ad-hok is a set of helpers that let you use React hooks in a functional pipeline style. Its API and concept are inspired by Recompose.
For an introductory comparison of
ad-hok vs "vanilla" hooks, see this article.
$ npm install --save ad-hok
If you're using ESLint, you may want to install
eslint-plugin-ad-hok to enforce
ad-hok best practices
$ npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-ad-hok
In your
.eslintrc:
"extends": ["plugin:ad-hok/recommended"]
If you're using Babel, you may want to install
babel-plugin-transform-react-display-name-pipe for nicer component display names when debugging
$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-react-display-name-pipe
In your
.babelrc (or
babel.config.js):
"plugins": ["transform-react-display-name-pipe"]
Alternatively, you can use
addDisplayName() in your components to specify component display names
import {addState, addHandlers, flowMax} from 'ad-hok'
const Counter = flowMax(
addState('count', 'setCount', 0),
addHandlers({
increment: ({ setCount }) => () => setCount(n => n + 1),
decrement: ({ setCount }) => () => setCount(n => n - 1),
reset: ({ setCount }) => () => setCount(0)
}),
({count, increment, decrement, reset}) =>
<>
Count: {count}
<button onClick={reset}>Reset</button>
<button onClick={increment}>+</button>
<button onClick={decrement}>-</button>
</>
)
ad-hok helpers are composed using
flowMax()
Compare this to using Recompose's
compose():
import {compose, withState, withHandlers} from 'recompose'
const addCounting = compose(
withState('count', 'setCount', 0),
withHandlers({
increment: ({ setCount }) => () => setCount(n => n + 1),
decrement: ({ setCount }) => () => setCount(n => n - 1),
reset: ({ setCount }) => () => setCount(0)
})
)
const EnhancedComponent = addCounting(SomeComponent)
Ad-hok works nicely with Typescript, see our guide to ad-hok + Typescript
addState()
addState(
stateName: string,
stateUpdaterName: string,
initialState: any | (props: Object) => any
): Function
Adds two additional props: a state value, and a function to update that state value
Wraps
useState() hook
Comparable to Recompose's
withState()
For example:
const Counter = flowMax(
addState('count', 'setCount', 0),
({count, setCount}) =>
<>
Count: {count}
<button onClick={() => setCount(0)}>Reset</button>
<button onClick={() => setCount(prevCount => prevCount + 1)}>+</button>
</>
)
addEffect()
addEffect(
callback: (props: Object) => Function,
dependencies?: Array<string> | (oldProps: Object, newProps: Object) => boolean
): Function
Accepts a function of props that returns a function (which gets passed to
useEffect()). Used for imperative, possibly effectful code
The optional second argument is a dependencies argument. It corresponds to the second argument to
useEffect()
For example:
const Example = flowMax(
addState('count', 'setCount', 0),
addEffect(({count}) => () => {
document.title = `You clicked ${count} times`
}, ['count']),
addEffect(() => () => {
console.log("I get called on every re-render")
}),
addEffect(() => () => {
console.log("I only get called once on mount")
}, []),
({count, setCount}) =>
<>
Count: {count}
<button onClick={() => setCount(0)}>Reset</button>
<button onClick={() => setCount(prevCount => prevCount + 1)}>+</button>
</>
)
addLayoutEffect()
addLayoutEffect(
callback: (props: Object) => Function,
dependencies?: Array<string> | (oldProps: Object, newProps: Object) => boolean
): Function
Accepts a function of props that returns a function (which gets passed to
useLayoutEffect()). Used for imperative, possibly effectful code. The signature is identical to
addEffect, but it fires synchronously after all DOM mutations
The optional second argument is a dependencies argument. It corresponds to the second argument to
useLayoutEffect()
For example:
const Example = flowMax(
addState('count', 'setCount', 0),
addLayoutEffect(({count}) => () => {
document.title = `You clicked ${count} times`
}, ['count']),
addLayoutEffect(() => () => {
console.log("I get called on every re-render")
}),
addLayoutEffect(() => () => {
console.log("I only get called once on mount")
}, []),
({count, setCount}) =>
<>
Count: {count}
<button onClick={() => setCount(0)}>Reset</button>
<button onClick={() => setCount(prevCount => prevCount + 1)}>+</button>
</>
)
addProps()
addProps(
createProps: (incomingProps: Object) => Object | Object,
dependencies?: Array<string> | (oldProps: Object, newProps: Object) => boolean
): Function
Accepts a function that returns additional props based on the incoming props. Or accepts an object of additional props. The additional props get merged with the incoming props
The optional second argument is a dependencies argument that controls memoization of the added props. This can be used to avoid expensive recomputation or to stabilize prop identity across rerenders (allowing for downstream
