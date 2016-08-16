Author: Stephen Korecky
Website: http://stephenkorecky.com
Plugin Website: https://github.com/skorecky/Add-Clear
NPM jQuery Plugin: https://www.npmjs.com/package/add-clear
jQuery Plugin website is outdated and read-only now. Please use NPM
jQuery Plugin: http://plugins.jquery.com/add-clear/
Add Clear is a jQuery plugin that adds a input clearing button on any input you apply it to. It clears the value, and returns focus to that field.
$(function(){
$("input").addClear();
});
// Example onClear option usage
$("input").addClear({
onClear: function(){
alert("call back!");
}
});
|Option
|Default
|Type
|closeSymbol
|✖
|string
|top
|1
|number
|right
|4
|number
|returnFocus
|true
|boolean
|showOnLoad
|false
|boolean
|hideOnBlur
|false
|boolean
|tabbable
|true
|boolean
|onClear
|null
|function
|paddingRight
|20px
|string
|LineHeight
|1
|string
|display
|block
|string
The more modern Microsoft browsers (IE10+ and Edge) have built-in clear buttons that appear
automatically on text inputs. To prevent those buttons from interfering with Add Clear, you must
use the
::-ms-clear CSS pseudo-element in your styles, as described here:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/::-ms-clear