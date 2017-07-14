openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

adaro

by krakenjs
1.0.4 (see all)

A Dust.js view renderer for express

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.3K

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

adaro

Build Status

An expressjs plugin for handling DustJS view rendering. dustjs-helpers are included by default in this module.

var express = require('express');

var app = express();

var adaro = require('adaro');

var options = {
  helpers: [
    //NOTE: function has to take dust as an argument.
    //The following function defines @myHelper helper
    function (dust) { dust.helpers.myHelper = function (a, b, c, d) {} },
    '../my-custom-helpers',   //Relative path to your custom helpers works
    'dustjs-helpers',   //So do installed modules
    {
      name: '../my-custom-helpers/helper-to-render-data-with-args',
      // or use this signature if you need to pass in additional args
      arguments: { "debug": true }
    }
  ]
};

app.engine('dust', adaro.dust(options));
app.set('view engine', 'dust');

// For rendering precompiled templates:
// app.engine('js', adaro.js({ ... ));
// app.set('view engine', 'js');

Make sure that if you've app.set('views', somepath) that the path separators are correct for your operating system.

Configuration

Config options can be used to specify dust helpers, enabled/disable caching, and custom file loading handlers.

helpers (optional) String Array, helper module names

A helper module must either:

  • Conform to the API established by [dustjs-helpers] (https://github.com/linkedin/dustjs-helpers) provided by LinkedIn or
  • Export a function which accepts a single argument (being dust itself). Such files should generally be designed for use on both client and server.

Client and Server Compatible

function setupHelpers(dust) {

   // Add helpers

}

if (typeof exports !== 'undefined') {
    module.exports = setupHelpers;
} else {
    setupHelpers(dust);
}

Alternate API

module.exports = function (dust) {
    // Add helpers
};

cache (optional, defaults to true) Boolean

Set to true to enable dust template caching, or false to disable.

app.engine('dust', dustjs.dust({ cache: false }));
app.set('view engine', 'dust');

helpers (optional) An array of helper modules to require and use.

Expects helpers to be in the form of:

module.exports = function (dust, [options]) {
    dust.helpers.something = function (chunk, context, bodies, params) {
    };
};

Breaking changes

v1.0.0

  • Removed the layout: option to render and in configuration
  • Dust is our own private instance, not global. If you load helpers, you must do it in the configuration of adaro.
  • We outright require dust. We will not use your application's installed version.
  • Dust ~2.7.1 is required. Dust minors are breaking changes, so those affect users of this module too.
  • Paths passed to the engine that are filesystem absolute paths will be used as is, and not resolved against the view root.
  • dustjs-helpers is not loaded for you automatically. Add it to your helpers configuration if you want it. Make sure you use a version compatible with the dustjs-linkedin that adaro uses.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial