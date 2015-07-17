Activity Streams 2.0

Based on:

Includes experimental support for:

Starting with version v0.8.0 , a minimum of Node v4.0.0 / ES6 is required.

Getting Started

Installation

npm install activitystrea.ms

Usage

const as = require ( 'activitystrea.ms' ); as .object(). name( 'baz' ). content( as .langmap() .set( 'en' , 'bar' ) .set( 'fr' , 'foo' )). publishedNow(). prettyWrite( ( err,doc ) => { if (err) throw err; console .log(doc); });

Which produces the output:

{ "@context" : "https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams" , "@type" : "Object" , "contentMap" : { "en" : "bar" , "fr" : "foo" }, "name" : "baz" , "published" : "2015-07-17T00:50:09.889Z" }

as .create(). actor( 'acct:sally@example.org' ). object( 'http://www.example.org/post' ). prettyWrite( ( err,doc ) => { if (err) throw err; console .log(doc); });

Which produces the output:

{ "@context" : "https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams" , "@type" : "Create" , "actor" : "acct:sally@example.org" , "object" : "http://www.example.org/post" }

You can also use the Node.js stream model for parsing:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const AS2Stream = as .Stream; const path = require ( 'path' ); const through = require ( 'through2' ); fs.createReadStream(path.resolve(__dirname, 'test.json' )) .pipe( new AS2Stream()) .pipe(through.obj( ( obj,encoding,callback ) => { console .log(obj.type); console .log(obj.name); }));

And writing:

const as = require ( 'activitystrea.ms' ); const through = require ( 'through2' ); as .object() .name( 'test' ) .get() .pipe(process.stdout);

The API uses a fluent factory pattern for creating AS objects. There are factory methods for each of the main types of objects defined by the Activity Streams 2.0 vocabulary. Each takes an optional array of types that will be set on the object. If the [types] is unspecified, a default will be assigned depending on the object being created. Each of the factory methods returns a builder specific to the kind of object being generated. Once the object has been built, call the get method to return the generated object.

as.object([types])

as.activity([types])

as.collection([types])

as.orderedCollection([types])

as.collectionPage([types])

as.orderedCollectionPage([types])

as.link([types])

as.accept([types])

as.tentativeAccept([types])

as.add([types])

as.arrive([types])

as.create([types])

as.delete([types])

as.favorite([types])

as.follow([types])

as.ignore([types])

as.join([types])

as.leave([types])

as.like([types])

as.offer([types])

as.invite([types])

as.reject([types])

as.tentativeReject([types])

as.remove([types])

as.undo([types])

as.update([types])

as.view([types])

as.listen([types])

as.read([types])

as.move([types])

as.travel([types])

as.announce([types])

as.block([types])

as.flag([types])

as.dislike([types])

as.application([types])

as.content([types])

as.group([types])

as.person([types])

as.service([types])

as.article([types])

as.document([types])

as.profile([types])

as.audio([types])

as.image([types])

as.video([types])

as.note([types])

as.page([types])

as.question([types])

as.event([types])

as.place([types])

as.connection([types])

as.mention([types])

as.tombstone([types])

as.interval([types])

as.interval.open([types])

as.interval.closed([types])

as.interval.openClosed([types])

as.interval.closedOpen([types])

as.interval.rightOpen([types])

as.interval.leftClosed([types])

as.interval.rightClosed([types])

as.social.population([types])

as.social.everyone([types])

as.social.public([types])

as.social.private([types])

as.social.direct([types])

as.social.common([types])

as.social.interested([types])

as.social.self([types])

as.social.all([types])

as.social.any([types])

as.social.none([types])

The object returned by get() is a read-only view of the Activity Stream object. It will have property methods that are specific to the object's type. You can export the built object as an ordinary Javascript object using the export method. This will generate a JSON-LD compliant Javascript object.

const as = require ( 'activitystrea.ms' ); const note = as .note(). name( 'foo' ). content( 'this is a simple note' ). get(); console .log(note.name.valueOf()); console .log(note.content.valueOf()); console .log(note.type);

const as = require ( 'activitystrea.ms' ); as .note(). name( 'foo' ). content( 'this is a simple note' ). get(). export( ( err, obj ) => { if (err) throw err; console .log(obj[ '@type' ]); console .log(obj[ 'name' ]); console .log(obj[ 'content' ]); });

To serialize the Activity Streams object out as JSON, use the write , prettyWrite , or pipe methods

const as = require ( 'activitystrea.ms' ); as .note(). name( 'foo' ). content( 'this is a simple note' ). write( ( err, doc ) => { if (err) throw err; console .log(doc); });

const as = require ( 'activitystrea.ms' ); as .note(). name( 'foo' ). content( 'this is a simple note' ). prettyWrite( ( err, doc ) => { if (err) throw err; console .log(doc); });

const as = require ( 'activitystrea.ms' ); const through = require ( 'through2' ); as .object() .name( 'test' ) .get() .pipe(process.stdout);

Note that The export , write , and prettyWrite methods are all async. You MUST pass in a callback function. This is largely because of the JSON-LD processing that's happening under the covers.

