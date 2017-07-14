adaro

An expressjs plugin for handling DustJS view rendering. dustjs-helpers are included by default in this module.

var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); var adaro = require ( 'adaro' ); var options = { helpers : [ function ( dust ) { dust.helpers.myHelper = function ( a, b, c, d ) {} }, '../my-custom-helpers' , 'dustjs-helpers' , { name : '../my-custom-helpers/helper-to-render-data-with-args' , arguments : { "debug" : true } } ] }; app.engine( 'dust' , adaro.dust(options)); app.set( 'view engine' , 'dust' );

Make sure that if you've app.set('views', somepath) that the path separators are correct for your operating system.

Configuration

Config options can be used to specify dust helpers, enabled/disable caching, and custom file loading handlers.

helpers (optional) String Array, helper module names

A helper module must either:

Conform to the API established by [dustjs-helpers] (https://github.com/linkedin/dustjs-helpers) provided by LinkedIn or

Export a function which accepts a single argument (being dust itself). Such files should generally be designed for use on both client and server.

Client and Server Compatible

function setupHelpers ( dust ) { } if ( typeof exports !== 'undefined' ) { module .exports = setupHelpers; } else { setupHelpers(dust); }

Alternate API

module.exports = function (dust) { // Add helpers };

cache (optional, defaults to true) Boolean

Set to true to enable dust template caching, or false to disable.

app.engine( 'dust' , dustjs.dust({ cache : false })); app.set( 'view engine' , 'dust' );

Expects helpers to be in the form of:

module .exports = function ( dust, [options] ) { dust.helpers.something = function ( chunk, context, bodies, params ) { }; };

Breaking changes