Based on:
Includes experimental support for:
Starting with version
v0.8.0, a minimum of Node v4.0.0 / ES6 is required.
npm install activitystrea.ms
const as = require('activitystrea.ms');
// Create a simple object
as.object().
name('baz').
content(
as.langmap()
.set('en', 'bar')
.set('fr', 'foo')).
publishedNow().
prettyWrite((err,doc) => {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(doc);
});
Which produces the output:
{
"@context": "https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams",
"@type": "Object",
"contentMap": {
"en": "bar",
"fr": "foo"
},
"name": "baz",
"published": "2015-07-17T00:50:09.889Z"
}
// Create a simple activity
as.create().
actor('acct:sally@example.org').
object('http://www.example.org/post').
prettyWrite((err,doc) => {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(doc);
});
Which produces the output:
{
"@context": "https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams",
"@type": "Create",
"actor": "acct:sally@example.org",
"object": "http://www.example.org/post"
}
You can also use the Node.js stream model for parsing:
const fs = require('fs');
const AS2Stream = as.Stream;
const path = require('path');
const through = require('through2');
fs.createReadStream(path.resolve(__dirname,'test.json'))
.pipe(new AS2Stream())
.pipe(through.obj((obj,encoding,callback) => {
console.log(obj.type);
console.log(obj.name);
}));
And writing:
const as = require('activitystrea.ms');
const through = require('through2');
as.object()
.name('test')
.get()
.pipe(process.stdout);
The API uses a fluent factory pattern for creating AS objects. There are
factory methods for each of the main types of objects defined by the Activity
Streams 2.0 vocabulary. Each takes an optional array of types that will be set
on the object. If the
[types] is unspecified, a default will be assigned
depending on the object being created. Each of the factory methods returns a
builder specific to the kind of object being generated. Once the object has
been built, call the
get method to return the generated object.
as.object([types])
as.activity([types])
as.collection([types])
as.orderedCollection([types])
as.collectionPage([types])
as.orderedCollectionPage([types])
as.link([types])
as.accept([types])
as.tentativeAccept([types])
as.add([types])
as.arrive([types])
as.create([types])
as.delete([types])
as.favorite([types])
as.follow([types])
as.ignore([types])
as.join([types])
as.leave([types])
as.like([types])
as.offer([types])
as.invite([types])
as.reject([types])
as.tentativeReject([types])
as.remove([types])
as.undo([types])
as.update([types])
as.view([types])
as.listen([types])
as.read([types])
as.move([types])
as.travel([types])
as.announce([types])
as.block([types])
as.flag([types])
as.dislike([types])
as.application([types])
as.content([types])
as.group([types])
as.person([types])
as.service([types])
as.article([types])
as.document([types])
as.profile([types])
as.audio([types])
as.image([types])
as.video([types])
as.note([types])
as.page([types])
as.question([types])
as.event([types])
as.place([types])
as.connection([types])
as.mention([types])
as.tombstone([types])
as.interval([types])
as.interval.open([types])
as.interval.closed([types])
as.interval.openClosed([types])
as.interval.closedOpen([types])
as.interval.rightOpen([types])
as.interval.leftClosed([types])
as.interval.rightClosed([types])
as.social.population([types])
as.social.everyone([types])
as.social.public([types])
as.social.private([types])
as.social.direct([types])
as.social.common([types])
as.social.interested([types])
as.social.self([types])
as.social.all([types])
as.social.any([types])
as.social.none([types])
The object returned by
get() is a read-only view of the Activity Stream
object. It will have property methods that are specific to the object's type.
You can export the built object as an ordinary Javascript object using the
export method. This will generate a JSON-LD compliant Javascript object.
const as = require('activitystrea.ms');
const note = as.note().
name('foo').
content('this is a simple note').
get();
console.log(note.name.valueOf());
console.log(note.content.valueOf());
console.log(note.type);
const as = require('activitystrea.ms');
as.note().
name('foo').
content('this is a simple note').
get().
export((err, obj) => {
if (err) throw err;
// obj is an ordinary javascript object
console.log(obj['@type']);
console.log(obj['name']);
console.log(obj['content']);
});
To serialize the Activity Streams object out as JSON, use the
write,
prettyWrite, or
pipe methods
const as = require('activitystrea.ms');
as.note().
name('foo').
content('this is a simple note').
write((err, doc) => {
if (err) throw err;
// doc is a string
console.log(doc);
});
const as = require('activitystrea.ms');
as.note().
name('foo').
content('this is a simple note').
prettyWrite((err, doc) => {
if (err) throw err;
// doc is a string
console.log(doc);
});
const as = require('activitystrea.ms');
const through = require('through2');
as.object()
.name('test')
.get()
.pipe(process.stdout);
Note that The
export,
write, and
prettyWrite methods are all async. You
MUST pass in a callback function. This is largely because of the JSON-LD
processing that's happening under the covers.
const as = require('activitystrea.ms')
The base module.
