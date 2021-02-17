Dynamically add an asset to the Webpack graph
$ npm install add-asset-webpack-plugin
const AddAssetPlugin = require('add-asset-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
// …
plugins: [
new AddAssetPlugin('file.js', `
console.log('This is a dynamically created file');
`)
]
};
Type:
string
Relative file path for the asset.
Type:
string | (compilation => string | Promise<string>)
Asset source or a function that returns the asset source.
If a function, it will receive the
compilation instance. And if the function returns a promise, it will be awaited.
NODE_ENV handling
module.exports for Babel and TypeScript compiled code