This module helps you detecting when the user becomes idle (does not interact with the page for some time) or active in your page.
$ npm install --save activity-detector
Or load it from unpkg:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/activity-detector/dist/activity-detector.min.js"></script>
import createActivityDetector from 'activity-detector';
const activityDetector = createActivityDetector();
activityDetector.on('idle', () => {
console.log('The user is not interacting with the page');
});
activityDetector.on('active', () => {
console.log('The user is using the page');
});
Activity detector allows you to configure some parameters:
timeToIdle: number of milliseconds of inactivity which makes activity detector transition to 'idle' (
30000 by default)
activityEvents: the user events which make activity detector transition from 'idle' to 'active'. The default list of activityEvents is
['click', 'mousemove', 'keydown', 'DOMMouseScroll', 'mousewheel', 'mousedown', 'touchstart', 'touchmove', 'focus']
inactivityEvents: the list of events which make the activity detector transition from 'active' to 'idle' without waiting for
timeToIdle timeout. By default:
['blur']
ignoredEventsWhenIdle: list of events to ignore in idle state. By default:
['mousemove']
initialState: can be
"idle" or
"active" (
"active" by default)
autoInit: when
true the activity detector starts just after creation, when
false, it doesn't start until you call the
.init() method (
true by default)
For example:
const activityDetector = createActivityDetector({
timeToIdle: 20000, // wait 20s of inactivity to consider the user is idle
autoInit: false // I don't want to start the activity detector yet.
});
activityDetector.on('idle', handleUserIdle);
...
...
// I want to start the activity detector now!
activityDetector.init();
An activity detector instance has the following methods:
init(initialState = 'active')
Initializes the activity detector in the given state. This method should only be used if you created the activity detector with the
autoInit option
false.
This method receives the
initialState param. It can be
'idle' or
'active' (default)
on(event, handler)
Registers an event listener for the required event
event can be
'idle' or
'active'.
handler must be a function.
stop()
Stops the activity detector and cleans the listeners.
$ npm install
$ npm test