Author: Stephen Korecky

Website: http://stephenkorecky.com

Plugin Website: https://github.com/skorecky/Add-Clear

NPM jQuery Plugin: https://www.npmjs.com/package/add-clear

jQuery Plugin website is outdated and read-only now. Please use NPM

jQuery Plugin: http://plugins.jquery.com/add-clear/

About

Add Clear is a jQuery plugin that adds a input clearing button on any input you apply it to. It clears the value, and returns focus to that field.

How to use

Load jQuery into your project

Load Add Clear plugin into your project

Setup which elements you would like to apply this plugin to.

Usage

$( function ( ) { $( "input" ).addClear(); }); $( "input" ).addClear({ onClear : function ( ) { alert( "call back!" ); } });

Available Options

Option Default Type closeSymbol ✖ string top 1 number right 4 number returnFocus true boolean showOnLoad false boolean hideOnBlur false boolean tabbable true boolean onClear null function paddingRight 20px string LineHeight 1 string display block string

Note about Microsoft Browsers

The more modern Microsoft browsers (IE10+ and Edge) have built-in clear buttons that appear automatically on text inputs. To prevent those buttons from interfering with Add Clear, you must use the ::-ms-clear CSS pseudo-element in your styles, as described here:

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/::-ms-clear