<as.models.Object.Builder> as.object([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Object.Builder instance.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.activity([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance.
<as.models.Collection.Builder> as.collection([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Collection.Builder instance.
<as.models.OrderedCollection.Builder> as.orderedCollection([types])
Returns a new
as.models.OrderedCollection.Builder instance.
<as.models.CollectionPage.Builder> as.collectionPage([types])
Returns a new
as.models.CollectionPage.Builder instance.
<as.models.OrderedCollectionPage.Builder> as.orderedCollectionPage([types])
Returns a new
as.models.OrderedCollectionPage.Builder instance.
<as.models.Link.Builder> as.link([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Link.Builder instance.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.accept([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Accept activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.tentativeAccept([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#TentativeAccept activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.add([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Add activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.arrive([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Arrive activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.create([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Create activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.delete([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Delete activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.follow([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Follow activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.ignore([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Ignore activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.join([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Join activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.leave([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Leave activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.like([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Like activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.offer([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Offer activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.invite([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Invite activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.reject([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Reject activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.tentativeReject([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#TentativeReject activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.remove([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Remove activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.undo([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Undo activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.update([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Update activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.view([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#View activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.listen([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Listen activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.read([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Read activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.move([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Move activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.travel([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Travel activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.announce([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Announce activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.block([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Block activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.flag([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Flag activity.
<as.models.Activity.Builder> as.dislike([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Dislike activity.
<as.models.Object.Builder> as.application([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Application object.
<as.models.Object.Builder> as.group([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Group object.
<as.models.Object.Builder> as.person([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Person object.
<as.models.Object.Builder> as.service([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Service object.
<as.models.Object.Builder> as.organization([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Organization object.
<as.models.Object.Builder> as.article([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Article object.
<as.models.Object.Builder> as.document([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Document object.
<as.models.Object.Builder> as.audio([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Audio object.
<as.models.Object.Builder> as.image([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Image object.
<as.models.Object.Builder> as.video([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Video object.
<as.models.Object.Builder> as.note([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Note object.
<as.models.Object.Builder> as.page([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Page object.
<as.models.Question.Builder> as.question([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Question.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Question object.
<as.models.Object.Builder> as.event([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Event object.
<as.models.Relationship.Builder> as.relationship([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Relationship.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Relationship object.
<as.models.Profile.Builder> as.profile([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Profile.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Profile object.
<as.models.Place.Builder> as.place([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Place.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Place object.
<as.models.Link.Builder> as.mention([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Link.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Mention link.
<as.models.Tombstone.Builder> as.tombstone([types])
Returns a new
as.models.Tombstone.Builder instance generating an
http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Tombstone object.
<void> as.import(obj, callback)
Imports the specified JavaScript object
obj, performing JSON-LD expansion as necessary. When the import is complete, the
callback function will be invoked with the imported
as.model.Object as the second argument. If an error occurs, the error will be passed as the first argument to the
callback.
var obj = {
'@context': 'https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams',
'@type': 'Person',
name: 'Joe'
};
as.import(obj, (err, imp) => {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(imp.type);
});
as.Stream()
Returns a new Node.js Transform Stream that parses JSON input into an appropriate
as.models.Object instance.
const through = require('through2');
const fs = require('fs');
const fsstr = fs.createReadStream('data.json');
fsstr.pipe(new as.Stream())
.pipe(through.obj((chunk,encoding,callback) => {
console.log(chunk.name);
callback();
}));
as.Middleware
Express/Connect middleware that parses the request payload as AS2
const app = require('express')();
app.post('/', as.Middleware, (req,res) => {
res.status(200);
res.set({'Content-Type': as.mediaType});
req.body.pipe(res);
});
as.mediaType
Set to a constant value of
application/activity+json
as.models.Base(expanded, builder)
as.models.Base is the base class for all objects. It is not intended to be used directly by developers.
expanded - The underlying JSON-LD expanded JavaScript object
builder - A
as.model.Base.Builder subclass
<string> as.models.Base.prototype.id
Returns the value of the JSON-LD
@id property or
underfined.
