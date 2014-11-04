A module to (safely) obfuscate all occurrences of the string 'ActiveX' inside any JavaScript code.
Some corporate firewalls /proxies such as Blue Coat block JavaScript files to be
downloaded if they contain the word
'ActiveX'. That of course is very annoying
for libraries such as socket.io that need to use
ActiveXObject for
supporting IE8 and older.
npm install active-x-obfuscator
var activeXObfuscator = require('active-x-obfuscator');
var code = 'foo(new ActiveXObject());';
var obfuscated = activeXObfuscator(code);
// -> foo(new window[(['Active'].concat('Object').join('X'))])
Licensed under the MIT license.