shouldComponentUpdate()/
React.memo() optimizations that rely on prop equality)
Doesn't wrap any hooks (other than
useMemo() for the dependency tracking), just a convenience helper comparable to Recompose's
withProps()
For example:
const Doubler = flowMax(
addProps(({num}) => ({num: num * 2})),
({num}) =>
<div>Number: {num}</div>
)
const Outer = () =>
<Doubler num={3}> // renders "Number: 6"
const OptimizedDoubler = flowMax(
addProps(({num}) => ({num: num * 2}), ['num']),
({num}) =>
<div>Number: {num}</div>
)
addDefaultProps()
addDefaultProps(
defaults: (incomingProps: Object) => Object | Object,
): Function
Adds some props only if they are not already present in the incoming props (ie. if they are
null or
undefined).
For example:
const Greeting = flowMax(
addDefaultProps({
name: 'world',
}),
({name}) => <div>Hello, {name}!</div>
)
const AnonymousGreeting = () =>
<Greeting /> // renders "Hello, world!"
const ReactGreeting = () =>
<Greeting name="React" /> // renders "Hello, React!"
addHandlers()
addHandlers(
handlerCreators: {
[handlerName: string]: (props: Object) => Function
},
dependencies?: Array<string> | (oldProps: Object, newProps: Object) => boolean
): Function
Takes an object map of handler creators. These are higher-order functions that accept a set of props and return a function handler.
The optional second argument is a dependencies argument that controls memoizing the handlers. Stabilizing the handlers' identities across rerenders allows for downstream
shouldComponentUpdate()/
React.memo() optimizations that rely on prop equality
Doesn't wrap any hooks (other than
useMemo() when passing the optional
dependencies argument), just a convenience helper comparable to Recompose's
withHandlers()
For example:
const ClickLogger = flowMax(
addHandlers({
onClick: ({onClick}) => (...args) => {
console.log('click')
onClick(...args)
}
}),
({onClick}) =>
<button onClick={onClick}>click me</button>
)
const Fetcher = flowMax(
addHandlers({
onSubmit: ({someProp}) => () => {
fetchData({someProp})
},
}, ['someProp']),
({onSubmit}) =>
<ExpensiveToRender onSubmit={onSubmit} />
)
addStateHandlers()
addStateHandlers(
initialState: Object | (props: Object) => Object
stateUpdaters: {
[key: string]: (state: Object, props: Object) => (...payload: any[]) => Object
}
): Function
Adds additional props for state object properties and immutable updater functions in a form of
(...payload: any[]) => Object
addStateHandlers() doesn't accept a dependencies argument because the identity of the exposed handlers is always stable
Wraps
useReducer() hook
Comparable to Recompose's
withStateHandlers()
For example:
const Counter = flowMax(
addStateHandlers(
{count: 0},
{
increment: ({count}) => () => ({count: count + 1}),
decrement: ({count}) => () => ({count: count - 1}),
reset: () => () => ({count: 0}),
}
),
({count, increment, decrement, reset}) =>
<>
Count: {count}
<button onClick={reset}>Reset</button>
<button onClick={increment}>+</button>
<button onClick={decrement}>-</button>
</>
)
addRef()
addRef(
refName: string,
initialValue: (incomingProps: Object) => any | any,
): Function
Adds an additional prop of the given name whose value is a ref initialized to the given initial value
Wraps
useRef() hook
For example:
const Example = flowMax(
addRef('inputRef', null),
({inputRef}) =>
<>
<input ref={inputRef} />
<button onClick={() => inputRef.current.focus()}>focus input</button>
</>
)
addContext()
addContext(
context: ReactContextObject,
contextName: string,
): Function
Adds an additional prop of the given name whose value is the current value of the given React context object
Wraps
useContext() hook
For example:
const ColorContext = React.createContext()
const Example = flowMax(
addContext(ColorContext, 'color'),
({color}) =>
<span>
The current color is {color}
</span>
)
const Outer = () =>
<ColorContext.Provider value="red">
<Example />
</ColorContext.Provider>
addReducer()
addReducer(
reducer: (prevState: Object, action: any) => Object,
initialState: Object | (props: Object) => Object,
): Function
Adds additional props for state object properties and the reducer
dispatch function
Wraps
useReducer() hook
For example:
const reducer = (state, action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case 'increment':
return {count: state.count + 1};
case 'decrement':
return {count: state.count - 1};
default:
throw new Error();
}
}
const initialState = {count: 0}
const Counter = flow(
addReducer(reducer, initialState),
({count, dispatch}) =>
<>
Count: {count}
<button onClick={() => dispatch({type: 'increment'})}>+</button>
<button onClick={() => dispatch({type: 'decrement'})}>-</button>
</>
)
addReducer() is a wrapper around a "static reducer". If you want to wrap a "reducer over props"
(as described in this article),
you can use
addReducerOverProps() from
ad-hok-utils.
