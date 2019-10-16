addresser

A Node.js library for parsing property addresses. Also includes other address utilities such as a function that returns a random city.

Installation

npm install addresser

Usage

var addresser = require( 'addresser' ); // Isn 't confused by duplicate place names console.log(addresser.parseAddress("400 South Orange Ave, South Orange , NJ 07079");); { id: ' 400 -South-Orange-Ave,-South-Orange,-NJ -07079 ', formattedAddress: ' 400 South Orange Ave, South Orange, NJ 07079 ', zipCode: ' 07079 ', stateAbbreviation: ' NJ ', stateName: ' New Jersey ', placeName: ' South Orang e', addressLine1: ' 400 South Orange Av e', streetNumber: ' 400 ', streetSuffix: ' Av e', streetName: ' South Orang e' } // Handles extra whitespace console.log(addresser.parseAddress("123 Double Space St, Conway, SC 29526")); { id: ' 123 - Double -Space-St,-Conway,-SC -29526 ', formattedAddress: ' 123 Double Space St, Conway, SC 29526 ', streetNumber: ' 123 ', streetSuffix: ' St ', streetName: ' Double Spac e', addressLine1: ' 123 Double Space St ', placeName: ' Conway ', stateAbbreviation: ' SC ', stateName: ' South Carolina ', zipCode: ' 29526 ' } // normalizes to Title Case console.log(addresser.parseAddress("123 Main St, Conway, south carolina 29526-1234")); { id: ' 123 -Main-St,-Conway,-SC -29526 ', formattedAddress: ' 123 Main St, Conway, SC 29526 ', streetNumber: ' 123 ', streetSuffix: ' St ', streetName: ' Main ', addressLine1: ' 123 Main St ', placeName: ' Conway ', stateAbbreviation: ' SC ', stateName: ' South Carolina ', zipCode: ' 29526 ', zipCodePlusFour: ' 29526 -1234 '} // Handles secondary address lines even without delimiters. // Normalizes street types to standard abbreviations. console.log(addresser.parseAddress("1301 Columbia College Drive Unit 101 Columbia, SC 29203")); { id: ' 1301 -Columbia-College-Dr,-Unit -101 ,-Columbia,-SC -29203 ', formattedAddress: ' 1301 Columbia College Dr, Unit 101 , Columbia, SC 29203 ', zipCode: ' 29203 ', stateAbbreviation: ' SC ', stateName: ' South Carolina ', placeName: ' Columbia ', addressLine1: ' 1301 Columbia College Dr ', addressLine2: ' Unit 101 ', streetNumber: ' 1301 ', streetSuffix: ' Dr ', streetName: ' Columbia Colleg e' } // Handles trailing street directionals console.log(addresser.parseAddress("300 BOYLSTON AVE E SEATTLE WA 98102")); { id: ' 300 -Boylston-Ave-E,-Seattle,-WA -98102 ', formattedAddress: ' 300 Boylston Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102 ', zipCode: ' 98102 ', stateAbbreviation: ' WA ', stateName: ' Washington ', placeName: ' Seattl e', addressLine1: ' 300 Boylston Ave E', streetDirection: ' E', streetNumber: ' 300 ', streetSuffix: ' Av e', streetName: ' Boylston ' } // Handles post office boxes console.log(addresser.parseAddress("PO BOX 333 SEATTLE WA 98102")); { id: ' PO- BOX -333 ,-Seattle,-WA -98102 ', formattedAddress: ' PO BOX 333 , Seattle, WA 98102 ', zipCode: ' 98102 ', stateAbbreviation: ' WA ', stateName: ' Washington ', placeName: ' Seattl e', addressLine1: ' PO BOX 333 ' } // Return a random valid city console.log(addresser.randomCity()); { city: ' Irwin ', state: ' ID ' } // Return an object containing all cities console.log(addresser.cities()); { ... WI: [ ' Black River Falls ', ' Heafford Junction ', ' Washington Island ', ... ], WY: [ ' Yellowstone National Park ', ' Saint Stephens ', ' Little America ', ... ] }

NOTE: Currently addresser supports only US & Canada addresses.

Functions

parseAddress

parseAddress will accept an address string and convert it into structured address data. Addresser is designed to be flexible and forgiving in terms of the formatting of the address string but it does assume a general order of street data, city data and state data from left to right. parseAddress will normalize state names and abbreviations and can recognize state data regardless of case or format.

parseAddress will try to validate that the city provided is valid for the given state. This allows for more intelligent parsing logic when propert delimiters are not used. parseAddress also normalizes street types to standard abberviations ie. Drive to Dr, Street to St, etc.

parseAddress creates a unique id for all addresses based on the parsed values. Currently there is no easy, universal ID available for property addresses and this package should help bridge that gap for developers who need to cross reference property data across multiple data sources. An id is generated only if all the address components are present including street address, city, state and zipcode.

getRandomCity

The getRandomCity function can be used to generate a random valid city. This can be helpful when testing.

cities

The cities function returns a JSON object that contains a list of all known cities and states. The structure is as follows:

{ ... WI: [ 'Black River Falls' , 'Heafford Junction' , 'Washington Island' , ... ], WY: [ 'Yellowstone National Park' , 'Saint Stephens' , 'Little America' , ... ] }

Tests

npm test

Contributing

In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.