API

const as = require('activitystrea.ms')

The base module.

Returns a new as.models.Object.Builder instance.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance.

Returns a new as.models.Collection.Builder instance.

Returns a new as.models.OrderedCollection.Builder instance.

Returns a new as.models.CollectionPage.Builder instance.

Returns a new as.models.OrderedCollectionPage.Builder instance.

Returns a new as.models.Link.Builder instance.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Accept activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#TentativeAccept activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Add activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Arrive activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Create activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Delete activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Follow activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Ignore activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Join activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Leave activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Like activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Offer activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Invite activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Reject activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#TentativeReject activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Remove activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Undo activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Update activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#View activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Listen activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Read activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Move activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Travel activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Announce activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Block activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Flag activity.

Returns a new as.models.Activity.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Dislike activity.

Returns a new as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Application object.

Returns a new as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Group object.

Returns a new as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Person object.

Returns a new as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Service object.

Returns a new as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Organization object.

Returns a new as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Article object.

Returns a new as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Document object.

Returns a new as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Audio object.

Returns a new as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Image object.

Returns a new as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Video object.

Returns a new as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Note object.

Returns a new as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Page object.

Returns a new as.models.Question.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Question object.

Returns a new as.models.Object.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Event object.

Returns a new as.models.Relationship.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Relationship object.

Returns a new as.models.Profile.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Profile object.

Returns a new as.models.Place.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Place object.

Returns a new as.models.Link.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Mention link.

Returns a new as.models.Tombstone.Builder instance generating an http://www.w3.org/ns/activity#Tombstone object.

Imports the specified JavaScript object obj , performing JSON-LD expansion as necessary. When the import is complete, the callback function will be invoked with the imported as.model.Object as the second argument. If an error occurs, the error will be passed as the first argument to the callback .

var obj = { '@context' : 'https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams' , '@type' : 'Person' , name : 'Joe' }; as .import(obj, (err, imp) => { if (err) throw err; console .log(imp.type); });

Returns a new Node.js Transform Stream that parses JSON input into an appropriate as.models.Object instance.

const through = require ( 'through2' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const fsstr = fs.createReadStream( 'data.json' ); fsstr.pipe( new as .Stream()) .pipe(through.obj( ( chunk,encoding,callback ) => { console .log(chunk.name); callback(); }));

Express/Connect middleware that parses the request payload as AS2

const app = require ( 'express' )(); app.post( '/' , as .Middleware, (req,res) => { res.status( 200 ); res.set({ 'Content-Type' : as .mediaType}); req.body.pipe(res); });

Set to a constant value of application/activity+json

as.models.Base is the base class for all objects. It is not intended to be used directly by developers.

expanded - The underlying JSON-LD expanded JavaScript object

- The underlying JSON-LD expanded JavaScript object builder - A as.model.Base.Builder subclass

Returns the value of the JSON-LD @id property or underfined .

Returns the value of the JSON-LD @type property. If @type has only a single value, then a single JavaScript string will be returned. If the @type has multiple values, a JavaScript Array will be returned. If the @type is not specified, undefined will be returned.

Returns true if the object has a value for the specified key

Returns the value for the specified key . The return value will vary based on the property being requested. The return value can be a JavaScript primitive, a as.models.Base instance, or an Iterable of JavaScript primitives or as.models.Base instances. Will returned undefined if the no value is specified for the given key

Exports the object by performing a JSON-LD compaction. If export fails, the callback will be called with the error as the first argument. If the export succeeds, the exported JavaScript object will be passed as the second argument of the callback.

const obj = as .object().name( 'Joe' ).get(); obj.export( ( err,exp ) => { if (err) throw err; console .log(exp.name); console .log(exp[ '@type' ]); });

Write the object out to a JSON-LD string. If writing fails, the callback will will be called with the error as the first argument. If the write succeeds, the JSON-LD string will be passed as the second argument of the callback.

const obj = as .object().name( 'Joe' ).get(); obj.write( ( err,string ) => { if (err) throw err; console .log(string); });

Write the object out to a JSON-LD string. If writing fails, the callback will will be called with the error as the first argument. If the write succeeds, the JSON-LD string will be passed as the second argument of the callback.

const obj = as .object().name( 'Joe' ).get(); obj.prettyWrite( ( err,string ) => { if (err) throw err; console .log(string); });

Returns a new as.models.Base.Builder instance that can be used to modify this object.