It should be mentioned that
addStateHandlers() is similar to a reducer over props (in fact it's implemented
using one) and is arguably more convenient/streamlined than a reducer is
addMemoBoundary()
addMemoBoundary(
dependencies?: Array<string> | (oldProps: Object, newProps: Object) => boolean
): Function
Avoids unnecessary re-rendering of everything below it in a
flowMax chain
Wraps
React.memo
The optional argument is an array of names of props that should trigger re-rendering whenever one of those props changes (based on
=== comparison). If the argument is omitted, re-rendering will occur whenever any prop changes (like
React.memo()'s default behavior)
For example:
const DefaultDoubler = flowMax(
addMemoBoundary(), // this component will re-render whenever any of its props changes
addProps(({num}) => ({doubled: num * 2})),
({doubled}) =>
<div>Doubled: {doubled}</div>
)
const PropsArrayDoubler = flowMax(
addMemoBoundary(["num"]), // this component will re-render whenever its `num` prop changes
addProps(({num}) => ({doubled: num * 2})),
({doubled}) =>
<div>Doubled: {doubled}</div>
)
branch()
branch(
test: (props: Object) => boolean,
left: (incomingProps: Object) => Object,
right: ?(incomingProps: Object) => Object
): Function
A helper that accepts a test function and two functions. The test function is passed the incoming props. If it returns true, the left function is called with the incoming props; otherwise, the right function is called. If the right is not supplied, it will by default pass through the incoming props.
Doesn't wrap any hooks, just a convenience helper comparable to Recompose's
branch()
Typically used along with
renderNothing()/
returns() to do conditional rendering
For example:
const Message = flowMax(
branch(({hideMe}) => hideMe, renderNothing()),
() =>
<span>I'm not hidden!</span>
)
<Message hideMe /> // doesn't render anything
<Message /> // renders "I'm not hidden"
In order to avoid violating hooks invariants, both branches are rendered as separate components from the preceding steps of the
flowMax()
If you don't want to have the branches rendered as components (eg when using
flowMax() in a non-React context), you can use
branchPure() instead
branchPure()
branchPure(
test: (props: Object) => boolean,
left: (incomingProps: Object) => Object,
right: ?(incomingProps: Object) => Object
): Function
A helper that (like
branch()) accepts a test function and two functions. The test function is passed the incoming props. If it returns true, the left function is called with the incoming props; otherwise, the right function is called. If the right is not supplied, it will by default pass through the incoming props.
