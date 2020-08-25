Module Maintenance Notice
This module is minimally maintained. I, James Sumners, have not been in an environment where I need to communicate with an Active Directory server in over two years (as of this writing on 2020-08-25). Given that I do not need this module for my own work, it is not a priority for me. I will continue to review pull requests and issue releases as necessary, but to get the "best" support possible:
- Read through the module's source code to learn how to either resolve your issue or to point out where the issue is.
- Open a Pull Request to fix the issue if you are able. If you're not able, you should state why in any issue you open.
- Provide a thorough replication of your problem if you are opening an issue and not a Pull Request.
If you rely on this module, it would be a great idea to start contributing your own Pull Requests to resolve open issues or any issues you have encountered. If I determine that you would be a good steward of the project, I will invite you to take up full maintenance of it.
ActiveDirectory is an ldapjs client for authN (authentication) and authZ (authorization) for Microsoft Active Directory with range retrieval support for large Active Directory installations. This code was a port of an existing C# library (not published) that I had written a few years ago. Here are the key features
npm install activedirectory2
var ActiveDirectory = require('activedirectory2');
var config = { url: 'ldap://dc.domain.com',
baseDN: 'dc=domain,dc=com',
username: 'username@domain.com',
password: 'password' }
var ad = new ActiveDirectory(config);
The username and password specified in the configuration are what are used for user and group lookup operations.
A Promise wrapper is available for all methods by an alternate
require
statement:
const AD = require('activedirectory2').promiseWrapper;
const config = { url: 'ldap://dc.domain.com',
baseDN: 'dc=domain,dc=com',
username: 'username@domain.com',
password: 'password' }
const ad = new AD(config);
Returns a new instance of the client configured according to the options object.
Options:
url {string}: Active Directory server to connect to, e.g.
ldap://ad.example.com.
baseDN {string}: The root DN from which all searches will be performed, e.g.
dc=example,dc=com.
username {string}: An account name capbable of performing the operations desired.
password {string}: Password for the given
username.
pageSize {integer}: Number of results for each page in a paged search. Default:
1000.
entryParser {function}: A function that will be invoked to parse each search entry.
Signature:
function entryParser (entry, raw, callback) {}. Optional.
referrals {object}: Specifies if referrals should be followed, and which to exclude
if so. Default:
{
enabled: false,
exclude: [
'ldaps?://ForestDnsZones\\..*/.*',
'ldaps?://DomainDnsZones\\..*/.*',
'ldaps?://.*/CN=Configuration,.*'
]
}
attributes {object}: Specifies which attributes to return for "user" or "group"
searches. Default:
{
user: [
'dn', 'distinguishedName',
'userPrincipalName', 'sAMAccountName', 'mail',
'lockoutTime', 'whenCreated', 'pwdLastSet', 'userAccountControl',
'employeeID', 'sn', 'givenName', 'initials', 'cn', 'displayName',
'comment', 'description'
],
group: [
'dn', 'cn', 'description', 'distinguishedName', 'objectCategory'
]
}
Any additional keys on the options object will be parsed to find
ldapjs options. The list of options
activedirectory2 parses as ldapjs options is:
username)
password)
Authenticates the username and password by doing a simple bind with the specified credentials.
Arguments
Example
var ad = new ActiveDirectory(config);
var username = 'john.smith@domain.com';
var password = 'password';
ad.authenticate(username, password, function(err, auth) {
if (err) {
console.log('ERROR: '+JSON.stringify(err));
return;
}
if (auth) {
console.log('Authenticated!');
}
else {
console.log('Authentication failed!');
}
});
Checks to see if a user is a member of the specified group. This function will also check for group membership inside of a group. Even if a user is not explicity listed as a member of a particular group, if a group that the user is a member of belongs to the group, then this function will return true.
Arguments
Example
var username = 'user@domain.com';
var groupName = 'Employees';
var ad = new ActiveDirectory(config);
var ad.isUserMemberOf(username, groupName, function(err, isMember) {
if (err) {
console.log('ERROR: ' +JSON.stringify(err));
return;
}
console.log(username + ' isMemberOf ' + groupName + ': ' + isMember);
});
Checks to see if the specified group exists.