Returns a Readable Stream instance that can be used to read this object as a stream of JSON-LD data.

Pipes this objects JSON-LD to the specified writable

const obj = as .person().name( 'Sally' ).get(); obj.pipe(process.stdout);

Returns a funtion that can be used to create new as.models.Base.Builder instances using this object as a template. The new Builder will be pre-filled with the properties already specified on this object.

const templ = as .like().actor( 'http://example.org/sally' ).get().template(); templ().object( 'http://example.org/1' ).pipe(process.stdout); templ().object( 'http://example.org/2' ).pipe(process.stdout);

The base Builder interface. This is not intended to be used directly by developers. Most of the methods on the Builder instances return a reference back to the Builder itself allowing methods to be chained.

Set the value of the @id property. Calling this repeatedly will overwrite the previous value.

Method: <Builder> as .models.Base.Builder.prototype.set(key, val[, options])

Set a value for the specified key.

const object = as .object(); object.set( 'foo' , 'bar' );

Returns the constructed as.models.Base instance.

The base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 Object instances. Inherits from as.models.Base

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#attachment property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#attributedTo property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#content property. Will be either undefined or a as.models.LanguageValue .

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#context property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#name property. Will be either undefined or a as.models.LanguageValue .

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#summary property. Will be either undefined or a as.models.LanguageValue .

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#endTime property. Will be either undefined or a JavaScript Date object.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#published property. Will be either undefined or a JavaScript Date object.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#startTime property. Will be either undefined or a JavaScript Date object.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#updated property. Will be either undefined or a JavaScript Date object.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#generator property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#icon property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#image property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#inReplyTo property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#location property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#preview property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#replies property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#audience property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#tag property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#url property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Link instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#to property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#bto property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#cc property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#bcc property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Builder for as.models.Object instances.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#attachment property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#attributedTo property.

Sets an optional language-tagged value for the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#content property. To set language-tagged values, use the as.langmap method to create a LanguageValue.Builder.

as .object () .content ( 'simple content' ) .get ();

as . object () .content( as .langmap() . set ( 'default content' ) . set ( 'es' , 'other content' ) ) . get ();

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#context property.

Sets an optional language-tagged value for the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#name property.

as . object () .name( 'simple display name' ) . get ();

as . object () .name( as .langmap() . set ( 'default display name' ) . set ( 'es' , 'other display name' ) ) . get ();

Sets an optional language-tagged value for the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#summary property.

as . object () . summary ( 'simple summary' ) . get ();

as . object () . summary ( as .langmap() . set ( 'default summary' ) . set ( 'es' , 'other summary' ) ) . get ();

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#endTime property. The value must be a JavaScript Date object.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#endTime property to the current date and time.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#published property. The value must be a JavaScript Date object.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#published property to the current date and time.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#startTime property. The value must be a JavaScript Date object.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#startTime property to the current date and time.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#updated property. The value must be a JavaScript Date object.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#updated property to the current date and time.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#generator property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#icon property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#image property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#inReplyTo property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#location property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#preview property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#replies property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#audience property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#tag property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#url property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#to property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#bto property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#cc property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#bcc property.

Base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 Activity instances. Inherits from as.models.Object

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#actor property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#object property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#target property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#result property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#origin property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#instrument property. Will be either undefined or an Iterable of as.model.Base instances.

The base class for all as.models.Activity builder instances. Inherits from as.models.Object.Builder

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#actor property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#object property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#target property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#result property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#origin property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#instrument property.

The base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 Collection objects. Inherits from as.models.Object

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#totalItems property. The value will either be undefined or a numeric integer greater than or equal to zero.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#current property. The value will either be undefined or a as.models.Base instance.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#last property. The value will either be undefined or a as.models.Base instance.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#first property. The value will either be undefined or a as.models.Base instance.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#items property as an Iterable of as.models.Base instances.

The base class for all as.models.Collection builders. Inherits from as.models.Object.Builder

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#totalItems property. The value must be a numeric integer greater than or equal to 0.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#current property. The value must either be a URL string or a as.models.Link instance.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#last property. The value must either be a URL string or a as.models.Link instance.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#first property. The value must either be a URL string or a as.models.Link instance.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#items property.

The base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 OrderedCollection objects. Inherits from as.models.Collection

The base class for all as.models.OrderedCollection builders. Inherits from as.models.Collection.Builder

The base class for all as.models.CollectionPage instances. Inherits from as.models.Collection

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#next property. The value will either be undefined or a as.models.Base instance.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#prev property. The value will either be undefined or a as.models.Base instance.

