adbkit is a pure Node.js client for the Android Debug Bridge server. It can be used either as a library in your own application, or simply as a convenient utility for playing with your device.
Most of the
adb command line tool's functionality is supported (including pushing/pulling files, installing APKs and processing logs), with some added functionality such as being able to generate touch/key events and take screenshots. Some shims are provided for older devices, but we have not and will not test anything below Android 2.3.
Internally, we use this library to drive a multitude of Android devices from a variety of manufacturers, so we can say with a fairly high degree of confidence that it will most likely work with your device(s), too.
adb command line tool
Please note that although it may happen at some point, this project is NOT an implementation of the ADB server. The target host (where the devices are connected) must still have ADB installed and either already running (e.g. via
adb start-server) or available in
$PATH. An attempt will be made to start the server locally via the aforementioned command if the initial connection fails. This is the only case where we fall back to the
adb binary.
When targeting a remote host, starting the server is entirely your responsibility.
Alternatively, you may want to consider using the Chrome ADB extension, as it includes the ADB server and can be started/stopped quite easily.
Install via NPM:
npm install --save adbkit
We use debug, and our debug namespace is
adb. Some of the dependencies may provide debug output of their own. To see the debug output, set the
DEBUG environment variable. For example, run your program with
DEBUG=adb:* node app.js.
Note that even though the module is written in CoffeeScript, only the compiled JavaScript is published to NPM, which means that it can easily be used with pure JavaScript codebases, too.
The examples may be a bit verbose, but that's because we're trying to keep them as close to real-life code as possible, with flow control and error handling taken care of.
var Promise = require('bluebird')
var adb = require('adbkit')
var client = adb.createClient()
client.listDevices()
.then(function(devices) {
return Promise.filter(devices, function(device) {
return client.getFeatures(device.id)
.then(function(features) {
return features['android.hardware.nfc']
})
})
})
.then(function(supportedDevices) {
console.log('The following devices support NFC:', supportedDevices)
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.error('Something went wrong:', err.stack)
})
var Promise = require('bluebird')
var adb = require('adbkit')
var client = adb.createClient()
var apk = 'vendor/app.apk'
client.listDevices()
.then(function(devices) {
return Promise.map(devices, function(device) {
return client.install(device.id, apk)
})
})
.then(function() {
console.log('Installed %s on all connected devices', apk)
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.error('Something went wrong:', err.stack)
})
var adb = require('adbkit')
var client = adb.createClient()
client.trackDevices()
.then(function(tracker) {
tracker.on('add', function(device) {
console.log('Device %s was plugged in', device.id)
})
tracker.on('remove', function(device) {
console.log('Device %s was unplugged', device.id)
})
tracker.on('end', function() {
console.log('Tracking stopped')
})
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.error('Something went wrong:', err.stack)
})
var Promise = require('bluebird')
var fs = require('fs')
var adb = require('adbkit')
var client = adb.createClient()
client.listDevices()
.then(function(devices) {
return Promise.map(devices, function(device) {
return client.pull(device.id, '/system/build.prop')
.then(function(transfer) {
return new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
var fn = '/tmp/' + device.id + '.build.prop'
transfer.on('progress', function(stats) {
console.log('[%s] Pulled %d bytes so far',
device.id,
stats.bytesTransferred)
})
transfer.on('end', function() {
console.log('[%s] Pull complete', device.id)
resolve(device.id)
})
transfer.on('error', reject)
transfer.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(fn))
})
})
})
})
.then(function() {
console.log('Done pulling /system/build.prop from all connected devices')
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.error('Something went wrong:', err.stack)
})
var Promise = require('bluebird')
var adb = require('adbkit')
var client = adb.createClient()
client.listDevices()
.then(function(devices) {
return Promise.map(devices, function(device) {
return client.push(device.id, 'temp/foo.txt', '/data/local/tmp/foo.txt')
.then(function(transfer) {
return new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
transfer.on('progress', function(stats) {
console.log('[%s] Pushed %d bytes so far',
device.id,
stats.bytesTransferred)
})
transfer.on('end', function() {
console.log('[%s] Push complete', device.id)
resolve()
})
transfer.on('error', reject)
})
})
})
})
.then(function() {
console.log('Done pushing foo.txt to all connected devices')
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.error('Something went wrong:', err.stack)
})
var Promise = require('bluebird')
var adb = require('adbkit')
var client = adb.createClient()
client.listDevices()
.then(function(devices) {
return Promise.map(devices, function(device) {
return client.readdir(device.id, '/sdcard')
.then(function(files) {
// Synchronous, so we don't have to care about returning at the
// right time
files.forEach(function(file) {
if (file.isFile()) {
console.log('[%s] Found file "%s"', device.id, file.name)
}
})
})
})
})
.then(function() {
console.log('Done checking /sdcard files on connected devices')
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.error('Something went wrong:', err.stack)
})
Creates a client instance with the provided options. Note that this will not automatically establish a connection, it will only be done when necessary.
