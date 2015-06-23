openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

add-line-numbers

by Jam3
1.0.1 (see all)

adds line numbers to a source string

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

86K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

add-line-numbers

stable

Adds line numbers to a source string, padding left and starting at the given offset.

Example

example.js

var addLineNumbers = require('add-line-numbers')
var stdin = require('get-stdin')

stdin(function (body) {
  var src = addLineNumbers(body.toString())
  process.stdout.write(src + '\n')
})

Now run the following in bash:

node example.js < some-file.js

Resulting output:

 1: var addLineNumbers = require('./')
 2: var test = require('tape')
 3: 
 4: test('adds line numbers to a source string', function (t) {
 5:   t.equal(addLineNumbers([
 6:     'one',
 7:     'is second'
 8:   ].join('\r\n')), '1: one\n2: is second', 'return carriage')
 9: 
10:   t.equal(addLineNumbers([
11:     'one',
12:     'is second'
13:   ].join('\n'), 0), '0: one\n1: is second', 'start offset')
14: 
...

Usage

NPM

str = addLineNumbers(str, start, delimiter)

Adds a number to the start of each line in the str text.

  • start (Number) number to start counting at, defaults to 1
  • delimiter (String) joins the number and line, defaults to ": "

Returns the transformed string.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial