A Node.js Adafruit IO Client, Local Server, & io.adafruit.com TLS Tunnel.
Make sure you have Node.js v4.0.0 or higher installed on your computer.
$ node -v
v4.0.0
Install
forever and
adafruit-io on your computer using
npm.
$ npm install -g forever adafruit-io
You can also optionally install
forever-service if you are using a Linux distro, and would like to run the server as a service.
$ npm install -g forever-service
View the available sub commands for
adafruit-io:
$ adafruit-io help
Usage: adafruit-io <command>
Commands:
server Adafruit IO local server
client Adafruit IO client
tunnel TLS tunnel to io.adafruit.com
help Show help
version Show version info
completion generate bash completion script
The three main commands available are
service,
tunnel, and
help.
The server included in this package is an open source API compatible version of Adafruit IO that you can run locally. Future additions to io.adafruit.com will allow you to sync your local data with the hosted service.
The tunnel commands will always be prefixed with
adafruit-io server, and you can always get more information
about the available commands by running
adafruit-io server help.
First, you will need to configure the server with a
username and
key that
you will expect when clients make requests to the server. Let's look at the help
for
adafruit-io server config help.
$ adafruit-io server config help
Usage: adafruit-io server config [options]
Commands:
help Show help
Options:
-p, --port Server port [default: "8080"]
-u, --username Local Adafruit IO Username [required]
-k, --key Local Adafruit IO Key [required]
The
--username and
--key you set here will be used by the server to authenticate requests from
your devices. You can set them to any value, but make sure the Adafruit IO Key is not easily
guessable.
$ adafruit-io server config --username test_user --key efoih3r8hsfdfh1r31rhsdhf
[info] Server settings saved
To start the server daemon, you can run the following command on the default port of
8080
$ adafruit-io server start
▄▄
▄████
▄███████
█████████▌
███████████
████████████▌
███████████████▄ ████████████▌
█████████████████████▀▀█████ ▄▄▄▄▄▄▄
▐██████████████████ █████████████████▄▄
▀█████████ ▀▀███ ██████████████████████
█████████▄▄ ▐████▀ ▐█████████████▀
▀▀███████████████▄▄█████████████▀
▄███████ ██ ▀████████████▀
███████▀ ▄████ ▐█████▄
█████████████████▄▄██████▄
███████████████████████████
██████████████ ▐████████████▌
▐██████████▀▀ ▀███████████▌
█████▀▀ ▀█████████▌
▀██████
▀███
----------------------------------------------------------------------
adafruit io
----------------------------------------------------------------------
[info] server ready at http://todd.local:8080/
[info] documentation is available at http://todd.local:8080/api/docs
The server will stay up until you shut down your computer, or stop the server. To stop the server, run the following command:
$ adafruit-io server stop
[info] stopping server...
If you would like to run the server on a different port, you can use the
-p option
to set the port you wish to use. Note: As as a general rule processes running
without root privileges cannot bind to ports below 1024. Use a port > 1024, or run
the server using elevated privileges via
sudo, but this is not recommended.
This is a TLS/SSL tunnel for securely connecting HTTP and MQTT clients to io.adafruit.com. Instead of pointing your MQTT or HTTP client at io.adafruit.com, use the IP address or hostname of the computer you are running the tunnel on.
Requests to port 8888 on the Pi will be tunneled to HTTPS port 443 on io.adafruit.com.
Connections to port 1883 on the Pi will be tunneled to MQTTS port 8883 on io.adafruit.com.
The purpose of this service is to add an encryption layer, specifically TLS, to your adafruit IO messages in transit across the Internet. Not all IoT radio modules have a TLS stack and if you sent a message to adafruit.io with that device, it would be unencrypted at the application layer. For example, the message would be encrypted by the radio at the WiFi layer, but would be unencrypted at the Ethernet layer as it went from your router to the Internet.
The danger of unencrypted application messages are two-fold. The first is that your message may be modified in transit but more importantly, your message can be read by any server that routes your traffic. It's like sending a postcard. If you made a adafruit.io connected garage door, then a lot of people (and machines) would know when the door opened and closed.
Therefore, this service protects your data from prying eyes on the Internet.
