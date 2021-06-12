adbkit-apkreader provides a Node.js API for extracting information from Android APK files. For example, it allows you to read the
AndroidManifest.xml of an existing APK file.
Install via NPM:
npm install --save adbkit-apkreader
AndroidManifest.xml of an APK
const util = require('util')
const ApkReader = require('adbkit-apkreader')
ApkReader.open('HelloApp.apk')
.then(reader => reader.readManifest())
.then(manifest => console.log(util.inspect(manifest, { depth: null })))
A convenience constant with the value
'AndroidManifest.xml'. Can use useful with other API methods in certain circumstances.
Alternate syntax to manually creating an ApkReader instance. Currently, only files are supported, but support for streams might be added at some point.
Note that currently this method cannot reject as the file is opened lazily, but this may change in the future and therefore returns a Promise for fewer future compatibility issues. On a related node, calling the constructor directly is still possible, but discouraged.
Promise that resolves with an
ApkReader instance.
Reads the content of the given file inside the APK.
'META-INF/MANIFEST.MF' as the path would read the content of that file.
Promise that resolves with a
Buffer containing the full contents of the file.
Reads and parses the
AndroidManifest.xml file inside the APK and returns a simplified object representation of it.
Promise that resolves with a JavaScript
Object representation of the manifest. See example output below. Rejects on error (e.g. if parsing was unsuccessful).
{ versionCode: 1,
versionName: '1.0',
package: 'com.example.hello.helloapp.app',
usesPermissions: [],
permissions: [],
permissionTrees: [],
permissionGroups: [],
instrumentation: null,
usesSdk: { minSdkVersion: 7, targetSdkVersion: 19 },
usesConfiguration: null,
usesFeatures: [],
supportsScreens: null,
compatibleScreens: [],
supportsGlTextures: [],
application:
{ theme: 'resourceId:0x7f0b0000',
label: 'resourceId:0x7f0a000e',
icon: 'resourceId:0x7f020057',
debuggable: true,
allowBackup: true,
activities:
[ { label: 'resourceId:0x7f0a000e',
name: 'com.example.hello.helloapp.app.MainActivity',
intentFilters:
[ { actions: [ { name: 'android.intent.action.MAIN' } ],
categories: [ { name: 'android.intent.category.LAUNCHER' } ],
data: [] } ],
metaData: [] } ],
activityAliases: [],
launcherActivities:
[ { label: 'resourceId:0x7f0a000e',
name: 'com.example.hello.helloapp.app.MainActivity',
intentFilters:
[ { actions: [ { name: 'android.intent.action.MAIN' } ],
categories: [ { name: 'android.intent.category.LAUNCHER' } ],
data: [] } ],
metaData: [] } ],
services: [],
receivers: [],
providers: [],
usesLibraries: [] } }
Reads and parses the binary XML file at the given path inside the APK file. Attempts to be somewhat compatible with the DOM API.
'AndroidManifest.xml' as the path would parse the manifest (but you'll probably want to use
reader.readManifest() instead).
Promise that resolves with a JavaScript
Object representation of the root node of the XML file. All nodes including the root node have the properties listed below. Rejects on error (e.g. if parsing was unsuccessful).
null if none.
1 for element nodes,
2 for attribute nodes, and
4 for CData sections.
null,
String,
Boolean,
Number or even an
Object for the most complex types.
String representation of the type of the value.
Opens a readable Stream to the given file inside the APK and runs the given action with it. The APK file is kept open while the action runs, allowing you to process the stream. Once the action finishes, the APK will be automatically closed.
'META-INF/MANIFEST.MF' as the path would open that file.
Promise that resolves when you're done processing the stream. The value that the
Promise resolves with will also be the value that
usingFileStream() resolves with.
Promise that resolves with whatever
action resolves with.
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
See LICENSE.
Copyright © The OpenSTF Project. All Rights Reserved.