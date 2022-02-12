A protocol gateway for the web.
The monorepo for the Sockethub project.
Sockethub is a translation layer for web applications to communicate with other protocols and services that are traditionally either inaccessible or impractical to use from in-browser JavaScript.
For more information on Sockethub see the Sockethub README
$ yarn deps
$ yarn test
$ yarn lint:js
Or, to automatically fix linting errors:
$ yarn lint:fix
$ yarn run integration
For development purposes, with examples enabled, run:
$ DEBUG=sockethub* yarn run dev
You should then be able to browse to
http://localhost:10550 and try out the examples.
For production, with examples disabled.
$ DEBUG=sockethub* yarn run start
For more info on configuration options, see the Sockethub README section on environment variables.*
Project created and maintained by Nick Jennings
Logo design by Jan-Christoph Borchardt
Sponsored by NLNET