However, this service runs as an unauthenticated service on your network. This is by design so that your IoT device can make a connection to it. But it also means that anything on your network can talk to this service. Your adafruit.io credentials are not stored on this gateway service, but on your IoT device. So an attacker would still need to know your adafuit.io credentials to post to adafruit.io.
Lastly, this service does not protect cellular modules. If you have something like a Adafruit FONA, then it makes an Internet connection directly through the cellular system and unless there is a TLS stack on the module, than most likely it's not end-to-end encrypted.
The tunnel commands will always be prefixed with
adafruit-io tunnel, and you can always get more information
about the available commands by running
adafruit-io tunnel help.
$ adafruit-io tunnel help
Usage: adafruit-io tunnel <command> [options]
Commands:
install Install tunnel service (linux only)
remove Remove tunnel service (linux only)
start Start tunnel daemon
restart Restart tunnel daemon
stop Stop tunnel daemon
help Show help
Options:
-h, --http HTTP port [default: "8888"]
-m, --mqtt MQTT port [default: "1883"]
To start the tunnel daemon, you can run the following command on the default port of
8888:
$ adafruit-io tunnel start
▄▄
▄████
▄███████
█████████▌
███████████
████████████▌
███████████████▄ ████████████▌
█████████████████████▀▀█████ ▄▄▄▄▄▄▄
▐██████████████████ █████████████████▄▄
▀█████████ ▀▀███ ██████████████████████
█████████▄▄ ▐████▀ ▐█████████████▀
▀▀███████████████▄▄█████████████▀
▄███████ ██ ▀████████████▀
███████▀ ▄████ ▐█████▄
█████████████████▄▄██████▄
███████████████████████████
██████████████ ▐████████████▌
▐██████████▀▀ ▀███████████▌
█████▀▀ ▀█████████▌
▀██████
▀███
----------------------------------------------------------------------
adafruit io
----------------------------------------------------------------------
[info] io.adafruit.com HTTPS tunnel running: http://todd.local:8888/
[info] io.adafruit.com MQTTS tunnel running: mqtt://todd.local:1883
The tunnel will stay up until you shut down your computer, or stop the tunnel. To stop the tunnel daemon, run the following command:
$ adafruit-io tunnel stop
[info] stopping tunnel...
If you would like to run the tunnel on a different ports, you can use the
--http &
--mqtt options
to set the ports you wish to use. Note: As as a general rule processes running
without root privileges cannot bind to ports below 1024. Use a port > 1024, or run
the tunnel using elevated privileges via
sudo, but this is not recommended.
A CLI client for use with io.adafruit.com or the local Adafruit IO server included in this package.
The client commands will always be prefixed with
adafruit-io client, and you can append
help to any
command to get more info about that command.
$ adafruit-io client config help
Usage: adafruit-io client config [options]
Commands:
help Show help
Options:
-h, --host Server hostname [default: "io.adafruit.com"]
-p, --port Server port [default: "80"]
-u, --username Adafruit IO Username [required]
-k, --key Adafruit IO Key [required]
You can then use your Adafruit IO
username and
key to authenticate yourself.
$ adafruit-io client config --username testing_username --key xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
[info] Client settings saved
Feeds are the core of the Adafruit IO system. The feed holds metadata about data that gets pushed, and you will have one feed for each type of data you send to the system. You can have separate feeds for each sensor in a project, or you can use one feed to contain JSON encoded data for all of your sensors.
$ adafruit-io client feeds help
Usage: adafruit-io client feeds <action>
Actions:
all All feeds for current user
create Create a new Feed
destroy Delete an existing Feed
get Get feed by ID, Feed key, or Feed Name
update Update properties of an existing Feed
replace Replace an existing Feed
watch Listen for new values
help Show help
Example: List all feeds for your user
$ adafruit-io client feeds all
[info] Success
[ { id: 1000,
key: 'frontdoor',
name: 'frontdoor',
description: '',
unit_type: null,
unit_symbol: null,
last_value: 'open',
status: 'offline',
visibility: 'private',
enabled: true,
license: null,
group_id: null,
created_at: '2015-08-28T17:13:12.516Z',
updated_at: '2015-09-21T17:20:04.630Z' } ]
Some commands will expect paramaters, so you can also view help on each command. Let's
take a look at the parameters expected by
update.