<string||string[]> as.models.Base.prototype.type
Returns the value of the JSON-LD
@type property. If
@type has only a single value, then a single JavaScript string will be returned. If the
@type has multiple values, a JavaScript Array will be returned. If the
@type is not specified,
undefined will be returned.
<boolean> as.models.Base.prototype.has(key)
Returns true if the object has a value for the specified
key
<any> as.models.Base.prototype.get(key)
Returns the value for the specified
key. The return value will vary based on the property being requested. The return value can be a JavaScript primitive, a
as.models.Base instance, or an Iterable of JavaScript primitives or
as.models.Base instances. Will returned
undefined if the no value is specified for the given
key
<void> as.models.Base.prototype.export([options, ] callback)
Exports the object by performing a JSON-LD compaction. If export fails, the callback will be called with the error as the first argument. If the export succeeds, the exported JavaScript object will be passed as the second argument of the callback.
const obj = as.object().name('Joe').get();
obj.export((err,exp) => {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(exp.name);
console.log(exp['@type']);
});
<void> as.models.Base.prototype.write([options, ] callback)
Write the object out to a JSON-LD string. If writing fails, the callback will will be called with the error as the first argument. If the write succeeds, the JSON-LD string will be passed as the second argument of the callback.
const obj = as.object().name('Joe').get();
obj.write((err,string) => {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(string);
});
<void> as.models.Base.prototype.prettyWrite([options, ] callback)
Write the object out to a JSON-LD string. If writing fails, the callback will will be called with the error as the first argument. If the write succeeds, the JSON-LD string will be passed as the second argument of the callback.
const obj = as.object().name('Joe').get();
obj.prettyWrite((err,string) => {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(string);
});
<as.models.Base.Builder<?>> as.models.Base.prototype.modify()
Returns a new
as.models.Base.Builder instance that can be used to modify
this object.
<ReadableStream> as.models.Base.prototype.stream()
Returns a Readable Stream instance that can be used to read this object as a stream of JSON-LD data.
<ReadableStream> as.models.Base.prototype.pipe(Writable[, options])
Pipes this objects JSON-LD to the specified writable
const obj = as.person().name('Sally').get();
obj.pipe(process.stdout);
<function> as.models.Base.prototype.template()
Returns a funtion that can be used to create new
as.models.Base.Builder instances using this object as a template. The new Builder will be pre-filled with the properties already specified on this object.
const templ = as.like().actor('http://example.org/sally').get().template();
templ().object('http://example.org/1').pipe(process.stdout);
templ().object('http://example.org/2').pipe(process.stdout);
as.models.Base.Builder(types, base)
The base Builder interface. This is not intended to be used directly by developers. Most of the methods on the Builder instances return a reference back to the Builder itself allowing methods to be chained.
<Builder> as.models.Base.Builder.prototype.id(val)
Set the value of the
@id property. Calling this repeatedly will overwrite the previous value.
<Builder> as .models.Base.Builder.prototype.set(key, val[, options])
Set a value for the specified key.
const object = as.object();
object.set('foo', 'bar');
<as.models.Base> as.models.Base.Builder.prototype.get()
Returns the constructed
as.models.Base instance.
as.models.Object >
as.models.Base
The base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 Object instances. Inherits from
as.models.Base
as.models.Object.prototype.attachment
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#attachment property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#attributedTo property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Object.prototype.content
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#content property. Will be either
undefined or a
as.models.LanguageValue.
as.models.Object.prototype.context
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#context property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Object.prototype.name
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#name property. Will be either
undefined or a
as.models.LanguageValue.
as.models.Object.prototype.summary
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#summary property. Will be either
undefined or a
as.models.LanguageValue.
as.models.Object.prototype.endTime
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#endTime property. Will be either
undefined or a JavaScript Date object.
as.models.Object.prototype.published
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#published property. Will be either
undefined or a JavaScript Date object.
as.models.Object.prototype.startTime
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#startTime property. Will be either
undefined or a JavaScript Date object.
as.models.Object.prototype.updated
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#updated property. Will be either
undefined or a JavaScript Date object.
as.models.Object.prototype.generator
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#generator property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Object.prototype.icon
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#icon property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Object.prototype.image
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#image property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Object.prototype.inReplyTo
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#inReplyTo property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Object.prototype.location
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#location property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Object.prototype.preview
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#preview property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Object.prototype.replies
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#replies property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Object.prototype.audience
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#audience property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Object.prototype.tag
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#tag property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Object.prototype.url
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#url property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Link instances.
as.models.Object.prototype.to
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#to property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Object.prototype.bto
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#bto property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Object.prototype.cc
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#cc property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Object.prototype.bcc
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#bcc property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Object.Builder > as.models.Base.Builder
Builder for
as.models.Object instances.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.attachment(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#attachment property.
