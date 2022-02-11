Adaptive Cards

Adaptive Cards are a new way for developers to exchange content in a common and consistent way. Get started today by putting Adaptive Cards into Microsoft Teams, Outlook Actionable Messages, Cortana Skills, or Windows Timeline -- or render cards inside your own apps by using our SDKs.

Dive in

Install and Build

Adaptive Cards are designed to render anywhere that your users are. The following native platform renderers are under development right now.

PS: Latest Build Status is against main branch.

Platform Latest Release Source Docs Latest Build Status JavaScript Source Docs .NET Source Docs .NET WPF Source Docs .NET HTML Source Docs Windows UWP Source Docs Android Source Docs iOS Source Docs Card Designer Source Docs

Code format

We require the C++ code inside this project to follow the clang-format. If you change them, please make sure your changed files are formatted correctly.

Make sure clang-format version 12.0.0 and above version is used.

IDE integration

ClangFormat describes a set of tools that are built on top of LibFormat. It can support your workflow in a variety of ways including a standalone tool and editor integrations. For details, refer to https://clang.llvm.org/docs/ClangFormat.html

Format with script

Two scripts are provided to help you format files.

Windows user only: use FormatSource.ps1. This script use clang-format.exe which is built into Visual Studio by default. Execute below command in the root folder of the project PowerShell .exe -ExecutionPolicy Bypass scripts\FormatSource .ps1 -ModifiedOnly $False

If it's the first time to run the script, make sure clang-format version 12.0.0 or above in the output. Otherwise you may need to upgrade Visual Studio or use your own clang-format binaries.

[clang-format] Version is : clang-format version 12 .0 .0

Both Windows and MAC users: Use clang-format npmjs package Execute below command in source/nodejs npm run format

Make sure npm install is run before.

Use Git pre-commit hook

git pre-commit hook is an optional process. When you run git commit , it will automatically do the format check and auto fix the format if error detected.

First make sure clang-format binary is installed in your dev enviroment. Then modify scripts/hooks/pre-commit to make sure clangFormat is point to the correct path. And finally setup the git hook.

Two ways to setup the hook:

Copy scripts/hooks/pre-commit to .git/hooks git config --local core.hooksPath scripts/hooks

End User License Agreement for our binary packages

Consumption of the AdaptiveCards binary packages are subject to the Microsoft EULA (End User License Agreement). Please see the relevant terms as listed below:

NOTE: All of the source code, itself, made available in this repo as well as our NPM packages, continue to be governed by the open source MIT license.

Community SDKs

The following SDKs are lovingly maintained by the Adaptive Cards community. Their contributions are sincerely appreciated! 🎉

Contribute

There are many ways to contribute to Adaptive Cards.

Submit bugs and help us verify fixes as they are checked in.

Review the source code changes.

Engage with Adaptive Cards users and developers on StackOverflow.

Join the #adaptivecards discussion on Twitter.

Contribute bug fixes.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.