$ adafruit-io client feeds update help
Usage: adafruit-io client feeds update <id> [options]
Parameters:
id ID, key, or name of feed to use
help Show help
Options:
-j, --json JSON output
Example: Update
frontdoor feed name to be
Front
$ adafruit-io client feeds update frontdoor
? feed.name (optional): Front
? feed.key (optional):
? feed.description (optional):
? feed.unit_type (optional):
? feed.unit_symbol (optional):
? feed.visibility (optional):
? feed.license (optional):
? feed.group_id (optional):
[info] Success
{ id: 1000,
key: 'frontdoor',
name: 'Front',
description: '',
unit_type: '',
unit_symbol: '',
last_value: 'open',
status: 'offline',
visibility: 'private',
enabled: true,
license: null,
group_id: null,
created_at: '2015-08-28T17:13:12.516Z',
updated_at: '2015-09-21T21:12:37.958Z' }
You can also listen for realtime changes to your feeds by using the
watch command.
Example: Listen for changes to the
frontdoor feed
$ adafruit-io client feeds watch door
[info] Feeds -> Front
{ id: 1000,
key: 'frontdoor',
name: 'Front',
description: '',
unit_type: '',
unit_symbol: '',
last_value: 'closed',
status: 'offline',
visibility: 'private',
user_id: 5,
created_at: '2015-08-28T17:13:12.516Z',
updated_at: '2015-09-21T21:12:37.958Z',
mode: null,
enabled: true,
fixed: false,
last_value_at: '2015-09-21T15:10:34.048Z',
license: null,
group_id: null,
feed_alias: null,
recorded: 'just now',
last_geo: { lat: null, lon: null, ele: null }
}
All operations can also output raw JSON so they can be piped to tools like jq for processing incoming data.
Example: Get all feeds as JSON, and pipe the output to jq to extract the feed names.
$ adafruit-io client feeds all --json | jq '.[] | .name' --raw-output
Front
temperature
battery
fan
door
Example: Watch the
door feed for changes, output new values as JSON,
and pipe the output to jq.
$ adafruit-io client feeds watch door --json | jq .last_value --raw-output
open
closed
open
Data represents the actual stored data sent to Adafruit IO feeds.
$ adafruit-io client data help
Usage: adafruit-io client data <action>
Actions:
all All data for current feed
create Create new Data
send Create new Data and Feed
receive Receive data?
previous Previous Data in Queue
next Next Data in Queue
last Last Data in Queue
destroy Delete existing Data
get Returns data based on ID
update Update properties of existing Data
replace Replace existing Data
watch Listen for new values
help Show help
Let's look at the
all operation as an example.
$ adafruit-io client data all help
Usage: adafruit-io client data all <feed_id>
Parameters:
feed_id ID, key, or name of feed
help Show help
Example: View all feed data
$ adafruit-io client data all door
[info] Success
[ { id: 122222,
value: 'open',
position: null,
feed_id: 1000,
group_id: null,
expiration: null,
lat: null,
lon: null,
ele: null,
completed_at: null,
created_at: '2015-09-21T15:10:34.048Z',
updated_at: '2015-09-21T15:10:34.048Z',
created_epoch: 1442848234.04861 } ]
Groups allow you to update and retrieve multiple feeds with one request.
$ adafruit-io client groups help
Usage: adafruit-io client groups <action>
Actions:
all All groups for current user
create Create a new Group
destroy Delete an existing Group
get Returns Group based on ID
update Update properties of an existing Group
replace Replace an existing Group
watch Listen for new values
help Show help
Example: List all groups for your user
$ adafruit-io client groups all
[info] Success
[ { id: 5,
name: 'weather',
key: 'weather',
description: null,
source: null,
properties: null,
source_keys: null,
created_at: '2015-07-14T22:41:48.898Z',
updated_at: '2015-07-14T22:41:48.898Z',
feeds: [ [Object], [Object] ] } ]
Example: Get the
weather group as JSON and parse the feed names with jq
$ adafruit-io client groups get weather --json | jq '.feeds[] | .name' --raw-output
humidity
temp
Copyright (c) 2015 Adafruit Industries. Licensed under the MIT license.
Adafruit invests time and resources providing this open source code. Please support Adafruit and open-source hardware by purchasing products from Adafruit.