A typescript library that allows you to authenticate against Azure Active Directory

aka adal.js typescript rewrite

technical features:

100% typescript 80% code coverage easy to install, no dependencies.

Installation

npm install adal-ts --save

Access & ID token support

v0.6.0 adds support for access tokens for use with implicit auth flow against AAD and Office365 link

adal-ts does 4 things:

login to Azure Active Directory get the logged in user logout to Azure Active Directory allow to retrieve the token from storage (ex: apply it to header)

Example Usage

login

let config = new AdalConfig( 'clientID' , 'unittest.onmicrosoft.com' , 'http://localhost' ); let context = Authentication.getContext(config); context.login(); ... Authentication.getAadRedirectProcessor().process();

get the currently logged in user

let config = new AdalConfig( 'clientID' , 'unittest.onmicrosoft.com' , 'http://localhost' ); let context = Authentication.getContext(config); let user = context.getUser();

logout

let config = new AdalConfig( 'clientID' , 'unittest.onmicrosoft.com' , 'http://localhost' ); let context = Authentication.getContext(config); context.logout();

getToken

let config = new AdalConfig( 'clientID' , 'unittest.onmicrosoft.com' , 'http://localhost' ); let context = Authentication.getContext(config); let token = context.getToken();

login with:

user: guestone@hneu70532.onmicrosoft.com

pwd: Test1234

source: adal-ts-consumer

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome!

Building

Use webpack to compile and build. A /dist folder is generated.

npm run webpack

Code coverage

Use npm test cmd to compile and run all tests. After the tests have run a /coverage folder is generated. Drill down to index.html to see the results.

Unit testing