Arguments
Example
var groupName = 'Employees';
var ad = new ActiveDirectory(config);
ad.groupExists(groupName, function(err, exists) {
if (err) {
console.log('ERROR: ' +JSON.stringify(err));
return;
}
console.log(groupName + ' exists: ' + exists);
});
Checks to see if the specified user exists.
Arguments
Example
var username = 'john.smith@domain.com';
var ad = new ActiveDirectory(config);
ad.userExists(username, function(err, exists) {
if (err) {
console.log('ERROR: ' +JSON.stringify(err));
return;
}
console.log(username + ' exists: ' + exists);
});
For the specified group, retrieve all of the users that belong to the group. If the group contains groups, then the members of those groups are recursively retrieved as well to build a complete list of users that belong to the specified group.
Arguments
Example
var groupName = 'Employees';
var ad = new ActiveDirectory(config);
ad.getUsersForGroup(groupName, function(err, users) {
if (err) {
console.log('ERROR: ' +JSON.stringify(err));
return;
}
if (! users) console.log('Group: ' + groupName + ' not found.');
else {
console.log(JSON.stringify(users));
}
});
For the specified username, retrieve all of the groups that a user belongs to. If a retrieved group is a member of another group, then that group is recursively retrieved as well to build a complete hierarchy of groups that a user belongs to.
Arguments
Example
var sAMAccountName = 'john.smith@domain.com';
var ad = new ActiveDirectory(config);
ad.getGroupMembershipForUser(sAMAccountName, function(err, groups) {
if (err) {
console.log('ERROR: ' +JSON.stringify(err));
return;
}
if (! groups) console.log('User: ' + sAMAccountName + ' not found.');
else console.log(JSON.stringify(groups));
});
For the specified group, retrieve all of the groups that the group is a member of. If a retrieved group is a member of another group, then that group is recursively retrieved as well to build a complete hierarchy of groups that a user belongs to.
Arguments
Example
var groupName = 'Employees';
var ad = new ActiveDirectory(config);
ad.getGroupMembershipForGroup(groupName, function(err, groups) {
if (err) {
console.log('ERROR: ' +JSON.stringify(err));
return;
}
if (! groups) console.log('Group: ' + groupName + ' not found.');
else console.log(JSON.stringify(groups));
});
Perform a generic search for the specified LDAP query filter. This function will return both groups and users that match the specified filter. Any results not recognized as a user or group (i.e. computer accounts, etc.) can be found in the 'other' attribute / array of the result.
Arguments
Example
var _ = require('underscore');
var query = 'cn=*Exchange*';
var opts = {
includeMembership : [ 'group', 'user' ], // Optionally can use 'all'
includeDeleted : false
};
var ad = new ActiveDirectory(config);
ad.find(query, function(err, results) {
if ((err) || (! results)) {
console.log('ERROR: ' + JSON.stringify(err));
return;
}
console.log('Groups');
_.each(results.groups, function(group) {
console.log(' ' + group.cn);
});
console.log('Users');
_.each(results.users, function(user) {
console.log(' ' + user.cn);
});
console.log('Other');
_.each(results.other, function(other) {
console.log(' ' + other.cn);
});
});
If tombstoning (recycle bin) is enabled for the Active Directory installation, use findDeletedObjects to retrieve items in the recycle bin.
More information about tombstoning and enabling can be found at:
Note: That when an LDAP entry / object is tombstoned, not all attributes for that item are retained. This is a limitation of Active Directory itself and not the library itself.
Arguments
If the baseDN is not specified, then a RootDSE query will be performed on the attached URL and 'ou-Deleted Objects' will be appended.
