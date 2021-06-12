Warning

This project along with other ones in OpenSTF organisation is provided as is for community, without active development.

You can check any other forks that may be actively developed and offer new/different features here.

Active development has been moved to DeviceFarmer organisation.

adbkit-apkreader provides a Node.js API for extracting information from Android APK files. For example, it allows you to read the AndroidManifest.xml of an existing APK file.

Requirements

Node.js 4.x or newer. Older versions are not supported.

Getting started

Install via NPM:

npm install --save adbkit-apkreader

Examples

Read the AndroidManifest.xml of an APK

const util = require ( 'util' ) const ApkReader = require ( 'adbkit-apkreader' ) ApkReader.open( 'HelloApp.apk' ) .then( reader => reader.readManifest()) .then( manifest => console .log(util.inspect(manifest, { depth : null })))

API

ApkReader

A convenience constant with the value 'AndroidManifest.xml' . Can use useful with other API methods in certain circumstances.

Alternate syntax to manually creating an ApkReader instance. Currently, only files are supported, but support for streams might be added at some point.

Note that currently this method cannot reject as the file is opened lazily, but this may change in the future and therefore returns a Promise for fewer future compatibility issues. On a related node, calling the constructor directly is still possible, but discouraged.

file The path to the APK file.

The path to the APK file. Returns: A Promise that resolves with an ApkReader instance.

Reads the content of the given file inside the APK.

path The path to the file. For example, giving 'META-INF/MANIFEST.MF' as the path would read the content of that file.

The path to the file. For example, giving as the path would read the content of that file. Returns: A Promise that resolves with a Buffer containing the full contents of the file.

Reads and parses the AndroidManifest.xml file inside the APK and returns a simplified object representation of it.

Returns: A Promise that resolves with a JavaScript Object representation of the manifest. See example output below. Rejects on error (e.g. if parsing was unsuccessful).

{ versionCode : 1 , versionName : '1.0' , package : 'com.example.hello.helloapp.app' , usesPermissions : [], permissions : [], permissionTrees : [], permissionGroups : [], instrumentation : null , usesSdk : { minSdkVersion : 7 , targetSdkVersion : 19 }, usesConfiguration : null , usesFeatures : [], supportsScreens : null , compatibleScreens : [], supportsGlTextures : [], application : { theme : 'resourceId:0x7f0b0000' , label : 'resourceId:0x7f0a000e' , icon : 'resourceId:0x7f020057' , debuggable : true , allowBackup : true , activities : [ { label : 'resourceId:0x7f0a000e' , name : 'com.example.hello.helloapp.app.MainActivity' , intentFilters : [ { actions : [ { name : 'android.intent.action.MAIN' } ], categories : [ { name : 'android.intent.category.LAUNCHER' } ], data : [] } ], metaData : [] } ], activityAliases : [], launcherActivities : [ { label : 'resourceId:0x7f0a000e' , name : 'com.example.hello.helloapp.app.MainActivity' , intentFilters : [ { actions : [ { name : 'android.intent.action.MAIN' } ], categories : [ { name : 'android.intent.category.LAUNCHER' } ], data : [] } ], metaData : [] } ], services : [], receivers : [], providers : [], usesLibraries : [] } }

Reads and parses the binary XML file at the given path inside the APK file. Attempts to be somewhat compatible with the DOM API.

path The path to the binary XML file inside the APK. For example, giving 'AndroidManifest.xml' as the path would parse the manifest (but you'll probably want to use reader.readManifest() instead).

The path to the binary XML file inside the APK. For example, giving as the path would parse the manifest (but you'll probably want to use instead). Returns: A Promise that resolves with a JavaScript Object representation of the root node of the XML file. All nodes including the root node have the properties listed below. Rejects on error (e.g. if parsing was unsuccessful). namespaceURI The namespace URI or null if none. nodeType 1 for element nodes, 2 for attribute nodes, and 4 for CData sections. nodeName The node name. For element nodes, the following additional properties are present: attributes An array of attribute nodes. childNodes An array of child nodes. For attribute nodes, the following additional properties are present: name The attribute name. value The attribute value, if possible to represent as a simple value. typedValue May be available when the attribute represents a complex value. See android.util.TypedValue for more information. Has the following properties: value The value, which might null , String , Boolean , Number or even an Object for the most complex types. type A String representation of the type of the value. rawType A raw integer presentation of the type of the value. For CData nodes, the following additional properties are present: data The CData. typedValue May be available if the section represents a more complex type. See above for details.

that resolves with a JavaScript representation of the root node of the XML file. All nodes including the root node have the properties listed below. Rejects on error (e.g. if parsing was unsuccessful).

Opens a readable Stream to the given file inside the APK and runs the given action with it. The APK file is kept open while the action runs, allowing you to process the stream. Once the action finishes, the APK will be automatically closed.

path The path to the file. For example, giving 'META-INF/MANIFEST.MF' as the path would open that file.

The path to the file. For example, giving as the path would open that file. action(stream) A function that processes the stream somehow. MUST return a Promise that resolves when you're done processing the stream. The value that the Promise resolves with will also be the value that usingFileStream() resolves with. stream A readable Stream of the file content. You should either consume or end the stream yourself before resolving the action.

A function that processes the stream somehow. return a that resolves when you're done processing the stream. The value that the resolves with will also be the value that resolves with. Returns: A Promise that resolves with whatever action resolves with.

More information

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

See LICENSE.

Copyright © The OpenSTF Project. All Rights Reserved.