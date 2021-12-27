ActiveAdmin Addons

ActiveAdmin Addons will extend your ActiveAdmin and enable a set of addons you can optionally use to improve the ActiveAdmin UI and make it awesome.

What you get:

Inputs

Filters

Numeric Range Filter: filter your results using a numeric range (i.e. age between 18-30).

Date Time Picker Filter: filter your results using a datetime range.

Search Select Filter: filter your results using the ajax select input.

Themes

No Theme: ActiveAdmin default style.

Material Theme: Material Design style provide by active_material.

Installation

Add this line to your application's Gemfile:

gem 'activeadmin_addons'

And then execute:

$ bundle

After that, run the generator:

$ rails g activeadmin_addons:install

Check here to see more information about this generator.

Default changes to behaviour

Installing this gem will enable the following changes by default:

The default date input will be :datepicker instead of :date_select

instead of Filters and selects will offer integration with enumerize

All select boxes will use select2

Addons

Paperclip Attachment

Displays a paperclip link with attachment related icon into index and show views.

Read more!

Paperclip Image

Displays a paperclip image into index and show views

Read more!

AASM Integration

You can show aasm values as active admin tags.

Read more!

Enumerize and Rails Enum Integration

You can show Rails' built in enums or enumerize values as active admin tags.

Read more!

Boolean Values

Modifies how boolean values are displayed.

Read more!

Toggleable Boolean Columns

Have switches to toggle values directly at the index

Read more!

Number Formatting

You can show numbers with format supported by Rails NumberHelper

Read more!

List

You can show Array or Hash values as html lists.

Read more!

Inputs

Select2 Input

With select2 the select control looks nicer, it works great with large collections.

Read more!

Tag Input

Using tags input, you can add tags using select2.

Read more!

Selected List Input

This form control allows you to handle your many to many associations.

Read more!

Search Select Input

Using search_select input, you can easily add ajax search to activeadmin.

Read more!

Nested Select Input

Using nested_select input, you can build related select inputs.

Read more!

Color Picker Input

You can pick colors using JQuery Palette Color Picker

f.input :color , as: :color_picker

Read more!

You can pick dates with time using the xdan's jQuery Plugin Date and Time Picker

f.input :updated_at , as: :date_time_picker

Read more!

Filters

Numeric Range Filter

To filter based on a range of values you can use numeric_range_filter like this:

filter :number , as: :numeric_range_filter

To filter based on a range of datetimes you can use date_time_picker_filter like this:

filter :created_at , as: :date_time_picker_filter

Search Select Filter

You can use the ajax select input to filter values on index view like this:

filter :category_id , as: :search_select_filter

Themes

NO Theme

Use default active_admin theme.

Material Theme

Not compatible when Active Admin has been installed in webpack mode

Show material design theme using active_material. If you want to use it, you should run the generator using the flag theme as follow:

rails g activeadmin_addons: install --theme material

Also, you can modify primary color, and all other theme colors, in the first lines of the file: app/assets/stylesheets/active_admin.scss

$am-theme-primary : YOUR-COLOR; ... other colors ... @ import 'activeadmin_addons/material' ;

Take care of defining these variables before the import of @import 'activeadmin_addons/material'; .

For material documentation you should go to gem documentation.

Publishing

On master/main branch...

Change VERSION in lib/activeadmin_addons/version.rb . Change Unreleased title to current version in CHANGELOG.md . Run bundle install . Commit new release. For example: Releasing v1.0.0 . Create tag. For example: git tag v1.0.0 . Push tag. For example: git push origin v1.0.0 .

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) If you changed the javascript/scss files, run yarn build . Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

If you want to collaborate, please check the rules first.

Credits

Thank you contributors!

activeadmin_addons is maintained by platanus.

License

ActiveAdminAddons is © 2021 Platanus, spa. It is free software and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.