Example
var url = 'ldap://yourdomain.com';
var opts = {
baseDN: 'ou=Deleted Objects, dc=yourdomain, dc=com',
filter: 'cn=*Bob*'
};
ad.findDeletedObjects(opts, function(err, result) {
if (err) {
console.log('ERROR: ' +JSON.stringify(err));
return;
}
console.log('findDeletedObjects: '+JSON.stringify(result));
});
Looks up or finds a username by their sAMAccountName, userPrincipalName, distinguishedName (dn) or custom filter. If found, the returned object contains all of the requested attributes. By default, the following attributes are returned:
Arguments
Example
// Any of the following username types can be searched on
var sAMAccountName = 'username';
var userPrincipalName = 'username@domain.com';
var dn = 'CN=Smith\\, John,OU=Users,DC=domain,DC=com';
// Find user by a sAMAccountName
var ad = new ActiveDirectory(config);
ad.findUser(sAMAccountName, function(err, user) {
if (err) {
console.log('ERROR: ' +JSON.stringify(err));
return;
}
if (! user) console.log('User: ' + sAMAccountName + ' not found.');
else console.log(JSON.stringify(user));
});
Perform a generic search for users that match the specified filter. The default LDAP filter for users is specified as (&(|(objectClass=user)(objectClass=person))(!(objectClass=computer))(!(objectClass=group)))
Arguments
Example
var query = 'cn=*George*';
var ad = new ActiveDirectory(config);
ad.findUsers(query, true, function(err, users) {
if (err) {
console.log('ERROR: ' +JSON.stringify(err));
return;
}
if ((! users) || (users.length == 0)) console.log('No users found.');
else {
console.log('findUsers: '+JSON.stringify(users));
}
});
Looks up or find a group by common name (CN) which is required to be unique in Active Directory or optionally by the distinguished name. Supports groups with range retrieval specifiers. The following attributes are returned by default for the group:
Arguments
Example
// Any of the following group names can be searched on
var groupName = 'Employees';
var dn = 'CN=Employees,OU=Groups,DC=domain,DC=com'
// Find group by common name
var ad = new ActiveDirectory(config);
ad.findGroup(groupName, function(err, group) {
if (err) {
console.log('ERROR: ' +JSON.stringify(err));
return;
}
if (! user) console.log('Group: ' + groupName + ' not found.');
else {
console.log(group);
console.log('Members: ' + (group.member || []).length);
}
});
Perform a generic search for groups that match the specified filter. The default LDAP filter for groups is specified as (&(objectClass=group)(!(objectClass=computer))(!(objectClass=user))(!(objectClass=person)))
Arguments
Example
var query = 'CN=*Admin*';
var ad = new ActiveDirectory(config);
ad.findGroups(query, function(err, groups) {
if (err) {
console.log('ERROR: ' +JSON.stringify(err));
return;
}
if ((! groups) || (groups.length == 0)) console.log('No groups found.');
else {
console.log('findGroups: '+JSON.stringify(groups));
}
});
Retrieves the root DSE for the specified url. Can be called statically.
Arguments
Example
var url = 'ldap://yourdomain.com';
ActiveDirectory.prototype.getRootDSE(url, [ 'defaultNamingContext' ], function(err, result) {
if (err) {
console.log('ERROR: ' +JSON.stringify(err));
return;
}
console.log('getRootDSE: '+JSON.stringify(result));
});
// Or can be called with an instance...
var ad = new ActiveDirectory(config);
ad.getRootDSE(function(err, result) {
//...
});
By default, the following attributes are returned for users and groups:
If you need to override those defaults, then you can override them when you create your ActiveDirectory instance:
var ad = new ActiveDirectory({ url: 'ldap://dc.domain.com',
baseDN: 'dc=domain,dc=com',
username: 'username@domain.com',
password: 'password',
attributes: {
user: [ 'myCustomAttribute', 'mail', 'userPrinicipalName' ],
group: [ 'anotherCustomAttribute', 'objectCategory' ]
}
});
If overriding the 'user' or 'group' attribute, you must specify ALL of the attributes you want. The existing defaults will be overridden. Optionally, you can override the attributes on a per call basis using the 'opts' parameter.
