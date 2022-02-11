openbase logo
adaptivecards

by microsoft
2.10.0

A new way for developers to exchange card content in a common and consistent way.

Readme

Adaptive Cards

logo

Adaptive Cards are a new way for developers to exchange content in a common and consistent way. Get started today by putting Adaptive Cards into Microsoft Teams, Outlook Actionable Messages, Cortana Skills, or Windows Timeline -- or render cards inside your own apps by using our SDKs.

Dive in

Install and Build

Adaptive Cards are designed to render anywhere that your users are. The following native platform renderers are under development right now.

PS: Latest Build Status is against main branch.

PlatformLatest ReleaseSourceDocsLatest Build Status
JavaScriptnpm installSourceDocsBuild Status
.NETNuget installSourceDocsBuild status
.NET WPFNuget installSourceDocsBuild status
.NET HTMLNuget installSourceDocsBuild status
Windows UWPNuget installSourceDocsBuild Status
AndroidMaven CentralSourceDocsBuild status
iOSCocoaPodsSourceDocsBuild status
Card Designernpm installSourceDocsBuild Status

Code format

We require the C++ code inside this project to follow the clang-format. If you change them, please make sure your changed files are formatted correctly.

Make sure clang-format version 12.0.0 and above version is used.

IDE integration

ClangFormat describes a set of tools that are built on top of LibFormat. It can support your workflow in a variety of ways including a standalone tool and editor integrations. For details, refer to https://clang.llvm.org/docs/ClangFormat.html

Format with script

Two scripts are provided to help you format files.

  • Windows user only: use FormatSource.ps1. This script use clang-format.exe which is built into Visual Studio by default.

    Execute below command in the root folder of the project

    PowerShell.exe -ExecutionPolicy Bypass scripts\FormatSource.ps1 -ModifiedOnly $False

If it's the first time to run the script, make sure clang-format version 12.0.0 or above in the output. Otherwise you may need to upgrade Visual Studio or use your own clang-format binaries.

[clang-format] Version is:
clang-format version 12.0.0

  • Both Windows and MAC users: Use clang-format npmjs package

    Execute below command in source/nodejs

    npm run format

Make sure npm install is run before.

Use Git pre-commit hook

git pre-commit hook is an optional process. When you run git commit, it will automatically do the format check and auto fix the format if error detected.

First make sure clang-format binary is installed in your dev enviroment. Then modify scripts/hooks/pre-commit to make sure clangFormat is point to the correct path. And finally setup the git hook.

Two ways to setup the hook:

  1. Copy scripts/hooks/pre-commit to .git/hooks
  2. git config --local core.hooksPath scripts/hooks

End User License Agreement for our binary packages

Consumption of the AdaptiveCards binary packages are subject to the Microsoft EULA (End User License Agreement). Please see the relevant terms as listed below:

NOTE: All of the source code, itself, made available in this repo as well as our NPM packages, continue to be governed by the open source MIT license.

Community SDKs

The following SDKs are lovingly maintained by the Adaptive Cards community. Their contributions are sincerely appreciated! 🎉

PlatformInstallRepoMaintainer
ReactNativenpm installGitHubBigThinkCode
Pic2CardGitHubBigThinkCode
Vue.jsnpm installGitHubTim Cadenbach

Contribute

There are many ways to contribute to Adaptive Cards.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Yadev JayachandranMannam, North Parur, Ernakulam Dist., Kerala, India.17 Ratings99 Reviews
Maker . Programmer . Designer
November 15, 2020

This is super cool stuff! When I first tried it, I was literally mindblown. It's super easy to create the cards and to render it across platforms. Now, we can simply provide a simple api to all our apps and get the same result rendered everywhere!

0
Jayachandran K BKerala13 Ratings13 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

