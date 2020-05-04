Deprecated and no longer maintained, use https://github.com/brave/adblock-rust instead!
Native node module, and C++ library for Adblock Plus filter parsing for lists like EasyList.
It uses a bloom filter and Rabin-Karp algorithm to be super fast.
This project supports almost all of the EasyList rule formats. It also supports some rule formats specific to other projects, like uBlock and AdGuard. For more details on what rule formats are supported, please see compatibility wiki page.
npm install --save ad-block
const { AdBlockClient, FilterOptions } = require('ad-block')
const client = new AdBlockClient()
client.parse('/public/ad/*$domain=slashdot.org')
client.parse('/public/ad3/*$script')
var b1 = client.matches('http://www.brianbondy.com/public/ad/some-ad', FilterOptions.script, 'slashdot.org')
var b2 = client.matches('http://www.brianbondy.com/public/ad/some-ad', FilterOptions.script, 'digg.com')
console.log('public/ad/* should match b1. Actual: ', b1)
console.log('public/ad/* should not match b2. Actual: ', b2)
#include "ad_block_client.h"
#include <algorithm>
#include <iostream>
#include <fstream>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
using namespace std;
string getFileContents(const char *filename)
{
ifstream in(filename, ios::in);
if (in) {
ostringstream contents;
contents << in.rdbuf();
in.close();
return(contents.str());
}
throw(errno);
}
void writeFile(const char *filename, const char *buffer, int length)
{
ofstream outFile(filename, ios::out | ios::binary);
if (outFile) {
outFile.write(buffer, length);
outFile.close();
return;
}
throw(errno);
}
int main(int argc, char**argv) {
std::string &&easyListTxt = getFileContents("./test/data/easylist.txt");
const char *urlsToCheck[] = {
// ||pagead2.googlesyndication.com^$~object-subrequest
"http://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js",
// Should be blocked by: ||googlesyndication.com/safeframe/$third-party
"http://tpc.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-2/html/container.html",
// Should be blocked by: ||googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt_$third-party
"http://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt_mobile.js",
// Shouldn't be blocked
"http://www.brianbondy.com"
};
// This is the site who's URLs are being checked, not the domain of the URL being checked.
const char *currentPageDomain = "slashdot.org";
// Parse easylist
AdBlockClient client;
client.parse(easyListTxt.c_str());
// Do the checks
std::for_each(urlsToCheck, urlsToCheck + sizeof(urlsToCheck) / sizeof(urlsToCheck[0]), [&client, currentPageDomain](std::string const &urlToCheck) {
if (client.matches(urlToCheck.c_str(), FONoFilterOption, currentPageDomain)) {
cout << urlToCheck << ": You should block this URL!" << endl;
} else {
cout << urlToCheck << ": You should NOT block this URL!" << endl;
}
});
int size;
// This buffer is allocate on the heap, you must call delete[] when you're done using it.
char *buffer = client.serialize(&size);
writeFile("./ABPFilterParserData.dat", buffer, size);
AdBlockClient client2;
// Deserialize uses the buffer directly for subsequent matches, do not free until all matches are done.
client2.deserialize(buffer);
// Prints the same as client.matches would
std::for_each(urlsToCheck, urlsToCheck + sizeof(urlsToCheck) / sizeof(urlsToCheck[0]), [&client2, currentPageDomain](std::string const &urlToCheck) {
if (client2.matches(urlToCheck.c_str(), FONoFilterOption, currentPageDomain)) {
cout << urlToCheck << ": You should block this URL!" << endl;
} else {
cout << urlToCheck << ": You should NOT block this URL!" << endl;
}
});
delete[] buffer;
return 0;
}
node scripts/check.js --host www.cnet.com --location https://s0.2mdn.net/instream/html5/ima3.js
node scripts/check.js --host www.cnet.com --location "https://slashdot.org?t=1&ad_box_=2" --discover
node scripts/check.js --uuid 03F91310-9244-40FA-BCF6-DA31B832F34D --host slashdot.org --location https://s.yimg.jp/images/ds/ult/toppage/rapidjp-1.0.0.js
node scripts/check.js --dat ./out/SafeBrowsingData.dat --host excellentmovies.net --location https://excellentmovies.net
node scripts/check.js --host www.cnet.com --list ./test/data/sitelist.txt
node scripts/check.js --host www.cnet.com --list ./test/data/sitelist.txt --discover
Clone the git repository from GitHub:
git clone --recursive https://github.com/brave/ad-block
Open the working directory:
cd ad-block
Install the Node (v5+) dependencies:
npm install
Install ninja:
brew install ninja
Go to the releases page of the Ninja build tool, and download a suitable binary for Windows. Place ninja.exe in a suitable spot. For example, C:\Ninja. Now make sure that CMake can find ninja.exe by adding C:\Ninja to your %PATH%.
make
make sample
make test
make clean