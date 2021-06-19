DEPRECATED: You might be interested in https://github.com/andreasonny83/unique-names-generator

Suitably random and reasonably unique (and fairly adorable) human readable ids

A note about NPM

Since it seems I published this under a very old NPM account I lost access to, distributing the latest ( 1.5 ) version has been tricky. @nwlongnecker has been kind enough to publish a mirrored copy at @nwlongnecker/adjective-adjective-animal . I recommend using that until I can figure out the publishing situation. 1.5 contains a at least 5 years of lapsed security vulnerability fixes (sorry) and removes a dependency on Bluebird for native Promises (it's been that long since I worked on this...)

Usage

The library export is a function. Call the function with the number of adjectives you want before the animal. Default is 2.

The function returns a Promise for the adjective-animal string. This is mainly because generating cyrptographically strong random data is not guaranteed to be very quick.

var generate = require ( 'adjective-adjective-animal' ); generate().then( console .log); generate( 5 ).then( console .log); generate( 'pascal' ).then( console .log); generate({ adjectives : 3 , format : 'dot' }).then( console .log);

Command Line Usage

If you install the package globally ( npm install -g adjective-adjective-animal ), you can run the application from the command line by running adjective-adjective-animal . Because that's really annoying to type, you can also just run aaa for short.

Optionally, the first argument can set the number of adjectives you want, and the second argument can set a different format.

Example

adjective-adjective-animal 3 title Decorated Despondent Insomniac Sunbear

Browserified Usage

adjective-adjective-animal is available from Bower, and exports a global function adjAdjAnimal , which is used in the same manner as in NodeJS shown above.

About

There's nothing too special about this package—there are many like it—but I made this one because I thought it would be fun and I wanted mine to be cryptographically strong. Although the space is probably too small to guarantee any sort of uniqueness reliably, at least the randomness is not predictable. It uses node's core crypto library to choose each word.

Thanks

Thanks to @ChrissiQ for pointing me in the right direction to use GfyCat lists instead of my own.