An expressjs plugin for handling DustJS view rendering. dustjs-helpers are included by default in this module.
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var adaro = require('adaro');
var options = {
helpers: [
//NOTE: function has to take dust as an argument.
//The following function defines @myHelper helper
function (dust) { dust.helpers.myHelper = function (a, b, c, d) {} },
'../my-custom-helpers', //Relative path to your custom helpers works
'dustjs-helpers', //So do installed modules
{
name: '../my-custom-helpers/helper-to-render-data-with-args',
// or use this signature if you need to pass in additional args
arguments: { "debug": true }
}
]
};
app.engine('dust', adaro.dust(options));
app.set('view engine', 'dust');
// For rendering precompiled templates:
// app.engine('js', adaro.js({ ... ));
// app.set('view engine', 'js');
Make sure that if you've
app.set('views', somepath) that the path separators are correct for your operating system.
Config options can be used to specify dust helpers, enabled/disable caching, and custom file loading handlers.
helpers (optional) String Array, helper module names
A helper module must either:
Client and Server Compatible
function setupHelpers(dust) {
// Add helpers
}
if (typeof exports !== 'undefined') {
module.exports = setupHelpers;
} else {
setupHelpers(dust);
}
Alternate API
module.exports = function (dust) {
// Add helpers
};
cache (optional, defaults to true) Boolean
Set to true to enable dust template caching, or false to disable.
app.engine('dust', dustjs.dust({ cache: false }));
app.set('view engine', 'dust');
helpers (optional) An array of helper modules to require and use.
Expects helpers to be in the form of:
module.exports = function (dust, [options]) {
dust.helpers.something = function (chunk, context, bodies, params) {
};
};
v1.0.0
layout: option to render and in configuration
dustjs-helpers is not loaded for you automatically. Add it to your helpers configuration if you want it. Make sure you use a version compatible with the dustjs-linkedin that adaro uses.