The base class for all as.models.CollectionPage builders. Inherits from as.models.Collection.Builder

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#next property. The value must either be a URL string or a as.models.Link instance.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#prev property. The value must either be a URL string or a as.models.Link instance.

The base class for all as.models.OrderedCollectionPage instances. Inherits from both as.models.CollectionPage and as.models.OrderedCollection

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#startIndex property. The value will either be undefined or a numeric integer greater than or equal to zero.

The base class for all as.models.OrderedCollectionPage builders. Inherits from both as.models.CollectionPage.Builder and as.models.OrderedCollection.Builder .

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#startIndex property. The value must be a numeric integer greater than or equal to zero.

The base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 Links. Inherits from as.models.Base

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#href property. The value will either be undefined or a URL string.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#rel property. The value will either be undefined or an Iterable of strings.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#mediaType property. The value will either be undefined or a MIME Media Type.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#name property as a LanguageValue .

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#hreflang property. The value will either be undefined or an RFC 5646 Language Tag.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#height property.The value will either be undefined or a numeric integer greater than or equal to zero.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#width property.The value will either be undefined or a numeric integer greater than or equal to zero.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#duration property. The value will either be `undefined, a numeric integer, or an ISO 8601 duration string.

The base class for all as.models.Link builders. Inherits from as.models.Base.Builder

Specifies the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#href property. The value must be a URL string.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#rel property;

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#mediaType property. The value must be a valid MIME type.

Specifies an optionally language-tagged name.

as .link () .name ( 'simple display name' ) .get ();

as .link() .name( as .langmap() . set ( 'default display name' ) . set ( 'es' , 'other display name' ) ) . get ();

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#hreflang property. The value must be an RFC 5646 Language Tag.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#height property. The value is a numeric integer greater than or equal to zero.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#width property. The value is a numeric integer greater than or equal to zero.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#duration property. The value is either a numeric integer indicate a number of seconds, or an ISO 8601 Duration.

The base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 Place objects. Inherits from as.models.Object

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#accuracy property. The value will either be undefined or a numeric integer in the range 0 <= n <= 100.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#altitude property. The value will be either undefined or a numeric float.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#latitude property. The value will be either undefined or a numeric float in the range -90.0 <= n <= 90.0.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#longitude property. The value will be either undefined or a numeric float in the range -180.0 <= n <= 180.0.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#radius property. The value will be either undefined or a numeric float greater than or equal to zero.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#units property. The value will be one of: cm , feet , inches , km , m , miles , or any absolute URI.

The base class for all as.models.Place builders. Inherits from as.models.Object.Builder

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#accuracy property. The value is a numeric integer in the range 0 <= n <= 100

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#altitude property. The value is a numeric float.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#latitude property. The value is a numeric float in the range -90.0 <= n <= 90.0.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#longitude property. The value is a numeric float in the range -180.0 <= n <= 180.0.

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#radius property. The value is a numeric float greater or equal to 0.0 .

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#units property. The value must be one of: cm , feet , inches , km , m , miles , or any absolute URI.

The base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 Profile objects. Inherits from as.models.Object

The base class for all as.models.Profile builders. Inherits from as.models.Object.Builder

Sets the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#describes property.

The base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 Question objects. Inherits from as.models.Activity ;

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#anyOf property. The value will either be undefined or an Iterable of as.models.Base objects.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#oneOf property. The value will either be undefined or an Iterable of as.models.Base objects.

The base class for all as.models.Question builders. Inherits from as.models.Activity.Builder ;

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#anyOf property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#oneOf property.

The base class for all Activity Streams 2.0 Relationship objects. Inherits from as.models.Object .

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#subject property. The value will either be undefined or an as.models.Base object.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#relationship property. The value will either be undefined or an Iterable of as.models.Base objects.

Returns the value of the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#object property. The value will either be undefined or an Iterable of as.models.Base objects.

The base class for all as.models.Relationship builders. Inherits from as.models.Object.Builder .

Sets the value of the http://ww.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#subject property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#relationship property.

Adds a value to the https://www.w3.org/ns/activitystreams#object property.

Returns the date and time the object was deleted.

Returns the former type of the object that was deleted.

Sets the date and time the represented object was deleted.

Specifies the former type of the object that was deleted.

Class: LanguageValue

Used to encapsulate language tagged properties within an Activity Streams document.

const obj = as .object() .name( as .langmap() .set( 'default display name' ) .set( 'es' , 'other display name' ) ) .get(); const languagevalue = obj.name; console .log(languagevalue.get()); console .log(languagevalue.get( 'es' ));