openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

address-rfc2822

by haraka
2.1.0 (see all)

Parser for RFC2822 (Header) format email addresses

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Win Build status Code Climate Coverage Status

address-rfc2822

Parser for RFC 2822 & 5322 (Header) format email addresses.

This module parses RFC 2822 headers containing addresses such as From, To, CC, and BCC headers.

It is almost a direct port of the perl module Mail::Address and I'm grateful to the original authors of that module for the clean code and the tests.

Installation

npm install address-rfc2822

Usage

const addrparser = require('address-rfc2822');

const addresses = addrparser.parse("Matt Sergeant <helpme+npm@gmail.com>");
const address = addresses[0];

console.log(`Email address: ${address.address}`); // helpme+npm@gmail.com
console.log(`Email name: ${address.name()}`);     // Matt Sergeant
console.log(`Reformatted: ${address.format()}`);  // Matt Sergeant <helpme+npm@gmail.com>
console.log(`User part: ${address.user()}`);      // helpme+npm
console.log(`Host part: ${address.host()}`);      // gmail.com

More Info

License

This module is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial