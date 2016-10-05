Light-weight version of HubSpot/tether.

Supports all the main features of tether:

It does differ from tether in a few key ways:

File size: Adjust is 16kb unminified, tether is 50kb unminified. The Adjust codebase is also modularized allowing you to reuse modules throughout the codebase and reduce the footprint added even further.

Less Mucking: Unlike Tether, Adjust does not change the DOM tree. Moving DOM nodes often leads to unintended consequences. I find that it's much easier to modify the DOM structure manually than have a library try and pick a structure for you.