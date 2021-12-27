ActiveAdmin Addons will extend your ActiveAdmin and enable a set of addons you can optionally use to improve the ActiveAdmin UI and make it awesome.
Add this line to your application's Gemfile:
gem 'activeadmin_addons'
And then execute:
$ bundle
After that, run the generator:
$ rails g activeadmin_addons:install
Check here to see more information about this generator.
Installing this gem will enable the following changes by default:
:datepicker instead of
:date_select
Displays a paperclip link with attachment related icon into index and show views.
Displays a paperclip image into index and show views
You can show aasm values as active admin tags.
You can show Rails' built in
enums or enumerize values as active admin tags.
Modifies how boolean values are displayed.
Have switches to toggle values directly at the index
You can show numbers with format supported by Rails NumberHelper
You can show
Array or
Hash values as html lists.
With select2 the select control looks nicer, it works great with large collections.
Using tags input, you can add tags using select2.
This form control allows you to handle your many to many associations.
Using
search_select input, you can easily add ajax search to activeadmin.
Using
nested_select input, you can build related select inputs.
You can pick colors using JQuery Palette Color Picker
f.input :color, as: :color_picker
You can pick dates with time using the xdan's jQuery Plugin Date and Time Picker
f.input :updated_at, as: :date_time_picker
To filter based on a range of values you can use
numeric_range_filter like this:
filter :number, as: :numeric_range_filter
To filter based on a range of datetimes you can use
date_time_picker_filter like this:
filter :created_at, as: :date_time_picker_filter
You can use the ajax select input to filter values on index view like this:
filter :category_id, as: :search_select_filter
Use default active_admin theme.
Show material design theme using active_material. If you want to use it, you should run the generator using the flag
theme as follow:
rails g activeadmin_addons:install --theme material
Also, you can modify primary color, and all other theme colors, in the first lines of the file:
app/assets/stylesheets/active_admin.scss
$am-theme-primary: YOUR-COLOR;
...
other colors
...
@import 'activeadmin_addons/material';
Take care of defining these variables before the import of
@import 'activeadmin_addons/material';.
For material documentation you should go to gem documentation.
On master/main branch...
VERSION in
lib/activeadmin_addons/version.rb.
Unreleased title to current version in
CHANGELOG.md.
bundle install.
Releasing v1.0.0.
git tag v1.0.0.
git push origin v1.0.0.
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
yarn build.
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
If you want to collaborate, please check the rules first.
Thank you contributors!
activeadmin_addons is maintained by platanus.
ActiveAdminAddons is © 2021 Platanus, spa. It is free software and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.