Get metadata about the active window (title, id, bounds, owner, URL, etc)
Works on macOS, Linux, Windows.
Users on macOS 10.13 or earlier needs to download the Swift runtime support libraries.
$ npm install active-win
const activeWindow = require('active-win');
(async () => {
console.log(await activeWindow(options));
/*
{
title: 'Unicorns - Google Search',
id: 5762,
bounds: {
x: 0,
y: 0,
height: 900,
width: 1440
},
owner: {
name: 'Google Chrome',
processId: 310,
bundleId: 'com.google.Chrome',
path: '/Applications/Google Chrome.app'
},
url: 'https://sindresorhus.com/unicorn',
memoryUsage: 11015432
}
*/
})();
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Enable the screen recording permission check. Setting this to
false will prevent the screen recording permission prompt on macOS versions 10.15 and newer. The
title property in the result will always be set to an empty string.
Returns a
Promise<object> with the result, or
Promise<undefined> if there is no active window or if the information is not available.
platform (string) -
'macos' |
'linux' |
'windows'
title (string) - Window title
id (number) - Window identifier
bounds (Object) - Window position and size
x (number)
y (number)
width (number)
height (number)
owner (Object) - App that owns the window
name (string) - Name of the app
processId (number) - Process identifier
bundleId (string) - Bundle identifier (macOS only)
path (string) - Path to the app
url (string?) - URL of the active browser tab if the active window is Safari (includes Technology Preview), Chrome (includes Beta, Dev, and Canary), Edge (includes Beta, Dev, and Canary), Brave (includes Beta and Nightly), Mighty, Ghost Browser, Wavebox, Sidekick, Opera (includes Beta and Developer), or Vivaldi (macOS only)
memoryUsage (number) - Memory usage by the window owner process
It works on macOS, Linux, and Windows 7+.
Note: On Windows, there isn't a clear notion of a "Window ID". Instead it returns the memory address of the window "handle" in the
id property. That "handle" is unique per window, so it can be used to identify them. Read more….