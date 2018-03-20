Angular 5 Active Directory Authentication Library (ADAL) wrapper package. Can be used to authenticate Angular 5 applications to Azure Active Directory.
Based on https://github.com/benbaran/adal-angular4.
IMPORTANT!
Don't use
Http and
HttpModule, You definitely must use
HttpClient and
HttpClientModule instead of them.
The new interceptor is used only for request made by
HttpClient.
When old
Http used request will be untouched (no authorization header).
In
app.module.ts
import { HttpClient, HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http';
...
imports: [..., HttpClientModule ], // important! HttpClientModule replaces HttpModule
providers: [
Adal5Service,
{ provide: Adal5HTTPService, useFactory: Adal5HTTPService.factory, deps: [HttpClient, Adal5Service] } // // important! HttpClient replaces Http
]
import { Adal5HTTPService, Adal5Service } from 'adal-angular5';
...
export class HttpService {
constructor(
private adal5HttpService: Adal5HTTPService,
private adal5Service: Adal5Service) { }
public get(url: string): Observable<any> {
const options = this.prepareOptions();
return this.adal5HttpService.get(url, options)
}
private prepareOptions():any{
let headers = new HttpHeaders();
headers = headers
.set('Content-Type', 'application/json')
.set('Authorization', `Bearer ${this.adal5Service.userInfo.token}`);
return { headers };
}