Deprecated and no longer maintained, use https://github.com/brave/adblock-rust instead!

Brave Ad Block

Native node module, and C++ library for Adblock Plus filter parsing for lists like EasyList.

It uses a bloom filter and Rabin-Karp algorithm to be super fast.

Compatibility

This project supports almost all of the EasyList rule formats. It also supports some rule formats specific to other projects, like uBlock and AdGuard. For more details on what rule formats are supported, please see compatibility wiki page.

To include brave/ad-block in your project:

npm install --save ad-block

JS Sample

const { AdBlockClient, FilterOptions } = require ( 'ad-block' ) const client = new AdBlockClient() client.parse( '/public/ad/*$domain=slashdot.org' ) client.parse( '/public/ad3/*$script' ) var b1 = client.matches( 'http://www.brianbondy.com/public/ad/some-ad' , FilterOptions.script, 'slashdot.org' ) var b2 = client.matches( 'http://www.brianbondy.com/public/ad/some-ad' , FilterOptions.script, 'digg.com' ) console .log( 'public/ad/* should match b1. Actual: ' , b1) console .log( 'public/ad/* should not match b2. Actual: ' , b2)

C++ Sample

using namespace std ; string getFileContents ( const char *filename) { ifstream in (filename, ios::in) ; if (in) { ostringstream contents; contents << in.rdbuf(); in. close (); return (contents.str()); } throw (errno); } void writeFile ( const char *filename, const char * buffer , int length) { ofstream outFile (filename, ios::out | ios::binary) ; if (outFile) { outFile. write ( buffer , length); outFile. close (); return ; } throw (errno); } int main ( int argc, char **argv) { std :: string &&easyListTxt = getFileContents( "./test/data/easylist.txt" ); const char *urlsToCheck[] = { "http://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js" , "http://tpc.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-2/html/container.html" , "http://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt_mobile.js" , "http://www.brianbondy.com" }; const char *currentPageDomain = "slashdot.org" ; AdBlockClient client; client.parse(easyListTxt.c_str()); std ::for_each(urlsToCheck, urlsToCheck + sizeof (urlsToCheck) / sizeof (urlsToCheck[ 0 ]), [&client, currentPageDomain]( std :: string const &urlToCheck) { if (client.matches(urlToCheck.c_str(), FONoFilterOption, currentPageDomain)) { cout << urlToCheck << ": You should block this URL!" << endl ; } else { cout << urlToCheck << ": You should NOT block this URL!" << endl ; } }); int size ; char * buffer = client.serialize(& size ); writeFile( "./ABPFilterParserData.dat" , buffer , size ); AdBlockClient client2; client2.deserialize( buffer ); std ::for_each(urlsToCheck, urlsToCheck + sizeof (urlsToCheck) / sizeof (urlsToCheck[ 0 ]), [&client2, currentPageDomain]( std :: string const &urlToCheck) { if (client2.matches(urlToCheck.c_str(), FONoFilterOption, currentPageDomain)) { cout << urlToCheck << ": You should block this URL!" << endl ; } else { cout << urlToCheck << ": You should NOT block this URL!" << endl ; } }); delete [] buffer ; return 0 ; }

Util for checking URLs

Basic checking a URL: node scripts/check.js --host www.cnet.com --location https://s0.2mdn.net/instream/html5/ima3.js

Checking a URL with discovery: node scripts/check.js --host www.cnet.com --location "https://slashdot.org?t=1&ad_box_=2" --discover

Checking a URL against a particular adblock list: node scripts/check.js --uuid 03F91310-9244-40FA-BCF6-DA31B832F34D --host slashdot.org --location https://s.yimg.jp/images/ds/ult/toppage/rapidjp-1.0.0.js

Checking a URL from a loaded DAT file: node scripts/check.js --dat ./out/SafeBrowsingData.dat --host excellentmovies.net --location https://excellentmovies.net

Checking a list of URLs: node scripts/check.js --host www.cnet.com --list ./test/data/sitelist.txt

Checking a list of URLS with discovery: node scripts/check.js --host www.cnet.com --list ./test/data/sitelist.txt --discover

Developing brave/ad-block

Clone the git repository from GitHub: git clone --recursive https://github.com/brave/ad-block Open the working directory: cd ad-block Install the Node (v5+) dependencies: npm install Install ninja: MAC brew install ninja WINDOWS Go to the releases page of the Ninja build tool, and download a suitable binary for Windows. Place ninja.exe in a suitable spot. For example, C:\Ninja. Now make sure that CMake can find ninja.exe by adding C:\Ninja to your %PATH%.

Make the node module

make

Running sample (which also generates a .dat file for deserializing)

make sample

Running tests

make test

Clearing build files