5037.
'localhost'.
adb binary, used for starting the server locally if initial connection fails. Defaults to
'adb'.
Parses an Android-formatted mincrypt public key (e.g.
~/.android/adbkey.pub).
Buffer to parse. Not a filename.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
forge.ssh.getPublicKeyFingerprint(key), because the device fingerprint is based on the original format.
Promise
key (see callback)
Takes a
Stream and reads everything it outputs until the stream ends. Then it resolves with the collected output. Convenient with
client.shell().
Stream to read.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Buffer. Use
output.toString('utf-8') to get a readable string from it.
Promise
output (see callback)
Deletes all data associated with a package from the device. This is roughly analogous to
adb shell pm clear <pkg>.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
true
Connects to the given device, which must have its ADB daemon running in tcp mode (see
client.tcpip()) and be accessible on the same network. Same as
adb connect <host>:<port>.
5555.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
serial in other commands.
Promise
id (see callback)
Note: be careful with using
client.listDevices() together with
client.tcpip() and other similar methods that modify the connection with ADB. You might have the same device twice in your device list (i.e. one device connected via both USB and TCP), which can cause havoc if run simultaneously.
var Promise = require('bluebird')
var client = require('adbkit').createClient()
client.listDevices()
.then(function(devices) {
return Promise.map(devices, function(device) {
return client.tcpip(device.id)
.then(function(port) {
// Switching to TCP mode causes ADB to lose the device for a
// moment, so let's just wait till we get it back.
return client.waitForDevice(device.id).return(port)
})
.then(function(port) {
return client.getDHCPIpAddress(device.id)
.then(function(ip) {
return client.connect(ip, port)
})
.then(function(id) {
// It can take a moment for the connection to happen.
return client.waitForDevice(id)
})
.then(function(id) {
return client.forward(id, 'tcp:9222', 'localabstract:chrome_devtools_remote')
.then(function() {
console.log('Setup devtools on "%s"', id)
})
})
})
})
})
Disconnects from the given device, which should have been connected via
client.connect() or just
adb connect <host>:<port>.
id you got from
client.connect() here and it will be fine.
5555.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
serial in other commands until you've connected again.
Promise
id (see callback)
Forwards socket connections from the ADB server host (local) to the device (remote). This is analogous to
adb forward <local> <remote>. It's important to note that if you are connected to a remote ADB server, the forward will be created on that host.
client.listDevices().
tcp:<port>
localabstract:<unix domain socket name>
localreserved:<unix domain socket name>
localfilesystem:<unix domain socket name>
dev:<character device name>
local argument
jdwp:<process pid>
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
true
Fetches the current raw framebuffer (i.e. what is visible on the screen) from the device, and optionally converts it into something more usable by using GraphicsMagick's
gm command, which must be available in
$PATH if conversion is desired. Note that we don't bother supporting really old framebuffer formats such as RGB_565. If for some mysterious reason you happen to run into a
>=2.3 device that uses RGB_565, let us know.
Note that high-resolution devices can have quite massive framebuffers. For example, a device with a resolution of 1920x1080 and 32 bit colors would have a roughly 8MB (
1920*1080*4 byte) RGBA framebuffer. Empirical tests point to about 5MB/s bandwidth limit for the ADB USB connection, which means that it can take ~1.6 seconds for the raw data to arrive, or even more if the USB connection is already congested. Using a conversion will further slow down completion.
client.listDevices().
