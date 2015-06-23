Adds line numbers to a source string, padding left and starting at the given offset.

Example

var addLineNumbers = require ( 'add-line-numbers' ) var stdin = require ( 'get-stdin' ) stdin( function ( body ) { var src = addLineNumbers(body.toString()) process.stdout.write(src + '

' ) })

Now run the following in bash:

node example.js < some-file.js

Resulting output:

1 : var addLineNumbers = require ( './' ) 2 : var test = require ( 'tape' ) 3 : 4 : test( 'adds line numbers to a source string' , function ( t ) { 5 : t.equal(addLineNumbers([ 6 : 'one' , 7 : 'is second' 8 : ].join( '\r

' )), '1: one

2: is second' , 'return carriage' ) 9 : 10 : t.equal(addLineNumbers([ 11 : 'one' , 12 : 'is second' 13 : ].join( '

' ), 0 ), '0: one

1: is second' , 'start offset' ) 14 : ...

Usage

str = addLineNumbers(str, start, delimiter)

Adds a number to the start of each line in the str text.

start (Number) number to start counting at, defaults to 1

(Number) number to start counting at, defaults to 1 delimiter (String) joins the number and line, defaults to ": "

Returns the transformed string.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.