The difference from
branch() is that the branches are not automatically rendered as React components. Typically, it's a good idea to use
branch() when using
ad-hok in a React setting (ie the typical usage where a
flowMax() is a React component) in order to avoid violating hooks invariants. So your rule of thumb should be to only use
branchPure() inside non-React-component
flowMax()'s
For example:
const returnsThreeSometimes = flowMax(
branchPure(x => x > 1, returns(3)),
x => x + 4
)
returnsThreeSometimes(2) // 3
returnsThreeSometimes(1) // 5
renderNothing()
renderNothing(): MagicReturnValue
A helper that always renders
null (as the return value of the whole
flowMax())
Doesn't wrap any hooks, just a convenience helper comparable to Recompose's
renderNothing()
Typically used inside of
branch()
For example:
const Message = flowMax(
branch(({data}) => !data, renderNothing()),
({data}) =>
<span>{data.message}</span>
)
returns()
returns(
(props: Object) => returnValue: any
): MagicReturnValue
A helper that always returns the return value of its argument (as the return value of the whole
flowMax())
Doesn't wrap any hooks, just a convenience helper somewhat comparable to Recompose's
renderComponent()
Typically used inside of
branch()
For example:
const Message = flowMax(
branch(({data}) => !data, returns(() => <Loading />)),
({data}) =>
<span>{data.message}</span>
)
addPropTypes()
addPropTypes(
propTypes: object
): Function
A helper that assigns to the
propTypes property of the current point in the
flowMax()
Doesn't wrap any hooks, just a convenience helper comparable to Recompose's
setPropTypes()
For example:
const Maybe = flowMax(
addProps(({isIt}) => ({message: isIt ? 'yup' : 'no'}),
addPropTypes({
isIt: PropTypes.bool,
message: PropTypes.string.isRequired
}),
({message}) =>
<span>{message}</span>
)
<Maybe isIt={true} />
addWrapper()
addWrapper(
(
render: (additionalProps: ?Object) => any,
props: Object
) => any
): Function
A helper that allows taking control of the rendering of the rest of the
flowMax() chain. Use cases could be to render additional JSX/markup wrapping or side-by-side with the JSX returned at the end of the
flowMax()
The supplied callback receives a
render function and the incoming
props.
render() will render the rest of the chain. It optionally accepts additional props to pass to the next step in the chain (which will also get "forwarded" the incoming
props. Additional props passed via
render() take precedence over forwarded
props)
Doesn't wrap any hooks, just a convenience helper
For example:
const MaybeShowMessage = flowMax(
addWrapper((render, props) =>
<div>
<h1>{props.header}</h1>
{render()}
</div>
),
addProps(() => ({
shouldShowMessage: !!random(),
})),
branch(({shouldShowMessage}) => !shouldShowMessage, renderNothing()),
({message}) =>
<span>{message}</span>
)
<MaybeShowMessage
header="This always gets rendered"
message="This maybe gets rendered"
/>
addWrapperHOC()
addWrapperHOC(
hoc: HigherOrderComponent
): Function
A helper that allows wrapping an existing higher-order component.
Doesn't wrap any hooks, just a convenience helper
For example:
import {withNavigation} from 'react-navigation'
const BackButton = flowMax(
addWrapperHOC(withNavigation),
({navigation, children}) =>
<Button onPress={() => navigation.goBack()}>
<Text>{children}</Text>
</Button>
)
<BackButton>Back</BackButton>
addDisplayName()
addDisplayName(
displayName: string
): Function
Allows specifying a
displayName for the component
Doesn't wrap any hooks, just a convenience helper
For example:
const MyComponent = flowMax(
addDisplayName('MyComponent'),
({message}) => <div>{message}</div>
)
flowMax()
flowMax(
pipelineFunction: (incomingProps: Object) => Object,
...
): Function
Used to compose helpers together into a single chain encapsulating your component
Comparable to Recompose's
compose(). Works like
lodash/fp's
flow(), with some additional "magic"
For example:
const Message = flowMax(
branch(({data}) => !data, returns(<Loading />)),
({data}) =>
<span>{data.message}</span>
)
Several helpers accept an optional "dependencies" argument specifying conditions under which that helper should "re-run" (eg recompute its values, or retrigger its effect). This is conceptually parallel to e.g.
