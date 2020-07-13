This repository was superseded by https://github.com/DeviceFarmer/adbkit-logcat
adbkit-logcat provides a Node.js interface for working with output produced by the Android
logcat tool. It takes a log stream (that you must create separately), parses it, and emits log entries in real-time as they occur. Possible use cases include storing logs in a database, forwarding logs via MessagePack, or just advanced filtering.
Install via NPM:
npm install --save adbkit-logcat
const logcat = require('adbkit-logcat')
const {spawn} = require('child_process')
// Retrieve a binary log stream
const proc = spawn('adb', ['logcat', '-B'])
// Connect logcat to the stream
reader = logcat.readStream(proc.stdout)
reader.on('entry', entry => {
console.log(entry.message)
})
// Make sure we don't leave anything hanging
process.on('exit', () => {
proc.kill()
})
Exposes
Priority. See below for details.
Exposes
Reader. See below for details.
Creates a logcat reader instance from the provided logcat event
Stream. Note that you must create the stream separately.
IMPORTANT: The default line break behavior has changed on newer Android versions. Since adbkit-logcat merely parses output and is not able to communicate with ADB, you must externally detect whether you need the
fixLineFeeds option enabled or not. For newer versions it should be off.
'binary', which (for example)
adb logcat -B produces. Defaults to
'binary'.
'\n' into
'\r\n', which broke binary content. If set, this option reverses the transformation before parsing the stream. Defaults to
true for backwards compatibility. You MUST set this option to
false on newer versions.
Reader instance.
The following static properties are available:
0.
1. Not available when reading a stream.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8. Not available when reading a stream.
Static method to convert the given
letter into a numeric priority. For example,
Priority.fromName('d') would return
Priority.DEBUG.
String. Any single, case-insensitive character matching the first character of any
Priority constant is accepted.
Number, or
undefined.
Static method to convert the given
name into a numeric priority. For example,
Priority.fromName('debug') (or
Priority.fromName('d')) would return
Priority.DEBUG.
String. Any full, case-insensitive match of the
Priority constants is accepted. If no match is found, falls back to
Priority.fromLetter().
Number, or
undefined.
Static method to convert the numeric priority into its letter representation. For example,
Priority.toLetter(Priority.DEBUG) would return
'D'.
Number. Any
Priority constant value is accepted.
String letter, or
undefined.
Static method to convert the numeric priority into its full string representation. For example,
Priority.toLetter(Priority.DEBUG) would return
'DEBUG'.
Number. Any
Priority constant value is accepted.
String, or
undefined.
A reader instance, which is an
EventEmitter.
The following events are available:
Error.
Entry. See below for details.
For advanced users. Manually constructs a
Reader instance. Useful for testing and/or playing around. Normally you would use
logcat.readStream() to create the instance.
logcat.readStream() for details.
For advanced users. When instantiated manually (not via
logcat.readStream()), connects the
Reader instance to the given stream.
logcat.readStream() for details.
Reader instance.
Convenience method for ending the stream.
Reader instance.
Skip entries with the provided tag. Alias for
reader.include(tag, Priority.SILENT). Note that even skipped events have to be parsed so that they can be ignored.
'*', works the same as
reader.excludeAll().
Reader instance.
Skip ALL entries. Alias for
reader.includeAll(Priority.SILENT). Any entries you wish to see must be included via
include()/
includeAll().
Reader instance.
Include all entries with the given tag and a priority higher or equal to the given
priority.
'*', works the same as
reader.includeAll(priority).
Priority constant or any
String value accepted by
Priority.fromName() is accepted. Defaults to
Priority.DEBUG.
Reader instance.
Include all entries with a priority higher or equal to the given
priority.
reader.include() for details.
Reader instance.
Resets all inclusions/exclusions.
Reader instance.
A log entry.
The following properties are available:
Date.
Number.
Number.
Number. You can use
logcat.Priority to convert the value into a
String.
String.
String.
Converts the entry back to the binary log format.
Buffer.