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#attributedTo property.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.content(val)
Sets an optional language-tagged value for the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#content property. To set
language-tagged values, use the
as.langmap method to create a
LanguageValue.Builder.
as.object()
.content('simple content')
.get();
as.object()
.content(
as.langmap()
.set('default content')
.set('es', 'other content')
)
.get();
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.context(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#context property.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.name(val)
Sets an optional language-tagged value for the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#name property.
as.object()
.name('simple display name')
.get();
as.object()
.name(
as.langmap()
.set('default display name')
.set('es', 'other display name')
)
.get();
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.summary(val)
Sets an optional language-tagged value for the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#summary property.
as.object()
.summary('simple summary')
.get();
as.object()
.summary(
as.langmap()
.set('default summary')
.set('es', 'other summary')
)
.get();
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.endTime(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#endTime property.
The value must be a JavaScript Date object.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.endTimeNow()
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#endTime property to the current date and time.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.published(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#published property.
The value must be a JavaScript Date object.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.publishedNow()
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#published property to the current date and time.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.startTime(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#startTime property.
The value must be a JavaScript Date object.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.startTimeNow()
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#startTime property to the current date and time.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.updated(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#updated property.
The value must be a JavaScript Date object.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.updatedNow()
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#updated property to the current date and time.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.generator(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#generator property.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.icon(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#icon property.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.image(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#image property.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.inReplyTo(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#inReplyTo property.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.location(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#location property.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.preview(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#preview property.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.replies(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#replies property.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.audience(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#audience property.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.tag(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#tag property.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.url(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#url property.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.to(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#to property.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.bto(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#bto property.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.cc(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#cc property.
<Builder> as.models.Object.Builder.prototype.bcc(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#bcc property.
as.models.Activity > as.models.Object
Base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 Activity instances. Inherits from
as.models.Object
as.models.Activity.prototype.actor
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#actor property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Activity.prototype.object
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#object property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Activity.prototype.target
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#target property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Activity.prototype.result
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#result property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Activity.prototype.origin
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#origin property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Activity.prototype.instrument
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#instrument property. Will be either
undefined or an Iterable of
as.model.Base instances.
as.models.Activity.Builder > as.models.Object.Builder
The base class for all
as.models.Activity builder instances. Inherits from
as.models.Object.Builder
<Builder> as.models.Activity.Builder.actor(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#actor property.
<Builder> as.models.Activity.Builder.object(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#object property.
<Builder> as.models.Activity.Builder.target(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#target property.
<Builder> as.models.Activity.Builder.result(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#result property.
<Builder> as.models.Activity.Builder.origin(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#origin property.
<Builder> as.models.Activity.Builder.instrument(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#instrument property.
as.models.Collection > as.models.Object
The base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 Collection objects. Inherits from
as.models.Object
as.models.Collection.prototype.totalItems
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#totalItems property. The value will either be
undefined or a numeric integer greater than or equal to zero.
as.models.Collection.prototype.current
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#current property. The value will either be
undefined or a
as.models.Base instance.
as.models.Collection.prototype.last
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#last property. The value will either be
undefined or a
as.models.Base instance.
as.models.Collection.prototype.first
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#first property. The value will either be
undefined or a
as.models.Base instance.
as.models.Collection.prototype.items
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#items property as an Iterable of
as.models.Base instances.
as.models.Collection.Builder> as.models.Object.Builder
The base class for all
as.models.Collection builders. Inherits from
as.models.Object.Builder
<Builder> as.models.Collection.Builder.prototype.totalItems(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#totalItems property. The value must be a numeric integer greater than or equal to 0.
<Builder> as.models.Collection.Builder.current(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#current property. The value must either be a URL string or a
as.models.Link instance.
<Builder> as.models.Collection.Builder.last(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#last property. The value must either be a URL string or a
as.models.Link instance.
<Builder> as.models.Collection.Builder.first(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#first property. The value must either be a URL string or a
as.models.Link instance.
