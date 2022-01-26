Signed ADLER-32 algorithm implementation in JS (for the browser and nodejs). Emphasis on correctness, performance, and IE6+ support.
With npm:
$ npm install adler-32
In the browser:
<script src="adler32.js"></script>
The browser exposes a variable
ADLER32.
When installed globally, npm installs a script
adler32 that computes the
checksum for a specified file or standard input.
The script will manipulate
module.exports if available . This is not always
desirable. To prevent the behavior, define
DO_NOT_EXPORT_ADLER.
In all cases, the relevant function takes an argument representing data and an optional second argument representing the starting "seed" (for running hash).
The return value is a signed 32-bit integer.
ADLER32.buf(byte array or buffer[, seed]) assumes the argument is a sequence
of 8-bit unsigned integers (nodejs
Buffer,
Uint8Array or array of bytes).
ADLER32.bstr(binary string[, seed]) assumes the argument is a binary string
where byte
i is the low byte of the UCS-2 char:
str.charCodeAt(i) & 0xFF
ADLER32.str(string) assumes the argument is a standard JS string and
calculates the hash of the UTF-8 encoding.
For example:
// var ADLER32 = require('adler-32'); // uncomment if in node
ADLER32.str("SheetJS") // 176947863
ADLER32.bstr("SheetJS") // 176947863
ADLER32.buf([ 83, 104, 101, 101, 116, 74, 83 ]) // 176947863
adler32 = ADLER32.buf([83, 104]) // 17825980 "Sh"
adler32 = ADLER32.str("eet", adler32) // 95486458 "Sheet"
ADLER32.bstr("JS", adler32) // 176947863 "SheetJS"
[ADLER32.str("\u2603"), ADLER32.str("\u0003")] // [ 73138686, 262148 ]
[ADLER32.bstr("\u2603"), ADLER32.bstr("\u0003")] // [ 262148, 262148 ]
[ADLER32.buf([0x2603]), ADLER32.buf([0x0003])] // [ 262148, 262148 ]
make test will run the nodejs-based test.
To run the in-browser tests, run a local server and go to the
ctest directory.
make ctestserv will start a python
SimpleHTTPServer server on port 8000.
To update the browser artifacts, run
make ctest.
To generate the bits file, use the
adler32 function from python
zlib:
>>> from zlib import adler32
>>> x="foo bar baz٪☃🍣"
>>> adler32(x)
1543572022
>>> adler32(x+x)
-2076896149
>>> adler32(x+x+x)
2023497376
The
adler32-cli package includes
scripts for processing files or text on standard input:
$ echo "this is a test" > t.txt
$ adler32-cli t.txt
726861088
For comparison, the
adler32.py script in the subdirectory uses python
zlib:
$ packages/adler32-cli/bin/adler32.py t.txt
726861088
make perf will run algorithmic performance tests (which should justify certain
decisions in the code).
Bit twiddling is much faster than taking the mod in Safari and Firefox browsers.
Instead of taking the literal mod 65521, it is faster to keep it in the integers
by bit-shifting:
65536 ~ 15 mod 65521 so for nonnegative integer
a:
a = (a >>> 16) * 65536 + (a & 65535) [equality]
a ~ (a >>> 16) * 15 + (a & 65535) mod 65521
The mod is taken at the very end, since the intermediate result may exceed 65521
The magic numbers were chosen so as to not overflow a 31-bit integer:
F[n_] := Reduce[x*(x + 1)*n/2 + (x + 1)*(65521) < (2^31 - 1) && x > 0, x, Integers]
F[255] (* bstr: x \[Element] Integers && 1 <= x <= 3854 *)
F[127] (* ascii: x \[Element] Integers && 1 <= x <= 5321 *)
Subtract up to 4 elements for the Unicode case.
Please consult the attached LICENSE file for details. All rights not explicitly granted by the Apache 2.0 license are reserved by the Original Author.