'png') is supported. Defaults to
'raw' for raw framebuffer data.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
meta property with the following values:
0 when not available.
'bgr',
'bgra',
'rgb',
'rgba'.
Promise
framebuffer (see callback)
Gets the device path of the device identified by the given serial number.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
client.listDevicesWithPaths().
Promise
path (see callback)
Attemps to retrieve the IP address of the device. Roughly analogous to
adb shell getprop dhcp.<iface>.ipaddress.
client.listDevices().
'wlan0'.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
String.
Promise
ip (see callback)
Retrieves the features of the device identified by the given serial number. This is analogous to
adb shell pm list features. Useful for checking whether hardware features such as NFC are available (you'd check for
'android.hardware.nfc').
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
true for a boolean feature, or the feature value as a string (e.g.
'0x20000' for
reqGlEsVersion).
Promise
features (see callback)
Retrieves the list of packages present on the device. This is analogous to
adb shell pm list packages. If you just want to see if something's installed, consider using
client.isInstalled() instead.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
packages (see callback)
Retrieves the properties of the device identified by the given serial number. This is analogous to
adb shell getprop.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
'ro.product.model'.
Promise
properties (see callback)
Gets the serial number of the device identified by the given serial number. With our API this doesn't really make much sense, but it has been implemented for completeness. FYI: in the raw ADB protocol you can specify a device in other ways, too.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
serial (see callback)
Gets the state of the device identified by the given serial number.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
client.listDevices().
Promise
state (see callback)
Installs the APK on the device, replacing any previously installed version. This is roughly analogous to
adb install -r <apk>.
Note that if the call seems to stall, you may have to accept a dialog on the phone first.
client.listDevices().
String, interpreted as a path to an APK file. When
Stream, installs directly from the stream, which must be a valid APK.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise. It may have a
.code property containing the error code reported by the device.
Promise
true
This example requires the request module. It also doesn't do any error handling (404 responses, timeouts, invalid URLs etc).
var client = require('adbkit').createClient()
var request = require('request')
var Readable = require('stream').Readable
// The request module implements old-style streams, so we have to wrap it.
client.install('<serial>', new Readable().wrap(request('http://example.org/app.apk')))
.then(function() {
console.log('Installed')
})
Installs an APK file which must already be located on the device file system, and replaces any previously installed version. Useful if you've previously pushed the file to the device for some reason (perhaps to have direct access to
client.push()'s transfer stats). This is roughly analogous to
adb shell pm install -r <apk> followed by
adb shell rm -f <apk>.
Note that if the call seems to stall, you may have to accept a dialog on the phone first.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
true
Tells you if the specific package is installed or not. This is analogous to
adb shell pm path <pkg> and some output parsing.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
true if the package is installed,
false otherwise.
Promise
installed (see callback)
This kills the ADB server. Note that the next connection will attempt to start the server again when it's unable to connect.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
true
Gets the list of currently connected devices and emulators.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
id and
type.
'emulator' for emulators,
'device' for devices, and
'offline' for offline devices.
'offline' can occur for example during boot, in low-battery conditions or when the ADB connection has not yet been approved on the device.
Promise
devices (see callback)
Like
client.listDevices(), but includes the "path" of every device.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
client.listDevices().
client.listDevices().
usb:FD120000 for real devices.
Promise
devices (see callback)
Lists forwarded connections on the device. This is analogous to
adb forward --list.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
client.forward()'s
local argument.
client.forward()'s
remote argument.
Promise
forwards (see callback)
Lists forwarded connections on the device. This is analogous to
adb reverse --list.
serial The serial number of the device. Corresponds to the device ID in
client.listDevices().
callback(err, forwards) Optional. Use this or the returned
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
client.reverse()'s
remote argument.
client.reverse()'s
local argument.
Returns:
Promise
Resolves with:
reverses (see callback)
Opens a direct connection to a unix domain socket in the given path.
client.listDevices().
'localfilesystem:' by default, include another prefix (e.g.
'localabstract:') in the path to override.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
net.Socket). Read and write as you please. Call
conn.end() to end the connection.
