Dynamically add an asset to the Webpack graph

Install

$ npm install add -asset-webpack-plugin

Usage

const AddAssetPlugin = require ( 'add-asset-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new AddAssetPlugin( 'file.js' , ` console.log('This is a dynamically created file'); ` ) ] };

API

filePath

Type: string

Relative file path for the asset.

source

Type: string | (compilation => string | Promise<string>)

Asset source or a function that returns the asset source.

If a function, it will receive the compilation instance. And if the function returns a promise, it will be awaited.

