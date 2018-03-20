Angular 5 Active Directory Authentication Library (ADAL) wrapper package. Can be used to authenticate Angular 5 applications to Azure Active Directory.

Based on https://github.com/benbaran/adal-angular4.

How to use it

IMPORTANT!

Don't use Http and HttpModule , You definitely must use HttpClient and HttpClientModule instead of them. The new interceptor is used only for request made by HttpClient . When old Http used request will be untouched (no authorization header).

In app.module.ts

import { HttpClient, HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http' ; ... imports: [..., HttpClientModule ], providers: [ Adal5Service, { provide: Adal5HTTPService, useFactory: Adal5HTTPService.factory, deps: [HttpClient, Adal5Service] } ]

Example