adaptive-bezier-curve

by Matt DesLauriers
1.0.3 (see all)

adaptive and scalable 2D bezier curves

Overview

Downloads/wk

7K

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

adaptive-bezier-curve

stable

Builds a bezier curve that is adaptive; that is to say, it has more points along curved corners, and less points along straight lines. This can be used to produce scalable curves that are consistently smooth, while using a small number of steps. Based on AntiGrain.

Also see adaptive-quadratic-curve.

var bezier = require('adaptive-bezier-curve')

var start = [20, 20],
    c1 = [100, 159],
    c2 = [50, 200],
    end = [200, 20],
    scale = 2

var points = bezier(start, c1, c2, end, scale)

//returns a list of 2d points: [ [x,y], [x,y], [x,y] ... ]

See demo/index.js for an example with HTML5 canvas.

img

Usage

NPM

bezier(start, c1, c2, end[, scale, points])

Returns an adaptive bezier curve for the given four control points. You can specify a scale to produce better smoothing for scaled contexts, otherwise it defaults to 1.0.

If you specify a points array, the new points will be pushed onto that array (useful for building paths). If you don't specify points, a new array will be used.

License

The AntiGrain 2.4 code is licensed under BSD-3-Clause, see LICENSE.md for details.

