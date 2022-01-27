Get metadata about the active window (title, id, bounds, owner, URL, etc)

Works on macOS, Linux, Windows.

Users on macOS 10.13 or earlier needs to download the Swift runtime support libraries.

Install

npm install active-win

Usage

const activeWindow = require ( 'active-win' ); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await activeWindow(options)); })();

API

options

Type: object

screenRecordingPermission (macOS only)

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Enable the screen recording permission check. Setting this to false will prevent the screen recording permission prompt on macOS versions 10.15 and newer. The title property in the result will always be set to an empty string.

Result

Returns a Promise<object> with the result, or Promise<undefined> if there is no active window or if the information is not available.

platform (string) - 'macos' | 'linux' | 'windows'

(string) - | | title (string) - Window title

(string) - Window title id (number) - Window identifier

(number) - Window identifier bounds (Object) - Window position and size x (number) y (number) width (number) height (number)

(Object) - Window position and size owner (Object) - App that owns the window name (string) - Name of the app processId (number) - Process identifier bundleId (string) - Bundle identifier (macOS only) path (string) - Path to the app

(Object) - App that owns the window url (string?) - URL of the active browser tab if the active window is Safari (includes Technology Preview), Chrome (includes Beta, Dev, and Canary), Edge (includes Beta, Dev, and Canary), Brave (includes Beta and Nightly), Mighty, Ghost Browser, Wavebox, Sidekick, Opera (includes Beta and Developer), or Vivaldi (macOS only)

(string?) - URL of the active browser tab if the active window is Safari (includes Technology Preview), Chrome (includes Beta, Dev, and Canary), Edge (includes Beta, Dev, and Canary), Brave (includes Beta and Nightly), Mighty, Ghost Browser, Wavebox, Sidekick, Opera (includes Beta and Developer), or Vivaldi (macOS only) memoryUsage (number) - Memory usage by the window owner process

OS support

It works on macOS, Linux, and Windows 7+.

Note: On Windows, there isn't a clear notion of a "Window ID". Instead it returns the memory address of the window "handle" in the id property. That "handle" is unique per window, so it can be used to identify them. Read more….

Related

active-win-cli - CLI for this module

active-win-log - Window-usage logging CLI using this module

Maintainers