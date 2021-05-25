Add a JavaScript or CSS asset to the HTML generated by
html-webpack-plugin
Install the plugin with
npm:
$ npm i add-asset-html-webpack-plugin -D
NOTE: This plugin requires
html-webpack-plugin@^2.10.0.
After webpack 4+, it is required to apply
AddAssetHtmlPlugin after
HtmlWebpackPlugin to register
html-webpack-plugin-before-html-generation
hook which is used inside first, while previous versions of webpack do not care
about it.
The plugin will add the given JS or CSS file to the files Webpack knows about,
and put it into the list of assets
html-webpack-plugin injects into the
generated html. Add the plugin the your config, providing it a filepath:
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const AddAssetHtmlPlugin = require('add-asset-html-webpack-plugin');
const webpackConfig = {
entry: 'index.js',
output: {
path: 'dist',
filename: 'index_bundle.js',
},
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new AddAssetHtmlPlugin({ filepath: require.resolve('./some-file') }),
],
};
This will add a script tag to the HTML generated by
html-webpack-plugin, and
look like:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<title>Webpack App</title>
</head>
<body>
<script src="index_bundle.js"></script>
<script src="some-file.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
NOTE: You can also pass an array of assets to be added. Same API as mentioned below, just pass multiple objects as an array.
new AddAssetHtmlPlugin([
{ filepath: require.resolve('./some-file') },
{ filepath: require.resolve('./some-other-file') },
// Glob to match all of the dll file
{ filepath: require.resolve('./**/*.dll.js') },
]);
Options are passed to the plugin during instantiation.
new AddAssetHtmlPlugin({ filepath: require.resolve('./some-file') });
filepath
Type:
string|Glob, mandatory
The absolute path of the file you want to add to the compilation, and resulting HTML file. Also support globby string.
files
Type:
string|Array<string>, default `[]
Files that the assets will be added to.
By default the assets will be included in all files. If files are defined, the assets will only be included in specified file globs.
hash
Type:
boolean, default:
false
If
true, will append a unique hash of the file to the filename. This is useful
for cache busting.
includeRelatedFiles
Type:
boolean, default:
true
If
true, will add
filepath + '.*' to the compilation as well. E.g
filepath.map and
filepath.gz.
outputPath
Type:
string
If set, will be used as the output directory of the file.
publicPath
Type:
string
If set, will be used as the public path of the script or link tag.
typeOfAsset
Type:
string, default:
js
Can be set to
css to create a
link-tag instead of a
script-tag.
attributes
Type:
object, default:
{}
Extra attributes to be added to the generated tag. Useful to for instance add
nomodule to a polyfill script. The
attributes object uses the key as the
name of the attribute, and the value as the value of it. If value is simply
true no value will be added.
An example of this is included in the repository.
Currently only supports script tags.
When adding assets, it's added to the start of the array, so when
html-webpack-plugin injects the assets, it's before other assets. If you
depend on some order for the assets beyond that, and ordering the plugins
doesn't cut it, you'll have to create a custom template and add the tags
yourself.
webpack.DllPlugin
Note: Remember to build the DLL file in a separate build.
See example for an example of how to set it up. You can run it
by cloning this repo, running
yarn followed by
yarn run example.
const path = require('path');
const webpack = require('webpack');
const webpackConfig = {
entry: {
vendor: ['react', 'redux', 'react-router'],
},
devtool: '#source-map',
output: {
path: path.join(__dirname, 'build'),
filename: '[name].dll.js',
library: '[name]_[hash]',
},
plugins: [
new webpack.DllPlugin({
path: path.join(__dirname, 'build', '[name]-manifest.json'),
name: '[name]_[hash]',
}),
],
};
Your main build:
const path = require('path');
const webpack = require('webpack');
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const AddAssetHtmlPlugin = require('add-asset-html-webpack-plugin');
const webpackConfig = {
entry: 'index.js',
output: {
path: 'dist',
filename: 'index_bundle.js',
},
plugins: [
new webpack.DllReferencePlugin({
context: path.join(__dirname),
manifest: require('./build/vendor-manifest.json'),
}),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new AddAssetHtmlPlugin({
filepath: path.resolve(__dirname, './build/*.dll.js'),
}),
],
};
See example for an example of how to use it. You can run it
by cloning this repo, running
yarn followed by
yarn run example.
const path = require('path');
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const AddAssetHtmlPlugin = require('../../');
const webpackConfig = {
entry: 'entry.js',
devtool: '#source-map',
mode: 'development',
output: {
path: 'dist',
filename: 'index_bundle.js',
},
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new AddAssetHtmlPlugin({
filepath: path.resolve(__dirname, './polyfill.js'),
attributes: {
nomodule: true,
},
}),
],
};