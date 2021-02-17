openbase logo
by Sindre Sorhus
2.0.1 (see all)

npm
GitHub
Overview

2.7K

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Install

$ npm install add-asset-webpack-plugin

Usage

const AddAssetPlugin = require('add-asset-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
    // …
    plugins: [
        new AddAssetPlugin('file.js', `
            console.log('This is a dynamically created file');
        `)
    ]
};

API

AddAssetPlugin(filePath, source)

filePath

Type: string

Relative file path for the asset.

source

Type: string | (compilation => string | Promise<string>)

Asset source or a function that returns the asset source.

If a function, it will receive the compilation instance. And if the function returns a promise, it will be awaited.