<Builder> as.models.Collection.Builder.items(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#items property.
as.models.OrderedCollection > as.models.Collection
The base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 OrderedCollection objects. Inherits from
as.models.Collection
as.models.OrderedCollection.Builder > as.models.Collection.Builder
The base class for all
as.models.OrderedCollection builders. Inherits from
as.models.Collection.Builder
as.models.CollectionPage > as.models.Collection
The base class for all
as.models.CollectionPage instances. Inherits from
as.models.Collection
as.models.CollectionPage.prototype.next
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#next property. The value will either be
undefined or a
as.models.Base instance.
as.models.CollectionPage.prototype.prev
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#prev property. The value will either be
undefined or a
as.models.Base instance.
as.models.CollectionPage.Builder > as.models.Collection.Builder
The base class for all
as.models.CollectionPage builders. Inherits from
as.models.Collection.Builder
<Builder> as.models.CollectionPage.Builder.next(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#next property. The value must either be a URL string or a
as.models.Link instance.
<Builder> as.models.CollectionPage.Builder.prev(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#prev property. The value must either be a URL string or a
as.models.Link instance.
as.models.OrderedCollectionPage > as.models.CollectionPage, as.models.OrderedCollection
The base class for all
as.models.OrderedCollectionPage instances. Inherits from both
as.models.CollectionPage and
as.models.OrderedCollection
as.models.OrderedCollectionPage.prototype.startIndex
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#startIndex property. The value will either be
undefined or a numeric integer greater than or equal to zero.
as.models.OrderedCollectionPage.Builder > as.models.CollectionPage.Builder, as.models.OrderedCollection.Builder
The base class for all
as.models.OrderedCollectionPage builders. Inherits from both
as.models.CollectionPage.Builder and
as.models.OrderedCollection.Builder.
as.models.OrderedCollectionPage.Builder.prototype.startIndex(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#startIndex property. The value must be a numeric integer greater than or equal to zero.
as.models.Link > as.models.Base
The base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 Links. Inherits from
as.models.Base
as.models.Link.prototype.href
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#href property. The value will either be
undefined or a URL string.
as.models.Link.prototype.rel
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#rel property. The value will either be
undefined or an Iterable of strings.
as.models.Link.prototype.mediaType
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#mediaType property. The value will either be
undefined or a MIME Media Type.
as.models.Link.prototype.name
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#name property as a
LanguageValue.
as.models.Link.prototype.hreflang
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#hreflang property. The value will either be
undefined or an RFC 5646 Language Tag.
as.models.Link.prototype.height
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#height property.The value will either be
undefined or a numeric integer greater than or equal to zero.
as.models.Link.prototype.width
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#width property.The value will either be
undefined or a numeric integer greater than or equal to zero.
as.models.Link.prototype.duration
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#duration property. The value will either be `undefined, a numeric integer, or an ISO 8601 duration string.
as.models.Link.Builder > as.models.Base.Builder
The base class for all
as.models.Link builders. Inherits from
as.models.Base.Builder
<Builder> as.models.Link.Builder.prototype.href(val)
Specifies the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#href property. The value must be a URL string.
<Builder> as.models.Link.Builder.prototype.rel(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#rel property;
<Builder> as.models.Link.Builder.prototype.mediaType(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#mediaType property. The value must be a valid MIME type.
<Builder> as.models.Link.Builder.prototype.name(val)
Specifies an optionally language-tagged name.
as.link()
.name('simple display name')
.get();
as.link()
.name(
as.langmap()
.set('default display name')
.set('es', 'other display name')
)
.get();
<Builder> as.models.Link.Builder.prototype.hreflang(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#hreflang property.
The value must be an RFC 5646 Language Tag.
<Builder> as.models.Link.Builder.prototype.height(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#height property.
The value is a numeric integer greater than or equal to zero.
<Builder> as.models.Link.Builder.prototype.width(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#width property.
The value is a numeric integer greater than or equal to zero.
<Builder> as.models.Link.Builder.prototype.duration(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#duration property.
The value is either a numeric integer indicate a number of seconds, or an
ISO 8601 Duration.
as.models.Place > as.models.Object
The base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 Place objects. Inherits from
as.models.Object
as.models.Place.prototype.accuracy
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#accuracy property. The value will either be
undefined or a numeric integer in the range 0 <= n <= 100.
as.models.Place.prototype.altitude
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#altitude property. The value will be either
undefined or a numeric float.
as.models.Place.prototype.latitude
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#latitude property. The value will be either
undefined or a numeric float in the range -90.0 <= n <= 90.0.
as.models.Place.prototype.longitude
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#longitude property. The value will be either
undefined or a numeric float in the range -180.0 <= n <= 180.0.
as.models.Place.prototype.radius
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#radius property.
