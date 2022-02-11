The Add-ons Linter is being used by web-ext and addons.mozilla.org to lint WebExtensions.
It can also be used as a standalone binary and library.
You can find more information about the linter and it's implemented rules in our documentation.
You need Node.js to use the add-ons linter.
To validate your add-on locally, install the linter from npm:
# Install globally so you can use the linter from any directory on
# your machine.
npm install -g addons-linter
After installation, run the linter and direct it to your add-on file:
addons-linter my-addon.zip
Alternatively you can point it at a directory:
addons-linter my-addon/src/
The addons-linter will check your add-on and show you errors, warnings, and friendly messages for your add-on. If you want more info on the options you can enable/disable for the command-line app, use the
--help option:
addons-linter --help
You can use the linter directly as a library to integrate it better into your development process.
import linter from 'addons-linter';
const sourceDir = process.cwd();
const linter = linter.createInstance({
config: {
// This mimics the first command line argument from yargs,
// which should be the directory to the extension.
_: [sourceDir],
logLevel: process.env.VERBOSE ? 'debug' : 'fatal',
stack: Boolean(process.env.VERBOSE),
pretty: false,
warningsAsErrors: false,
metadata: false,
output: 'none',
boring: false,
selfHosted: false,
// Lint only the selected files
// scanFile: ['path/...', ...]
//
// Exclude files:
shouldScanFile: (fileName) => true,
},
// This prevent the linter to exit the nodejs application
runAsBinary: false,
});
linter.run()
.then((linterResults) => ...)
.catch((err) => console.error("addons-linter failure: ", err));
linter.output is composed by the following properties (the same of the 'json' report type):
{
metadata: {...},
summary: {
error, notice, warning,
},
scanFile,
count,
error: [{
type: "error",
code, message, description,
column, file, line
}, ...],
warning: [...],
notice: [...]
}
If you'd like to help us develop the addons-linter, that's great! It's pretty easy to get started, you just need Node.js installed on your machine.
If you have Node.js installed, here's the quick start to getting your development dependencies installed and running the tests
git clone https://github.com/mozilla/addons-linter.git
cd addons-linter
npm install
# Build the project.
npm run build
# Run the test-suite and watch for changes. Use `npm run test-once` to
# just run it once.
npm run test
You can also build the addons-linter binary to test your changes.
npm run build
# Now run it against your add-on. Please note that for every change
# in the linter itself you'll have to re-build the linter.
bin/addons-linter my-addon.zip
addons-linter requires Node.js v12 or greater. Have a look at our
.circleci/config.yml file which Node.js versions we officially test.
Using nvm is probably the easiest way to manage multiple Node versions side by side. See nvm on GitHub for more details.
Install dependencies with npm:
npm install
Dependencies are automatically kept up-to-date using renovatebot.
|Script
|Description
|npm test
|Runs the tests (watches for changes)
|npm [run] build
|Builds the lib (used by CI)
|npm run test-coverage
|Runs the tests with coverage (watches for changes)
|npm run test-once
|Runs the tests once
|npm run lint
|Runs ESLint
|npm run test-coverage-once
|Runs the tests once with coverage
|npm run test-integration-linter
|Runs our integration test-suite
|npm run prettier
|Automatically format the whole code-base with Prettier
|npm run prettier-ci
|Run Prettier and fail if some code has been changed without being formatted
|npm run prettier-dev
|Automatically compare and format modified source files against the master branch
You can run
npm run build to build the library.
Once you build the library you can use the CLI in
bin/addons-linter.
Run
npm test. This will watch for file-changes and re-runs the test suite.
We're looking to maintain coverage at 100%. Use the coverage data in the test output to work out what lines aren't covered and ensure they're covered.
We are using using Sinon for assertions, mocks, stubs and more see the Sinon docs for the API available.
Jest is being used as a test-runner but also provides helpful tools. Please make sure you read their documentation for more details.
We use pino for logging:
LOG_LEVEL=debug jest test
--log-level [level].
We use Prettier to automatically format our JavaScript code and stop all the on-going debates over styles. As a developer, you have to run it (with
npm run prettier-dev) before submitting a Pull Request.
The localization process is very similar to how we do it for addons-frontend: locales are always updated on the
master branch, any PR that changes or introduces new localized strings should be merged on
master first.
In order to update the locales (when new localized strings are added to the codebase), run the following script from the
master branch. This script automates all the steps described in the addons-frontend docs, without any confirmation step.
In a nutshell the way the linter works is to take an add-on package, extract the metadata from the xpi (zip) format and then process the files it finds through various content scanners.
We are heavily relying on ESLint for JavaScript linting, cheerio for HTML parsing as well as fluent.js for parsing language packs.
Each file-type has a scanner. For example: CSS files use
CSSScanner; JavaScript files use
JavaScriptScanner. Each scanner looks at relevant files and passes each file through a parser which then hands off to a set of rules that look for specific things.
Rules get exported via a single function in a single file. A rule can have private functions it uses internally, but rule code should not depend on another rule file and each rule file should export one rule.
Each rule function is passed data from the scanner in order to carry out the specific checks for that rule it returns a list of objects which are then made into message objects and are passed to the Collector.
The Collector is an in-memory store for all validation message objects "collected" as the contents of the package are processed.
Each message has a code which is also its key. It has a message which is a short outline of what the message represents, and a description which is more detail into why that message was logged. The type of the message is set as messages are added so that if necessary the same message could be an error or a warning for example.
Lastly when the processing is complete the linter will output the collected data as text or JSON.
We deploy to npm automatically using Circle CI. To release a new version, increment the version in
package.json and create a PR. Make sure your version number conforms to the semver format eg:
0.2.1.
After merging the PR, create a new release with the same tag name as your new version. Once the build passes it will deploy. Magic! ✨
As of November 2021, dispensary has been merged into this project and a CLI is available by running
./scripts/dispensary.
This is the (manual) process to update the "dispensary" libraries:
Open
src/dispensary/libraries.json
Open the release pages of each library. Here is a list:
On each page, check whether there are newer release versions than what is in
src/dispensary/libraries.json. Note that some libraries, like react, support several versions, so we need to check each "branch".
For major upgrades, take a quick look at the code changes
Add new versions to
src/dispensary/libraries.json
Run
npm run update-hashes
Commit the changes in
src/dispensary/libraries.jsonand
src/dispensary/hashes.txt
Open a Pull Request
Note:
hashes.txt will be embedded into the addons-linter bundle.