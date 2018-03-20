openbase logo
adal-angular5

by Ben Baran
1.0.36 (see all)

Angular 5 ADAL Wrapper

Popularity

Downloads/wk

279

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

adal-angular5

build status

Angular 5 Active Directory Authentication Library (ADAL) wrapper package. Can be used to authenticate Angular 5 applications to Azure Active Directory.

Based on https://github.com/benbaran/adal-angular4.

How to use it

IMPORTANT!

Don't use Http and HttpModule, You definitely must use HttpClient and HttpClientModule instead of them. The new interceptor is used only for request made by HttpClient. When old Http used request will be untouched (no authorization header).

In app.module.ts

import { HttpClient, HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http';
...
    imports: [..., HttpClientModule  ], // important! HttpClientModule replaces HttpModule
    providers: [
        Adal5Service,
        { provide: Adal5HTTPService, useFactory: Adal5HTTPService.factory, deps: [HttpClient, Adal5Service] } //  // important! HttpClient replaces Http
  ]

Example

import { Adal5HTTPService, Adal5Service } from 'adal-angular5';
...
export class HttpService {
    constructor(
        private adal5HttpService: Adal5HTTPService,
        private adal5Service: Adal5Service) { }

public get(url: string): Observable<any> {
        const options = this.prepareOptions();
        return this.adal5HttpService.get(url, options)
    }
    
private prepareOptions():any{
 let headers = new HttpHeaders();
        headers = headers
            .set('Content-Type', 'application/json')
            .set('Authorization', `Bearer ${this.adal5Service.userInfo.token}`);
        return { headers };
}