useEffect()'s or
useMemo()'s dependencies argument
This dependencies argument can either be specified as a simple declarative "dependencies list" of props, or as a callback comparing old vs new props
A "dependencies list" is an array of strings that are Lodash
get()-style "paths" into the props object. The helper re-runs whenever any of the corresponding values in the props object change identity
So for example this specifies that the effect should retrigger whenever the
message prop changes or the
language property of the
settings prop changes:
addEffect(({message, settings}) => () => {
const translatedMessage = getTranslatedMessage(message, settings.language)
alert(translatedMessage)
}, ['message', 'settings.language'])
When the condition for re-running the helper can't easily be expressed as a dependencies list, you can instead use a callback that compares old vs new props and returns true if the helper should re-run:
addEffect(
({count}) => () => {
console.log(`count just increased by > 1: ${count}`)
},
(oldProps, newProps) => newProps.cound - oldProps.count > 1
)
The callback won't be called on the initial render so you can always safely assume that
oldProps exists
For additional useful ad-hok helpers, check out
ad-hok-utils
ad-hok/
flowMax() in non-React contexts
Once you get used to
ad-hok's helpers, you may find that some of them come in handy when writing typical non-React code where you'd usually use
lodash/fp's
flow()
For example,
addProps() is a nice shorthand for
obj => ({...obj, someAdditionalProps}):
flow(
({a, ...obj}) => ({
...obj,
a,
b: a + 2
}),
...
)
// vs:
flowMax(
addProps(({a}) => ({b: a + 2}),
...
)
And the control-flow helpers like
branchPure()/
returns() can be powerful:
const maybeReturnsThree = x => {
if (x < 2) return 3
return x + 4
}
// vs:
const maybeReturnsThree = flowMax(
branchPure(x => x < 2, returns(() => 3)),
x => x + 4
)
Recompose's approach is an elegant, highly composable way of building up logic out of small "building blocks" (in its case, higher-order components). Once I saw how clearly it expressed the separation between different pieces of functionality and the dependencies between them, it made writing class components look like an unappealing structure where you just have a "flat" set of methods and have to work hard to trace the dependencies between them
Now React hooks have entered the picture. And they're very interesting and the promise of only using function components is great!
But I find the typical usage of hooks to still be less readable (and composable) than Recompose's style. By starting your function component bodies with a bunch of hooks, you're introducing a lot of local variable state. Visually tracking the dependencies between local variables is hard, many consider it good practice to minimize the use of local variables
So you can have the best of both worlds by using ad-hok:
Another thing you lose with typical hooks usage is the simple "display component" - your function component body becomes two sections, first a bunch of stuff related to hooks and then rendering. By using ad-hok, you regain the separation of actual rendering from surrounding logic
In the simplest usage (as in the initial example), the final step in your
flowMax() is a rendering function. If you want that rendering function to be an actual "display" function component (for reuse and/or eg prop types validation), just use
React.createFactory():
import {createFactory} from 'react'
const DisplayCounter = ({count, increment, decrement, reset}) =>
<>
Count: {count}
<button onClick={reset}>Reset</button>
<button onClick={increment}>+</button>
<button onClick={decrement}>-</button>
</>
const Counter = flowMax(
addState('count', 'setCount', 0),
addHandlers({
increment: ({ setCount }) => () => setCount(n => n + 1),
decrement: ({ setCount }) => () => setCount(n => n - 1),
reset: ({ setCount }) => () => setCount(0)
}),
createFactory(DisplayCounter) // or equivalently: props => <DisplayCounter {...props} />
)
If you want to be able to reuse chunks of ad-hok "container" logic, just extract and name that part of the
flowMax():
const addCounter = flowMax(
addState('count', 'setCount', 0),
addHandlers({
increment: ({ setCount }) => () => setCount(n => n + 1),
decrement: ({ setCount }) => () => setCount(n => n - 1),
reset: ({ setCount }) => () => setCount(0)
})
)
const Counter = flowMax(
addCounter,
({count, increment, decrement, reset}) =>
<>
Count: {count}
<button onClick={reset}>Reset</button>
<button onClick={increment}>+</button>
<button onClick={decrement}>-</button>
</>
)
|React hook
|ad-hok
useState
addState
useEffect
addEffect
useContext
addContext
useReducer
addReducer
useCallback
addHandlers with a dependencies argument
useMemo
addProps with a dependencies argument
useRef
addRef
useImperativeHandle
|-
useLayoutEffect
addLayoutEffect
useDebugValue
|-
Please file an issue or submit a PR with any questions/suggestions
MIT