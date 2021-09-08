Validate street addresses in nodejs using google geocoding api.

From an input address the lib will return to you a valid address with correct spelling and lat/lon coords, and/or a set of inexact matches that can be used to drive a 'did you mean?' widget.

Currently geared towards North American Addresses but works with all languages.

Install

npm install address-validator

Getting an API key

Google has changed its API since I wrote this code, and now they require you to have a project with a billing account and the Geocoding API enabled.

See: https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/geocoding/start

This means that this library will not function without an API key!

Usage

var addressValidator = require ( 'address-validator' ); var Address = addressValidator.Address; var _ = require ( 'underscore' ); addressValidator.setOptions({ key : 'your Google maps API key with a billing account and geocoding API enabled' , }); var address = new Address({ street : '100 North Washington St' , city : 'Bostont' , state : 'Mass' , country : 'US' }); address = '100 North Washington St, Boston, MA, US' ; addressValidator.validate(address, addressValidator.match.streetAddress, function ( err, exact, inexact ) { console .log( 'input: ' , address.toString()) console .log( 'match: ' , _.map(exact, function ( a ) { return a.toString(); })); console .log( 'did you mean: ' , _.map(inexact, function ( a ) { return a.toString(); })); var first = exact[ 0 ]; console .log(first.streetNumber + ' ' + first.street); });

Some example inputs/outputs from above:

input: 12 proctor rd, Massachussetts, US exact: [] did you mean: [ '12 Proctor Road, Chelmsford, MA, US' , '12 Proctor Road, Townsend, MA, US' , '12 Proctor Road, Braintree, MA, US' , '12 Proctor Road, Everett, MA, US' , '12 Proctor Road, Falmouth, MA, US' ] input: 100 North Washington St, Boston, MA, US exact: [ '100 North Washington Street, Boston, MA, US' ] did you mean: [] input: 1 Main St, San Diego, US address: [] did you mean: [ '1 Main Street, San Diego, CA, US' ]

API

addressValidator = require('address-validator');

validate an input address.

`inputAddr` - validator .Address object or map with 'street' , 'city' , 'state' , 'country' keys, or string address `addressType` - validator .match.[key] where key is : streetAddress, route, city, state, country, unknown This tells the validator the type of an address you are expecting to validate . default is ` validator .match.streetAddress` (you may omit this arg). `cb`: ` function (err, validAddresses, inexactMatches, geocodingResponse)` `err` - something went wrong calling the google api `validAddresses` - list of Address objects. These are exact matches to your input , and will have proper spelling, caps etc. Its best that you use this instead of what you had `inexactMatches` - list of Address objects. Incomplete addresses or addresses that do not match your input address. useful for 'did you mean?' type UIs `geocodingResponse` - the json object that i got from google API

set address lookup options

`options` : an object containing: `countryBias` : more likely to find addresses in this country. Think of this as you where you are searching "from" to find results around you. (use ISO 3166 -1 country code) `countryMatch` : match results in this country only. (ISO 3166 -1 country code) `key` : optional google api key ( if used will submit requests over https) `language` : optional locale to translate the results into, 'DE' for German, etc. `proxy` : optional proxy address to pass the request through ( `http://<proxy_address>:<proxy_port>` )

proxy note: when used without a key (request via http), the url object submitted with the request adds the value provided to the url.proxy property. however, when used with a key (request via https), the value is used to create a https-proxy-agent and then added to the url.agent property to properly implement the CONNECT HTTP method. this is to overcome cases where requests made without a supplied agent are transformed to scramble the request as a security measure, or in configurations that only accept headers specified by RFC7230 (using the CONNECT method). note that using this method ensures the tunneling to work whether these proxy/firewall features are present or not.

addressValidator.Address class