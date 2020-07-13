Warning

This repository was superseded by https://github.com/DeviceFarmer/adbkit-logcat

adbkit-logcat provides a Node.js interface for working with output produced by the Android logcat tool. It takes a log stream (that you must create separately), parses it, and emits log entries in real-time as they occur. Possible use cases include storing logs in a database, forwarding logs via MessagePack, or just advanced filtering.

Requirements

Node.js 4.x or newer. Older versions are not supported.

Getting started

Install via NPM:

npm install --save adbkit-logcat

Examples

Output all log messages

JavaScript

const logcat = require ( 'adbkit-logcat' ) const {spawn} = require ( 'child_process' ) const proc = spawn( 'adb' , [ 'logcat' , '-B' ]) reader = logcat.readStream(proc.stdout) reader.on( 'entry' , entry => { console .log(entry.message) }) process.on( 'exit' , () => { proc.kill() })

API

Logcat

Exposes Priority . See below for details.

Exposes Reader . See below for details.

Creates a logcat reader instance from the provided logcat event Stream . Note that you must create the stream separately.

IMPORTANT: The default line break behavior has changed on newer Android versions. Since adbkit-logcat merely parses output and is not able to communicate with ADB, you must externally detect whether you need the fixLineFeeds option enabled or not. For newer versions it should be off.

stream The event stream to read.

The event stream to read. options Optional. The following options are supported: format The format of the stream. Currently, the only supported value is 'binary' , which (for example) adb logcat -B produces. Defaults to 'binary' . fixLineFeeds On older Android versions, ADB shell automatically transformed any '

' into '\r

' , which broke binary content. If set, this option reverses the transformation before parsing the stream. Defaults to true for backwards compatibility. You MUST set this option to false on newer versions.

Optional. The following options are supported: Returns: The Reader instance.

Priority

Constants

The following static properties are available:

Priority.UNKNOWN i.e. 0 .

i.e. . Priority.DEFAULT i.e. 1 . Not available when reading a stream.

i.e. . Not available when reading a stream. Priority.VERBOSE i.e. 2 .

i.e. . Priority.DEBUG i.e. 3 .

i.e. . Priority.INFO i.e. 4 .

i.e. . Priority.WARN i.e. 5 .

i.e. . Priority.ERROR i.e. 6 .

i.e. . Priority.FATAL i.e. 7 .

i.e. . Priority.SILENT i.e. 8 . Not available when reading a stream.

Static method to convert the given letter into a numeric priority. For example, Priority.fromName('d') would return Priority.DEBUG .

letter The priority as a String . Any single, case-insensitive character matching the first character of any Priority constant is accepted.

The priority as a . Any single, case-insensitive character matching the first character of any constant is accepted. Returns: The priority as a Number , or undefined .

Static method to convert the given name into a numeric priority. For example, Priority.fromName('debug') (or Priority.fromName('d') ) would return Priority.DEBUG .

name The priority as a String . Any full, case-insensitive match of the Priority constants is accepted. If no match is found, falls back to Priority.fromLetter() .

The priority as a . Any full, case-insensitive match of the constants is accepted. If no match is found, falls back to . Returns: The priority as a Number , or undefined .

Static method to convert the numeric priority into its letter representation. For example, Priority.toLetter(Priority.DEBUG) would return 'D' .

priority The priority as a Number . Any Priority constant value is accepted.

The priority as a . Any constant value is accepted. Returns: The priority as a String letter, or undefined .

Static method to convert the numeric priority into its full string representation. For example, Priority.toLetter(Priority.DEBUG) would return 'DEBUG' .

priority The priority as a Number . Any Priority constant value is accepted.

The priority as a . Any constant value is accepted. Returns: The priority as a String , or undefined .

Reader

A reader instance, which is an EventEmitter .

Events

The following events are available:

error (err) Emitted when an error occurs. err An Error .

Emitted when an error occurs. end Emitted when the stream ends.

Emitted when the stream ends. finish Emitted when the stream finishes.

Emitted when the stream finishes. entry (entry) Emitted when the stream finishes. entry A log Entry . See below for details.

Emitted when the stream finishes.

For advanced users. Manually constructs a Reader instance. Useful for testing and/or playing around. Normally you would use logcat.readStream() to create the instance.

options See logcat.readStream() for details.

See for details. Returns: N/A

For advanced users. When instantiated manually (not via logcat.readStream() ), connects the Reader instance to the given stream.

stream See logcat.readStream() for details.

See for details. Returns: The Reader instance.

Convenience method for ending the stream.

Returns: The Reader instance.

Skip entries with the provided tag. Alias for reader.include(tag, Priority.SILENT) . Note that even skipped events have to be parsed so that they can be ignored.

tag The tag string to exclude. If '*' , works the same as reader.excludeAll() .

The tag string to exclude. If , works the same as . Returns: The Reader instance.

Skip ALL entries. Alias for reader.includeAll(Priority.SILENT) . Any entries you wish to see must be included via include() / includeAll() .

Returns: The Reader instance.

Include all entries with the given tag and a priority higher or equal to the given priority .

tag The tag string to include. If '*' , works the same as reader.includeAll(priority) .

The tag string to include. If , works the same as . priority Optional. A lower bound for the priority. Any numeric Priority constant or any String value accepted by Priority.fromName() is accepted. Defaults to Priority.DEBUG .

Optional. A lower bound for the priority. Any numeric constant or any value accepted by is accepted. Defaults to . Returns: The Reader instance.

Include all entries with a priority higher or equal to the given priority .

tag The tag string to exclude.

The tag string to exclude. priority Optional. See reader.include() for details.

Optional. See for details. Returns: The Reader instance.

Resets all inclusions/exclusions.

Returns: The Reader instance.

Entry

A log entry.

Properties

The following properties are available:

date Event time as a Date .

Event time as a . pid Process ID as a Number .

Process ID as a . tid Thread ID as a Number .

Thread ID as a . priority Event priority as a Number . You can use logcat.Priority to convert the value into a String .

Event priority as a . You can use to convert the value into a . tag Event tag as a String .

Event tag as a . message Message as a String .

Converts the entry back to the binary log format.

Returns: The binary event as a Buffer .

More information

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

See LICENSE.

Copyright © The OpenSTF Project. All Rights Reserved.