The value will be either
undefined or a numeric float greater than or equal to zero.
as.models.Place.prototype.units
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#units property. The value will be one of:
cm,
feet,
inches,
km,
m,
miles, or any absolute URI.
as.models.Place.Builder > as.models.Object.Builder
The base class for all
as.models.Place builders. Inherits from
as.models.Object.Builder
as.models.Place.Builder.prototype.accuracy(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#accuracy property.
The value is a numeric integer in the range 0 <= n <= 100
as.models.Place.Builder.prototype.altitude(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#altitude property. The value is a numeric float.
as.models.Place.Builder.prototype.latitude(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#latitude property. The value is a numeric float in the range -90.0 <= n <= 90.0.
as.models.Place.Builder.prototype.longitude(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#longitude property. The value is a numeric float in the range -180.0 <= n <= 180.0.
as.models.Place.Builder.prototype.radius(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#radius property. The value is a numeric float greater or equal to
0.0.
as.models.Place.Builder.prototype.units(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#units property.
The value must be one of:
cm,
feet,
inches,
km,
m,
miles, or any absolute URI.
as.models.Profile > as.models.Object
The base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 Profile objects. Inherits from
as.models.Object
as.models.Profile.prototype.describes
as.models.Profile.Builder > as.models.Object.Builder
The base class for all
as.models.Profile builders. Inherits from
as.models.Object.Builder
as.models.Profile.Builder.prototype.describes(val)
Sets the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#describes property.
as.models.Question > as.models.Activity
The base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 Question objects. Inherits from
as.models.Activity;
as.models.Question.prototype.anyOf
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#anyOf property.
The value will either be
undefined or an Iterable of
as.models.Base objects.
as.models.Question.prototype.oneOf
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#oneOf property.
The value will either be
undefined or an Iterable of
as.models.Base objects.
as.models.Question.Builder > as.models.Activity.Builder
The base class for all
as.models.Question builders. Inherits from
as.models.Activity.Builder;
as.models.Question.Builder.anyOf(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#anyOf property.
as.models.Question.Builder.oneOf(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#oneOf property.
as.models.Relationship > as.models.Object
The base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 Relationship objects. Inherits
from
as.models.Object.
as.models.Relationship.prototype.subject
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#subject property. The value will either be
undefined or an
as.models.Base object.
as.models.Relationship.prototype.relationship
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#relationship property. The value will either be
undefined or an Iterable of
as.models.Base objects.
as.models.Relationship.prototype.object
Returns the value of the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#object property. The value will either be
undefined or an Iterable of
as.models.Base objects.
as.models.Relationship.Builder > as.models.Object.Builder
The base class for all
as.models.Relationship builders. Inherits from
as.models.Object.Builder.
as.models.Relationship.Builder.prototype.subject(val)
Sets the value of the
http://ww.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#subject property.
as.models.Relationship.Builder.prototype.relationship(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#relationship property.
as.models.Relationship.Builder.prototype.object(val)
Adds a value to the
https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#object property.
as.models.Tombstone > as.models.Object
as.models.Tombstone.prototype.deleted
Returns the date and time the object was deleted.
as.models.Tombstone.prototype.formerType
Returns the former type of the object that was deleted.
as.models.Tombstone.Builder > as.models.Object.Builder
as.models.Tombstone.Builder.prototype.deleted(val)
Sets the date and time the represented object was deleted.
as.models.Tombstone.Builder.prototype.formerType(val)
Specifies the former type of the object that was deleted.
LanguageValue
Used to encapsulate language tagged properties within an Activity Streams document.
// assuming the default system locale is `en-US`:
const obj = as.object()
.name(
as.langmap()
.set('default display name')
.set('es', 'other display name')
)
.get();
const languagevalue = obj.name;
console.log(languagevalue.get()); // 'default display name'
console.log(languagevalue.get('es')); // 'other display name'
// assuming the default system locale is `sp`:
const obj = as.object()
.name(
as.langmap()
.set('default display name')
.set('es', 'other display name')
)
.get();
const languagevalue = obj.name;
console.log(languagevalue.get()); // 'other display name'
console.log(languagevalue.get('en-US')); // 'default display name'