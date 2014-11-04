openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
axo

active-x-obfuscator

by Felix Geisendörfer
0.0.2 (see all)

A module to (safely) obfuscate all occurrences of the string 'ActiveX' inside any JavaScript code.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.1K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

build status

active-x-obfuscator

A module to (safely) obfuscate all occurrences of the string 'ActiveX' inside any JavaScript code.

Why?

Some corporate firewalls /proxies such as Blue Coat block JavaScript files to be downloaded if they contain the word 'ActiveX'. That of course is very annoying for libraries such as socket.io that need to use ActiveXObject for supporting IE8 and older.

Install

npm install active-x-obfuscator

Usage

var activeXObfuscator = require('active-x-obfuscator');
var code = 'foo(new ActiveXObject());';

var obfuscated = activeXObfuscator(code);
// -> foo(new window[(['Active'].concat('Object').join('X'))])

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial