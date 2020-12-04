Angular 4+ Adal wrapper package. Can be used to authenticate Angular applications against Azure Active Directory v1 endpoint.
gulp watch - watch for file changes do the build task
gulp build - clean the dist directory and build the project
gulp commit - bump version and add and commit files to git (for maintainers only)
gulp publish - publish new npm version (for maintainers only)
git clone https://github.com/benbaran/adal-angular4.git
npm install -g @angular/cli@latest gulp@latest
del .\package-lock.json
ng update --all --force
npm install typescript@3.1.1
gulp build
gulp publish
First install the package ( ex using npm )
npm i adal-angular4
Implement ADAL authentication:
Open your Angular root module, usually app.module.ts Add the following import
/*Authentication*/
import { AdalService, AdalGuard, AdalInterceptor } from 'adal-angular4';
import { HTTP_INTERCEPTORS } from '@angular/common/http';
Update your @NgModule providers section with the following line:
providers: [AdalService, AdalGuard, {provide: HTTP_INTERCEPTORS, useClass: AdalInterceptor, multi: true }
It should look something like this:
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent,
...
],
imports: [
...
],
providers: [AdalService, AdalGuard, {provide: HTTP_INTERCEPTORS, useClass: AdalInterceptor, multi: true }, ... ],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
inside your environment.ts file add your config, this file is created for you when u use the Angular CLI
Usually can be found here: src ├── environements └── environment.ts └── environment.prod.ts
export const environment = {
production: false,
config: {
tenant: 'tenant.onmicrosoft.com',
clientId: 'app registration id',
endpoints: {
'http://localhost:4200/': 'the id'
}
}
};
Then import the following into your root component usually app.component.ts
import { environment } from '../environments/environment';
import { AdalService } from 'adal-angular4';
Init the adal lib by adding the following lines to your constructor or OnInit
export class AppComponent implements {
constructor(private adalService: AdalService) {
this.adalService.init(environment.config);
this.adalService.handleWindowCallback();
}
}
You can protect routes by adding the authguard to you route
import the following inside your routing module file usually app-routing.module.ts
import { AdalGuard } from 'adal-angular4';
ex:
const routes: Routes = [
{
path: '',
component: YourComponent,
canActivate: [AdalGuard]
}
];
You can call the login and logout function with the following code.
AdalService needs to be imported in your file
import { AdalService } from 'adal-angular4';
/*Dont forget to initialize*/
constructor(private adalService: AdalService)
Login:
this.adalService.login();
Logout:
this.adalService.logOut();
Checking if user has allready logged in if not do something
AdalService needs to be imported in your file
import { AdalService } from 'adal-angular4';
/*Dont forget to initialize*/
constructor(private adalService: AdalService)
if (this.adalService.userInfo.authenticated) {
/*All good*/
} else {
/*No good*/
}
This section is optional, the library works without these settings aswell.
Setup for Role based authentication in your Angular application:
Go to you app registration, the same one you used the clientId from inside your environments file. And add your custom roles inside the app manifest:
"appRoles": [
{
"allowedMemberTypes": [
"User"
],
"description": "your user description",
"displayName": "UserRole",
"id": "generate a unique guid",
"isEnabled": true,
"value": "UserRole"
},
{
"allowedMemberTypes": [
"User"
],
"description": "your admin description",
"displayName": "AdminRole",
"id": "generate a unique guid",
"isEnabled": true,
"value": "AdminRole"
}
]
Once these roles have been created you can assign them to users:
Open the registration for local directory, this can be found on the overview page on the right side 'Managed application in local directory: -your app registration name-' On this page go to 'Users and groups' and click 'Add user'
Now add the user that needs to be able to access the application and assign a role to the user.
The last step in Azure is activating the User assignment required property in the 'Properties' tab. When you enable this option only users that are assigned a role can login to the application.
In order to protect a certain route to be accessed only by authenticated users with a certain role: Update the
with the following data attribute
const routes: Routes = [
{
path: '',
component: YourComponent,
canActivate: [AdalGuard],
data: { expectedRole: 'AdminRole' }
}
];
expectedRole can be any of the custom Roles you created in App manifest (appRoles) for your app registration in Azure.