Promise
conn (see callback)
Opens a direct connection to a binary log file, providing access to the raw log data. Note that it is usually much more convenient to use the
client.openLogcat() method, described separately.
client.listDevices().
'main',
'system',
'radio' and
'events'.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
log.end() when you wish to stop receiving data.
Promise
log (see callback)
Calls the
logcat utility on the device and hands off the connection to adbkit-logcat, a pure Node.js Logcat client. This is analogous to
adb logcat -B, but the event stream will be parsed for you and a separate event will be emitted for every log entry, allowing for easy processing.
For more information, check out the adbkit-logcat documentation.
client.listDevices().
true, clears logcat before opening the reader. Not set by default.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
logcat (see callback)
Starts the built-in
monkey utility on the device, connects to it using
client.openTcp() and hands the connection to adbkit-monkey, a pure Node.js Monkey client. This allows you to create touch and key events, among other things.
For more information, check out the adbkit-monkey documentation.
client.listDevices().
1080.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
monkey (see callback)
Tracks
/proc/stat and emits useful information, such as CPU load. A single sync service instance is used to download the
/proc/stat file for processing. While doing this does consume some resources, it is very light and should not be a problem.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
/proc/stat tracker, which is an
EventEmitter. Call
stat.end() to stop tracking. The following events are available:
'cpu0',
'cpu1') and the value an object with the following properties:
niced user programs.
niced guest.
Promise
stats (see callback)
Opens a direct TCP connection to a port on the device, without any port forwarding required.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
net.Socket). Read and write as you please. Call
conn.end() to end the connection.
Promise
conn (see callback)
A convenience shortcut for
sync.pull(), mainly for one-off use cases. The connection cannot be reused, resulting in poorer performance over multiple calls. However, the Sync client will be closed automatically for you, so that's one less thing to worry about.
client.listDevices().
sync.pull() for details.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
PullTransfer instance (see below)
Promise
transfer (see callback)
A convenience shortcut for
sync.push(), mainly for one-off use cases. The connection cannot be reused, resulting in poorer performance over multiple calls. However, the Sync client will be closed automatically for you, so that's one less thing to worry about.
client.listDevices().
sync.push() for details.
sync.push() for details.
sync.push() for details.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
PushTransfer instance (see below)
Promise
transfer (see callback)
A convenience shortcut for
sync.readdir(), mainly for one-off use cases. The connection cannot be reused, resulting in poorer performance over multiple calls. However, the Sync client will be closed automatically for you, so that's one less thing to worry about.
client.listDevices().
sync.readdir() for details.
Promise. See
sync.readdir() for details.
Promise
sync.readdir() for details.
Reboots the device. Similar to
adb reboot. Note that the method resolves when ADB reports that the device has been rebooted (i.e. the reboot command was successful), not when the device becomes available again.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
true
Attempts to remount the
/system partition in read-write mode. This will usually only work on emulators and developer devices.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
true
Reverses socket connections from the device (remote) to the ADB server host (local). This is analogous to
adb reverse <remote> <local>. It's important to note that if you are connected to a remote ADB server, the reverse will be created on that host.
client.listDevices().
tcp:<port>
localabstract:<unix domain socket name>
localreserved:<unix domain socket name>
localfilesystem:<unix domain socket name>
remote argument.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
true
Puts the device into root mode which may be needed by certain shell commands. A remount is generally required after a successful root call. Note that this will only work if your device supports this feature. Production devices almost never do.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
true
Takes a screenshot in PNG format using the built-in
screencap utility. This is analogous to
adb shell screencap -p. Sadly, the utility is not available on most Android
<=2.3 devices, but a silent fallback to the
client.framebuffer() command in PNG mode is attempted, so you should have its dependencies installed just in case.
Generating the PNG on the device naturally requires considerably more processing time on that side. However, as the data transferred over USB easily decreases by ~95%, and no conversion being required on the host, this method is usually several times faster than using the framebuffer. Naturally, this benefit does not apply if we're forced to fall back to the framebuffer.
For convenience purposes, if the screencap command fails (e.g. because it doesn't exist on older Androids), we fall back to
client.framebuffer(serial, 'png'), which is slower and has additional installation requirements.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
screencap (see callback)
Runs a shell command on the device. Note that you'll be limited to the permissions of the
shell user, which ADB uses.
client.listDevices().
