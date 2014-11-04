A module to (safely) obfuscate all occurrences of the string 'ActiveX' inside any JavaScript code.

Some corporate firewalls /proxies such as Blue Coat block JavaScript files to be downloaded if they contain the word 'ActiveX' . That of course is very annoying for libraries such as socket.io that need to use ActiveXObject for supporting IE8 and older.

Install

npm install active-x-obfuscator

Usage

var activeXObfuscator = require ( 'active-x-obfuscator' ); var code = 'foo(new ActiveXObject());' ; var obfuscated = activeXObfuscator(code);

License

Licensed under the MIT license.