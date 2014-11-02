Builds a bezier curve that is adaptive; that is to say, it has more points along curved corners, and less points along straight lines. This can be used to produce scalable curves that are consistently smooth, while using a small number of steps. Based on AntiGrain.

Also see adaptive-quadratic-curve.

var bezier = require ( 'adaptive-bezier-curve' ) var start = [ 20 , 20 ], c1 = [ 100 , 159 ], c2 = [ 50 , 200 ], end = [ 200 , 20 ], scale = 2 var points = bezier(start, c1, c2, end, scale)

See demo/index.js for an example with HTML5 canvas.

Usage

Returns an adaptive bezier curve for the given four control points. You can specify a scale to produce better smoothing for scaled contexts, otherwise it defaults to 1.0.

If you specify a points array, the new points will be pushed onto that array (useful for building paths). If you don't specify points , a new array will be used.

License

The AntiGrain 2.4 code is licensed under BSD-3-Clause, see LICENSE.md for details.