String, the command is run as-is. When
Array, the elements will be rudimentarily escaped (for convenience, not security) and joined to form a command.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
output.toString('utf-8') to get a readable String from it.
Promise
output (see callback)
var Promise = require('bluebird')
var adb = require('adbkit')
var client = adb.createClient()
client.listDevices()
.then(function(devices) {
return Promise.map(devices, function(device) {
return client.shell(device.id, 'echo $RANDOM')
// Use the readAll() utility to read all the content without
// having to deal with the events. `output` will be a Buffer
// containing all the output.
.then(adb.util.readAll)
.then(function(output) {
console.log('[%s] %s', device.id, output.toString().trim())
})
})
})
.then(function() {
console.log('Done.')
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.error('Something went wrong:', err.stack)
})
Starts the configured activity on the device. Roughly analogous to
adb shell am start <options>.
client.listDevices().
true to enable debugging.
true to wait for the activity to launch.
Array.
Array, each item must be an
Object the following properties:
'string',
'null',
'bool',
'int',
'long',
'float',
'uri',
'component'.
'null'. If an
Array, type is automatically set to be an array of
<type>.
Object, each key is treated as the key name. Simple values like
null,
String,
Boolean and
Number are type-mapped automatically (
Number maps to
'int') and can be used as-is. For more complex types, like arrays and URIs, set the value to be an
Object like in the Array syntax (see above), but leave out the
key property.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
true
Starts the configured service on the device. Roughly analogous to
adb shell am startservice <options>.
client.listDevices().
0. If the option is unsupported by the device, an attempt will be made to run the same command again without the user option.
client.startActivity() for details.
client.startActivity() for details.
client.startActivity() for details.
client.startActivity() for details.
client.startActivity() for details.
client.startActivity() for details.
client.startActivity() for details.
Promise
true
A convenience shortcut for
sync.stat(), mainly for one-off use cases. The connection cannot be reused, resulting in poorer performance over multiple calls. However, the Sync client will be closed automatically for you, so that's one less thing to worry about.
client.listDevices().
sync.stat() for details.
Promise. See
sync.stat() for details.
Promise
sync.stat() for details.
Establishes a new Sync connection that can be used to push and pull files. This method provides the most freedom and the best performance for repeated use, but can be a bit cumbersome to use. For simple use cases, consider using
client.stat(),
client.push() and
client.pull().
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
sync.end() when done.
Promise
sync (see callback)
Puts the device's ADB daemon into tcp mode, allowing you to use
adb connect or
client.connect() to connect to it. Note that the device will still be visible to ADB as a regular USB-connected device until you unplug it. Same as
adb tcpip <port>.
client.listDevices().
5555.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
port (see callback)
Gets a device tracker. Events will be emitted when devices are added, removed, or their type changes (i.e. to/from
offline). Note that the same events will be emitted for the initially connected devices also, so that you don't need to use both
client.listDevices() and
client.trackDevices().
Note that as the tracker will keep a connection open, you must call
tracker.end() if you wish to stop tracking devices.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
EventEmitter. The following events are available:
client.listDevices() for details on the device object.
offline devices, those devices are connected but unavailable to ADB. See
client.listDevices() for details on the device object.
type property of a device changes, once per device. The current value of
type is the new value. This event usually occurs the type changes from
'device' to
'offline' or the other way around. See
client.listDevices() for details on the device object and the
'offline' type.
add event. Empty if none.
remove event. Empty if none.
change event. Empty if none.
Promise
tracker (see callback)
Starts a JDWP tracker for the given device.
Note that as the tracker will keep a connection open, you must call
tracker.end() if you wish to stop tracking JDWP processes.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
EventEmitter. The following events are available:
Promise
tracker (see callback)
Uninstalls the package from the device. This is roughly analogous to
adb uninstall <pkg>.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
true
Puts the device's ADB daemon back into USB mode. Reverses
client.tcpip(). Same as
adb usb.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
true
Queries the ADB server for its version. This is mainly useful for backwards-compatibility purposes.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Promise
version (see callback)
Waits until the device has finished booting. Note that the device must already be seen by ADB. This is roughly analogous to periodically checking
adb shell getprop sys.boot_completed.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null if the device has completed booting,
Error otherwise (can occur if the connection dies while checking).
