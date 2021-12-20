Native Rust module for Adblock Plus syntax (e.g. EasyList, EasyPrivacy) filter parsing and matching.
It uses a tokenisation approach for quickly reducing the potentially matching rule search space against a URL.
The algorithm is inspired by, and closely follows the algorithm of uBlock Origin and Cliqz.
Somewhat graphical explanation of the algorithm:
Demo use in Rust:
use adblock::engine::Engine;
use adblock::lists::{FilterSet, ParseOptions};
fn main() {
let rules = vec![
String::from("-advertisement-icon."),
String::from("-advertisement-management/"),
String::from("-advertisement."),
String::from("-advertisement/script."),
];
let mut filter_set = FilterSet::new(true);
filter_set.add_filters(&rules, ParseOptions::default());
let blocker = Engine::from_filter_set(filter_set, true);
let blocker_result = blocker.check_network_urls("http://example.com/-advertisement-icon.", "http://example.com/helloworld", "image");
println!("Blocker result: {:?}", blocker_result);
}
Note the Node.js module has overheads inherent to boundary crossing between JS and native code.
const AdBlockClient = require('adblock-rs');
let el_rules = fs.readFileSync('./data/easylist.to/easylist/easylist.txt', { encoding: 'utf-8' }).split('\n');
let ubo_unbreak_rules = fs.readFileSync('./data/uBlockOrigin/unbreak.txt', { encoding: 'utf-8' }).split('\n');
let rules = el_rules.concat(ubo_unbreak_rules);
let resources = AdBlockClient.uBlockResources('uBlockOrigin/src/web_accessible_resources', 'uBlockOrigin/src/js/redirect-engine.js', 'uBlockOrigin/assets/resources/scriptlets.js');
const filterSet = new AdBlockClient.FilterSet(true);
filterSet.addFilters(rules);
const client = new AdBlockClient.Engine(filterSet, true);
client.useResources(resources);
const serializedArrayBuffer = client.serializeRaw(); // Serialize the engine to an ArrayBuffer
console.log(`Engine size: ${(serializedArrayBuffer.byteLength / 1024 / 1024).toFixed(2)} MB`);
console.log("Matching:", client.check("http://example.com/-advertisement-icon.", "http://example.com/helloworld", "image"))
// Match with full debuging info
console.log("Matching:", client.check("http://example.com/-advertisement-icon.", "http://example.com/helloworld", "image", true))
// No, but still with debugging info
console.log("Matching:", client.check("https://github.githubassets.com/assets/frameworks-64831a3d.js", "https://github.com/AndriusA", "script", true))
// Example that inlcludes a redirect response
console.log("Matching:", client.check("https://bbci.co.uk/test/analytics.js", "https://bbc.co.uk", "script", true))
When parsing cosmetic filter rules, it's possible to include a built-in implementation of CSS validation (through the selectors and cssparser crates) by enabling the
css-validation feature. This will cause
adblock-rust to reject cosmetic filter rules with invalid CSS syntax.
Enabling the
content-blocking feature gives
adblock-rust support for conversion of standard ABP-style rules into Apple's content-blocking format, which can be exported for use on iOS and macOS platforms.
By default,
adblock-rust ships with a built-in domain resolution implementation (through the addr crate) that will generally suffice for standalone use-cases. For more advanced use-cases, disabling the
embedded-domain-resolver feature will allow
adblock-rust to use an external domain resolution implementation instead. This is extremely useful to reduce binary bloat and improve consistency when embedding
adblock-rust within a browser.
adblock-rust uses uBlock Origin-compatible resources for scriptlet injection and redirect rules.
The
resource-assembler feature allows
adblock-rust to parse these resources directly from the file formats used by the uBlock Origin repository.