Parser for RFC 2822 & 5322 (Header) format email addresses.

This module parses RFC 2822 headers containing addresses such as From, To, CC, and BCC headers.

It is almost a direct port of the perl module Mail::Address and I'm grateful to the original authors of that module for the clean code and the tests.

Installation

npm install address-rfc2822

Usage

const addrparser = require ( 'address-rfc2822' ); const addresses = addrparser.parse( "Matt Sergeant <helpme+npm@gmail.com>" ); const address = addresses[ 0 ]; console .log( `Email address: ${address.address} ` ); console .log( `Email name: ${address.name()} ` ); console .log( `Reformatted: ${address.format()} ` ); console .log( `User part: ${address.user()} ` ); console .log( `Host part: ${address.host()} ` );

More Info

License

This module is MIT licensed.