By default, referral chasing is disabled. To enable it, specify a referrals attribute when you create your instance. The referrals object has the following syntax:
{
referrals: {
enabled: false,
excluded: [
'ldaps?://ForestDnsZones\./.*',
'ldaps?://DomainDnsZones\./.*',
'ldaps?://.*/CN=Configuration,.*'
]
}
}
The 'excluded' options is a list of regular expression filters to ignore specific referrals. The default exclusion list is included above, ignoring the special partitions that ActiveDirectory creates by default. To specify these options, override them as follows:
var ad = new ActiveDirectory({ url: 'ldap://dc.domain.com',
baseDN: 'dc=domain,dc=com',
username: 'username@domain.com',
password: 'password',
attributes: { ... },
referrals: {
enabled: true,
excluded: [ ]
}
});
If you enable referral chasing, the specified username MUST be a userPrincipalName.
if you want to manipulate the search entry in a different way or perhaps augment the search result with additional data, you can pass a custom parser. This is useful, for example, in case you want to change the objectSid or GUID which are binary values.
Example:
function customEntryParser(entry, raw, callback){
if (raw.hasOwnProperty("objectSid")){
entry.objectSid = raw.objectSid;
}
if (raw.hasOwnProperty("objectGUID")){
entry.objectGUID = raw.objectGUID;
}
callback(entry);
};
If you want to specify your own parser you can override the default parser as follows:
var ad = new ActiveDirectory({ url: 'ldap://dc.domain.com',
baseDN: 'dc=domain,dc=com',
username: 'username@domain.com',
password: 'password',
attributes: { ... },
referrals: { ... },
entryParser : customEntryParser
});
Optionally, you can specify your custom entry parser as part of the 'opts' object. See optional parameters for more information.
var opts = function(entry, raw, callback) {
entry.retrievedAt = new Date();
callback(entry);
};
ad.findUser(opts, 'userPrincipalName=bob@domain.com', function(err, user) {
...
});
Any method which takes an
opts parameter allows for additional options. Options
for both
activedirectory2 and the internal ldapjs client are supported.
Currently supported ldapjs options are:
url - a valid LDAP url.
tlsOptions - additional tls options (see ldapjs for more information).
socketPath - if you're running an LDAP server over a Unix Domain Socket, use this.
log - a logger instance that conforms to ldapjs's logger requirements.
timeout - how long in milliseconds the client should let operations live for before timing out.
Default is Infinity.
idleTimeout - how long the client should wait before timing out on TCP connections.
Default is up to the OS.
connectTimeout - milliseconds client should wait before timing out on TCP connections. Default is OS default.
strictDN - force strict DN parsing for client methods. Default is true.
activedirectory2 specific options are:
baseDN - The alternative baseDN to use than the one specified in the ctor.
bindDN - The DN all connections should be bound as.
bindCredentials - The credentials to use with bindDN.
scope - One of base, one, or sub. Defaults to base.
filter - A string version of an LDAP filter (see below), or a
programatically constructed Filter object. Defaults to (objectclass=+).
attributes - attributes to select and return (if these are set, the server
will return only these attributes). Defaults to the empty set, which means all attributes.
sizeLimit - the maximum number of entries to return. Defaults to 0 (unlimited).
timeLimit - the maximum amount of time the server should take in responding,
in seconds. Defaults to 10. Lots of servers will ignore this.
includeMembership - Indicates that a search or find operation should enumerate
the group memberships of the specified result types. Supported values are [ 'user', 'group', 'all' ].
includeDeleted - Indicates that results should include tombstoned / deleted
items. Please see findDeletedObject for additional notes and caveats.
entryParser - Allows for a custom function to be specified for parsing of the
resulting ldap object. Examples include augmenting ldap data with external data
from an RDBMs.
function onParse(entry, raw, callback) { callback(entry); }
If null is returned, the result is excluded.
logging - A logger that conforms to the abstract-logging
interface. The library logs all messages at the "trace" level.
const pino = require('pino')
const pretty = pino.pretty()
pretty.pipe(process.stdout)
const log = pino({level: 'trace'}, pretty)
const ad = new ActiveDirectory({logging: log})
var opts = {
scope: 'sub',
filter: 'objectClass=User',
includeMembership: [ 'user' ],
entryParser: function(entry, raw, callback) {
// returning null with exclude result
if (entry.ignore) return(null);
entry.retrievedAt = new Date();
entry.preferredServer = getPreferredServerFromDatabase(entry.userPrincipalName);
callback(entry);
}
};