Promise
true
Waits until ADB can see the device. Note that you must know the serial in advance. Other than that, works like
adb -s serial wait-for-device. If you're planning on reacting to random devices being plugged in and out, consider using
client.trackDevices() instead.
client.listDevices().
Promise.
null if the device has completed booting,
Error otherwise (can occur if the connection dies while checking).
Promise
id (see callback)
Closes the Sync connection, allowing Node to quit (assuming nothing else is keeping it alive, of course).
Pulls a file from the device as a
PullTransfer
Stream.
PullTransfer instance. See below for details.
Attempts to identify
contents and calls the appropriate
push* method for it.
String, treated as a local file path and forwarded to
sync.pushFile(). Otherwise, treated as a
Stream and forwarded to
sync.pushStream().
0644.
PushTransfer instance. See below for details.
Pushes a local file to the given path. Note that the path must be writable by the ADB user (usually
shell). When in doubt, use
'/data/local/tmp' with an appropriate filename.
sync.push() for details.
sync.push() for details.
sync.push() for details.
Pushes a
Stream to the given path. Note that the path must be writable by the ADB user (usually
shell). When in doubt, use
'/data/local/tmp' with an appropriate filename.
sync.push() for details.
sync.push() for details.
sync.push() for details.
Retrieves a list of directory entries (e.g. files) in the given path, not including the
. and
.. entries, just like
fs.readdir. If given a non-directory path, no entries are returned.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
Array of
fs.Stats-compatible instances. While the
stats.is* methods are available, only the following properties are supported (in addition to the
name field which contains the filename):
Date.
Promise
files (see callback)
Retrieves information about the given path.
Promise.
null when successful,
Error otherwise.
fs.Stats instance. While the
stats.is* methods are available, only the following properties are supported:
Date.
Promise
stats (see callback)
A simple helper method for creating appropriate temporary filenames for pushing files. This is essentially the same as taking the basename of the file and appending it to
'/data/local/tmp/'.
A simple EventEmitter, mainly for keeping track of the progress.
List of events:
Error.
Cancels the transfer by ending both the stream that is being pushed and the sync connection. This will most likely end up creating a broken file on your device. Use at your own risk. Also note that you must create a new sync connection if you wish to continue using the sync service.
PullTransfer is a
Stream. Use
fs.createWriteStream() to pipe the stream to a file if necessary.
List of events:
Error.
Cancels the transfer by ending the connection. Can be useful for reading endless streams of data, such as
/dev/urandom or
/dev/zero, perhaps for benchmarking use. Note that you must create a new sync connection if you wish to continue using the sync service.
Previously, we made extensive use of callbacks in almost every feature. While this normally works okay, ADB connections can be quite fickle, and it was starting to become difficult to handle every possible error. For example, we'd often fail to properly clean up after ourselves when a connection suddenly died in an unexpected place, causing memory and resource leaks.
In version 2, we've replaced nearly all callbacks with Promises (using Bluebird), allowing for much more reliable error propagation and resource cleanup (thanks to
.finally()). Additionally, many commands can now be cancelled on the fly, and although unimplemented at this point, we'll also be able to report progress on long-running commands without any changes to the API.
Unfortunately, some API changes were required for this change.
client.framebuffer()'s callback, for example, previously accepted more than one argument, which doesn't translate into Promises so well. Thankfully, it made sense to combine the arguments anyway, and we were able to do it quite cleanly.
Furthermore, most API methods were returning the current instance for chaining purposes. While perhaps useful in some contexts, most of the time it probably didn't quite do what users expected, as chained calls were run in parallel rather than in serial fashion. Now every applicable API method returns a Promise, which is an incompatible but welcome change. This will also allow you to hook into
yield and coroutines in Node 0.12.
However, all methods still accept (and will accept in the future) callbacks for those who prefer them.
Test coverage was also massively improved, although we've still got ways to go.
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
See LICENSE.
Copyright © The OpenSTF Project. All Rights Reserved.