , 'Septembre' , 'Octobre' , 'Novembre' , 'Décembre' ], daysNames : [ 'Dim' , 'Lun' , 'Mar' , 'Mer' , 'Jeu' , 'Ven' , 'Sam' ], todayBtn : "Aujourd'hui" } }

Gregorian Start Day

< adm-dtp ng-model = 'date' options = '{gregorianStartDay: 1}' > </ adm-dtp >

Events

Show / Hide

< adm-dtp ng-model = "date" on-open = "open()" > </ adm-dtp > < adm-dtp ng-model = "date" on-close = "close()" > </ adm-dtp >

Change / Select