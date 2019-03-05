addressit

AddressIt is a freeform street address parser, that is designed to take a piece of text and convert that into a structured address that can be processed in different systems.

The focal point of addressit is on the street parsing component, rather than attempting to appropriately identify various states, counties, towns, etc, as these vary from country to country fairly dramatically. These details are instead put into a generic regions array that can be further parsed based on your application needs.

Example Usage

The following is a simple example of how address it can be used:

var addressit = require ( 'addressit' ); var address = addressit( 'Shop 8, 431 St Kilda Rd Melbourne' );

The address object would now contain the following information:

{ text : '8/431 ST KILDA RD MELBOURNE' , parts : [], unit : 8 , country : undefined, number : 431 , street : 'ST KILDA RD' , regions : [ 'MELBOURNE' ] }

For more examples, see the tests.

Reference

Run the address parser for the given input. Optional opts can be supplied if you want to override the default (EN) parser.

Address

This function is used to extract from the street type match index back to the street number and possibly unit number fields.

The function will start with the street type, then also grab the previous field regardless of checks. Fields will continue to be pulled in until fields start satisfying numeric checks. Once positive numeric checks are firing, those will be brought in as building / unit numbers and once the start of the parts array is reached or we fall back to non-numeric fields then the extraction is stopped.

The clean function is used to clean up an address string. It is designed to remove any parts of the text that preven effective parsing of the address string.

The extract function is used to extract the specified field from the raw parts that have previously been split from the input text. If successfully located then the field will be updated from the parts and that part removed from the parts list.

This function is used to parse the address parts and locate any parts that look to be related to a street address.

The finalize function takes any remaining parts that have not been extracted as other information, and pushes those fields into a generic regions field.

Split the address into it's component parts, and remove any empty parts

Convert the address to a string representation

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016 Damon Oehlman damon.oehlman@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.