This module helps you detecting when the user becomes idle (does not interact with the page for some time) or active in your page.

Install

$ npm install

Or load it from unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/activity-detector/dist/activity-detector.min.js" > </ script >

How to use

Basic example

import createActivityDetector from 'activity-detector' ; const activityDetector = createActivityDetector(); activityDetector.on( 'idle' , () => { console .log( 'The user is not interacting with the page' ); }); activityDetector.on( 'active' , () => { console .log( 'The user is using the page' ); });

Advanced options

Activity detector allows you to configure some parameters:

timeToIdle : number of milliseconds of inactivity which makes activity detector transition to 'idle' ( 30000 by default)

: number of milliseconds of inactivity which makes activity detector transition to 'idle' ( by default) activityEvents : the user events which make activity detector transition from 'idle' to 'active'. The default list of activityEvents is ['click', 'mousemove', 'keydown', 'DOMMouseScroll', 'mousewheel', 'mousedown', 'touchstart', 'touchmove', 'focus']

: the user events which make activity detector transition from 'idle' to 'active'. The default list of activityEvents is inactivityEvents : the list of events which make the activity detector transition from 'active' to 'idle' without waiting for timeToIdle timeout. By default: ['blur']

: the list of events which make the activity detector transition from 'active' to 'idle' without waiting for timeout. By default: ignoredEventsWhenIdle : list of events to ignore in idle state. By default: ['mousemove']

: list of events to ignore in idle state. By default: initialState : can be "idle" or "active" ( "active" by default)

: can be or ( by default) autoInit : when true the activity detector starts just after creation, when false , it doesn't start until you call the .init() method ( true by default)

For example:

const activityDetector = createActivityDetector({ timeToIdle : 20000 , autoInit : false }); activityDetector.on( 'idle' , handleUserIdle); ... ... activityDetector.init();

Instance methods

An activity detector instance has the following methods:

Initializes the activity detector in the given state. This method should only be used if you created the activity detector with the autoInit option false .

This method receives the initialState param. It can be 'idle' or 'active' (default)

Registers an event listener for the required event

event can be 'idle' or 'active' .

handler must be a function.

Stops the activity detector and cleans the listeners.

Development

Run tests