Adds line numbers to a source string, padding left and starting at the given offset.
var addLineNumbers = require('add-line-numbers')
var stdin = require('get-stdin')
stdin(function (body) {
var src = addLineNumbers(body.toString())
process.stdout.write(src + '\n')
})
Now run the following in bash:
node example.js < some-file.js
Resulting output:
1: var addLineNumbers = require('./')
2: var test = require('tape')
3:
4: test('adds line numbers to a source string', function (t) {
5: t.equal(addLineNumbers([
6: 'one',
7: 'is second'
8: ].join('\r\n')), '1: one\n2: is second', 'return carriage')
9:
10: t.equal(addLineNumbers([
11: 'one',
12: 'is second'
13: ].join('\n'), 0), '0: one\n1: is second', 'start offset')
14:
...
str = addLineNumbers(str, start, delimiter)
Adds a number to the start of each line in the
str text.
start (Number) number to start counting at, defaults to 1
delimiter (String) joins the number and line, defaults to
": "
Returns the transformed string.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.